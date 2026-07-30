President Donald Trump signs a memorandum of understanding on ending the war with Iran during a state dinner at the Palace of Versailles in France on June 17. Captured from the White House's X (formerly Twitter) account









Michael Green

The author is the CEO of the U.S. Studies Centre at the University of Sydney and the Henry A. Kissinger Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.





U.S. President Donald Trump has insisted since the Iran war began in February that the United States has already won, has achieved regime change and is close to a diplomatic agreement that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Yet opinion polls show that roughly two-thirds of Americans do not believe him. Throughout his career, Trump has relied on instinct and a keen sense of the news cycle. He distrusted experts and consultation, convinced that his confidence alone could carry the day, and at times it did. His operation in Venezuela succeeded in capturing Nicolás Maduro and shifting the balance of influence in the Caribbean away from Cuba, Russia and China. Operation Midnight Hammer also demonstrated U.S. military power, striking Iran’s nuclear facilities without allied casualties, even if its long-term impact on Iran’s nuclear program remains uncertain.

This time, however, Trump’s confidence has left him trapped. A campaign for genuine regime change would require ground forces in a country with twice Iraq’s population and far more difficult terrain, at a time when public support for the war is weak and U.S. stocks of critical munitions are running low. Yet simply stepping back would allow Iran to impose tolls on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and use the proceeds to rebuild its missile and nuclear capabilities, strengthen proxy forces in Lebanon and Yemen and pursue regional dominance. Such an outcome would inflict even greater damage on U.S. credibility than the current stalemate. Trump has boxed himself into a position with no easy exit.

His mistake was not using force against Iran. Tehran was on course to deploy roughly 10,000 missiles by 2028, enough to overwhelm missile defense systems in Israel and the Gulf. The campaign against Iran’s nuclear facilities was also incomplete. There was therefore a strong case for continuing military operations short of full-scale war to constrain the Iranian threat, a strategy Israelis often describe as “mowing the lawn.”

Trump’s real mistake was believing that airpower alone could bring about regime change. Faced with an existential threat and lacking meaningful leadership outside the hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tehran resorted to retaliatory attacks on regional energy infrastructure. Once considered too risky, such strikes have become an effective way for the regime to keep pressure on Washington. Trump’s accommodating view of Russian President Vladimir Putin also obscured the danger that Moscow might assist Iran in targeting U.S. forces and facilities.

To Trump’s credit, he has not abandoned the effort. Instead, his administration is pursuing an “escalate to de-escalate” strategy, combining greater military pressure with tighter restrictions on Iranian exports in hopes of forcing Tehran back to the negotiating table. That approach could produce temporary results, but it is unlikely to break the regime’s determination to maintain leverage over the Strait of Hormuz and impose a strategic humiliation on the United States. A more likely outcome is an extended cycle in which military confrontation intensifies, diplomacy resumes while both sides rebuild their military capabilities, negotiations collapse and fighting begins again. Such a pattern could continue for months or even years.

What lessons does this hold for South Korea?

First, attempting regime change through military force alone is extraordinarily dangerous, particularly when it depends primarily on airpower. Deterrence can succeed, but leaders who conclude they have nothing left to lose may resort to what scholars describe as “gambling for resurrection,” embracing high-risk actions in hopes of escaping inevitable defeat.

Second, the United States is unlikely to pivot cleanly back to Asia despite the hopes of many strategists. Perhaps such a shift was never fully realistic. The United States has global interests and global responsibilities that cannot simply be suspended when crises erupt elsewhere. The South Korea-U.S. alliance and other partnerships in Asia must therefore continue coordinating to preserve credible deterrence even as Washington remains occupied by the demands of the Iran conflict and the strain it places on military operations and munitions.

Third, South Korea should take the lead in strengthening solidarity among U.S. allies in Asia and with Europe. The Iran war reinforces a lesson already evident from Ukraine: China, Russia, Iran and North Korea may not be bound by formal alliances, yet they have repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to cooperate far more closely than many expected when confronting U.S. allies. Defense planners should therefore give serious consideration to scenarios in which China, Russia or Iran become involved in a future contingency on the Korean Peninsula.

Finally, policymakers should avoid reducing the challenge posed by Iran or North Korea to a simple choice between diplomacy and war. On the Korean Peninsula and in the Gulf, military strength and credible deterrence remain more important than diplomacy alone. At the same time, diplomacy continues to have an essential role. Managing Iran and North Korea means choosing among bad options rather than good ones. Whether one approaches these problems as a hawk or a dove, there are no easy answers, and simple solutions are unlikely to succeed.









