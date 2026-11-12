Voters wait in line before filling out their ballots to vote in the midterm election on the last day of early voting at the City of Detroit Department of Elections in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 2. EPA/YONHAP





Kim Sung-jae

The author is a business administration professor at Furman University and the author of “The Story of Tariffs” (2025).





In January 1813, George Mellor, a woolen cloth shearer in his early 20s, and 16 other young men were hanged at York Castle in England. Seven others were sentenced to transportation to Australia. Their crime was attacking a large nearby textile mill and destroying its machinery.

At the time, cloth shearers were highly skilled craftsmen who finished woolen fabric for suits by removing excess fibers with scissors more than a meter long. They began training around age 12 and spent at least seven years as apprentices, developing the delicate touch required for their work.

They belonged to the highest ranks of the working class, working just four days a week and earning four times the weekly wages of unskilled laborers. But their professional pride collapsed when George Lewis developed a shearing machine that rotated across the fabric, trimming its surface smoothly and efficiently.

Knitting workers in Nottinghamshire, who produced stockings from cotton yarn, faced a similar fate. Under the fictitious name of General Ned Ludd, they threatened factory owners, raided mills and destroyed machinery. The British government ruthlessly suppressed the movement, whose followers became known as Luddites.

Authorities feared that the violent protests might lead to a repetition of the bloody French Revolution. They deployed 12,000 troops, executed ringleaders and punished other participants. Making matters worse, Napoleon's Continental System disrupted grain imports, driving bread prices sharply higher.

Even after the Napoleonic Wars ended in 1815, the British government kept food prices artificially high through the Corn Laws to protect landowners. In Manchester, troops attacked tens of thousands of citizens demanding political representation, killing at least 18 people in what became known as the Peterloo Massacre.

These developments helped fuel the Chartist movement, in which organized workers demanded voting rights. It was not until the 1860s that voting rights began expanding to include more working-class men. Compulsory education was subsequently introduced in Britain, enabling workers displaced by machinery to acquire basic knowledge and skills that businesses needed.

More than 200 years after the Luddite movement helped set Britain on the path toward mass democracy, Americans went to the polls in last week's midterm elections. Young voters struggling to find employment amid the rapid spread of AI turned out in large numbers to deliver a verdict against U.S. President Donald Trump and his ruling party.

They were protesting a situation in which the benefits of AI, a technological breakthrough comparable to the invention of mechanical cloth shears, are concentrated among a small group of capital owners while ordinary people shoulder an increasing share of the costs.

In more than 40 cities and counties, residents suffering from rising electricity bills, water shortages and noise pollution associated with data center construction voted in favor of measures tightening regulations. Their votes reflected growing resistance to the social and environmental burdens accompanying the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure.

The adoption of new technologies that bring dramatic improvements in productivity is inevitable. Businesses will use every available means to incorporate technological advances into their operations and improve efficiency. Yet technological progress does not automatically guarantee that its benefits will be distributed fairly across society.

Minimizing the adverse consequences of innovation and ensuring that its gains are shared by society as a whole are responsibilities that ultimately fall to politics. The history of the Luddites demonstrates that technological disruption can produce social conflict when those who bear its costs have little political influence.

Democracy provides a means for citizens to express their demands and shape the response. Through the ballot box, voters show political leaders where they believe the solutions must lie.









200년 전 러다이트 운동과 미 중간선거

김성재 미국 퍼먼대 경영학 교수·『관세이야기』 저자

1813년 1월 영국 요크 성에서 20대 초반의 모직물 전단공 조지 멜러와 16명의 청년이 교수형에 처해졌다. 또 다른 7명에게는 호주로의 유배형이 선고되었다. 인근 대형 방직공장을 습격해 기계를 파괴한 혐의였다.

당시 전단공은 길이 1m가 넘는 가위로 양모의 잔털을 제거해 양복 원단을 마감하는 장인이었다. 12세 안팎의 어린 나이에 시작해 7년 이상의 도제수업을 통해 섬세한 감각을 익힌 숙련공이었다. 주 4일만 근무하고 비숙련공의 4배에 달하는 주급을 챙기는 최상위 노동계급이었지만 조지 루이스가 원단 위를 회전하며 매끄럽게 천을 깎는 전단기를 개발하자 전단공의 자부심은 하루아침에 무너졌다.

노팅엄셔에서 면실을 엮어 니트 양말을 짜던 편직공도 비슷한 운명을 맞았다. 이들은 네드 러드 장군이라는 가공의 이름으로 공장주를 협박하고 습격해 기계를 파괴했다. 영국 정부는 러드를 추종하는 러다이트 운동을 철저하게 탄압했다. 폭력 운동이 유혈 프랑스혁명의 재현으로 이어질지 모른다는 공포에 사로잡혔다. 1만2000명의 군대를 동원해 주동자를 처형하고 관련자를 처벌했다. 설상가상으로 나폴레옹의 대륙봉쇄령으로 곡물 수입이 막혀 빵값이 급등했다.

1815년 나폴레옹 전쟁이 끝난 후에도 영국 정부는 곡물법을 통해 인위적으로 식량 가격을 높게 유지했다. 지주세력 보호를 위해서였다. 맨체스터에서는 참정권을 요구하는 수만명의 시민을 군대가 공격해 최소 18명이 사망하는 비극이 터졌다. 이로부터 노동자가 조직해 참정권을 요구하는 차티스트 운동이 거세게 일었다. 1860년대가 되어서야 노동자에게도 참정권이 인정되었다. 그 이후 영국에서도 의무 교육이 시행되었다. 기계에 일자리를 잃은 노동자가 공교육을 통해 기업이 필요로 하는 기본 소양을 익혔다.

영국에서 대중 민주주의 운동의 시발점이 된 러다이트 운동이 벌어진 지 200여년이 흐른 지난주 미국에서는 중간선거가 치러졌다. AI의 확산으로 취업이 어려워진 청년층이 대거 투표장에 나서 트럼프 대통령과 집권당을 심판했다. 방직공장의 전단기 출현에 비견될만한 AI 기술 도입의 혜택이 소수 자본가에게 집중되고, 서민에게는 부담만 가중되는 현실에 반기를 든 것이다. 데이터센터 건설로 전기료가 오르고 물 부족과 소음 공해에 시달리던 40여개 시·군에서 규제를 강화하는 법안에 찬성했다.

생산성의 획기적 향상을 가져오는 신기술의 채택은 불가피하다. 기업은 효율성을 높이기 위해 갖은 수단을 동원해 기술을 경영에 접목한다. 부작용을 최소화하고 혜택을 사회 전체로 나누는 과제는 정치의 몫이다. 민주주의는 그 해법을 투표 결과로 보여준다.