한반도 유사시 중·러·이란 개입 대비해야

마이클 그린 호주 시드니대 미국학센터 소장·미국 CSIS 키신저 석좌

도널드 트럼프 대통령은 이란전쟁이 발발한 2월 이후 줄곧 미국은 이미 승리했고 정권 교체를 이뤘으며 호르무즈해협 재개방을 위한 외교적 합의도 끝이 보인다고 말해왔다. 그러나 여론조사를 보면 미국인의 3분의 2는 트럼프를 신뢰하지 않는다고 밝히고 있다. 트럼프는 늘 자신의 직감과 뉴스 생리를 읽어내는 능력에 기대어왔다. 그는 자신의 허세를 과신했는데 사실 어느 정도 효과는 있었다. 독재자 니콜라스 마두로 베네수엘라 대통령을 압송해 카리브해 지역에서 쿠바, 러시아, 중국의 영향력을 배제하는 데 성공한 경우가 그 예다. 이란 핵시설을 어느 정도 파괴했는지에 대한 의구심은 있지만, 동맹국 사상자 없이 대규모 공습에 나선 ‘미드나잇 해머 작전’도 있다.

그러나 이번엔 트럼프의 자만이 스스로 빠져나올 수 없는 덫을 만들고 말았다. 이라크 인구의 두 배에 달하고 지형도 훨씬 복잡한 국가를 상대로 낮은 전쟁 지지율과 핵심 미군의 탄약 재고가 바닥난 지금, 지상군을 투입해 정권 교체를 밀어붙이는 것은 불가능하다. 반대로 트럼프가 물러선다면 이란은 호르무즈해협 통행료를 부과할 것이며, 그 자금으로 미사일과 핵전력, 레바논과 예멘의 대리 세력을 재건해 중동의 헤게모니 지배를 시도할 것이다. 이런 시나리오에서 미국의 신뢰도는 현재보다 훨씬 더 치명적인 타격을 입게 된다.

그의 실수는 이란을 상대로 무력을 사용했다는 점이 아니다. 이란 정권은 2028년까지 약 1만 기의 미사일 배치를 위한 채비를 마치고 있었다. 이는 이스라엘과 걸프국가들의 미사일 방어 체계를 무력화하고도 남을 수준이다. 이란 핵시설을 타격한 작전 역시 미완성에 그쳤다. 따라서 전면전으로 치닫지 않는 수준에서 이란의 위협을 지속적으로 억제하기 위한 군사작전(이스라엘식 ‘잔디 깎기’ 전략)을 이어갈 명분은 충분했다.

그의 실책은 공군력만으로 정권 교체를 달성할 수 있다고 착각한 데 있다. 실존적 국가 위기에 직면한 데다, 강경파인 이슬람 혁명수비대 외엔 지도부가 부재했던 이란 정권은 역내 에너지 인프라를 대상으로 한 보복 공격을 선택했다. 이전엔 너무나 리스크가 크다고 여겨졌으나, 이젠 미국에 지속적인 압박을 가할 수 있는 정권의 유용한 수단이 됐다. 또한 블라디미르 푸틴 대통령을 향한 트럼프의 온정적 시각은 러시아가 이란에 미군 시설과 병력에 대한 표적 정보를 제공할 수 있다는 리스크를 보지 못하게 했다.

역설적이지만 그나마 트럼프가 포기하지 않고 있어서 다행인 측면도 있다. 트럼프는 강력한 화력 투입과 이란 수출 봉쇄를 통해 테헤란을 다시 협상 테이블로 끌어내려는 ‘긴장 완화를 위한 긴장 고조’ 전략을 시도하고 있다. 하지만 이란 정권의 의지를 꺾기엔 역부족일 가능성이 크다. 안타깝지만 당분간 무력 충돌 격화와 전력 재정비를 위한 외교적 대화, 외교적 노력이 실패로 돌아간 뒤 전투가 재개되는 악순환이 수개월, 혹은 수년간 이어질 수 있다.

한국에 주는 교훈은 뭘까. 첫째, 군사력만으로 정권 교체를 도모하는 것은 극도로 위험하다는 점이다. 억제력은 작동할 수 있지만, 실패해도 더 나빠질 것이 없다고 판단한 지도자가 ‘고위험·고수익 도박’에 나설 가능성을 일깨웠기 때문이다. 둘째, 미국은 아시아로 회귀하지 못할 것이다. 한·미 동맹과 아시아 국가들은 이란 문제로 인해 아시아에서 미국의 억제력을 유지하기 위한 조율을 계속해야 할 것이다.

셋째, 한국은 아시아 내 미 동맹국 및 유럽과의 연대에 앞장서야 한다. 이번 이란전쟁은 우크라이나 전쟁의 교훈을 다시금 일깨워준다. 중국, 러시아, 이란, 북한은 공식 동맹은 아니지만 미국 동맹국과의 분쟁에서 예상을 뛰어넘는 수준의 협력을 했다. 따라서 한반도 유사시 중국, 러시아, 이란이 개입하는 시나리오를 전략적으로 고민해야 한다. 마지막으로, 이란이나 북한과 같은 정권을 상대할 때 외교 아니면 전쟁이라는 이분법적 사고에 얽매여선 안 된다는 점이다. 한반도와 걸프 지역에서는 외교보다는 군사력과 억제력이 더 중요하지만, 외교의 역할 자체가 사라지는 것은 아니다. 이란과 북한 이슈는 나쁜 옵션을 선택해야 하는 정책 영역이다. 그렇기에 매파든, 비둘기파든 간단한 해결책을 기대해선 안 된다.