Two masked demonstrators hold a French flag in front of a burning barricade during riots after a demonstration as part of a nationwide protest over the rising cost of living and inequality organized by the Yellow Vest movement in Lyon on Nov. 14, 2026. AFP/YONHAP

As France struggles to fund its social promises, Korea faces an even faster approach to the same demographic and fiscal crossroads.

Lee Jae-seung

The author is a professor of international studies at Korea University and head of the Ilmin International Relations Institute.







A decade ago, when Finnish journalist Anu Partanen published "The Nordic Theory of Everything" (2016), released in Korea under a title that translates to "We Arrived in the Future a Little Early," Europe seemed to offer an appealing vision of humanity’s future.

Comprehensive welfare and social trust promised freedom from financial anxiety. This fall in Paris, however, that vision looks different. Europe has reached the future early, but instead of utopia, it has encountered a reckoning over how society can honor its promises.

Protests by French high school students over educational conditions spread within two months into broader demonstrations over wages, living costs, pensions and public services. Some observers blame excessive welfare for pushing the state toward bankruptcy. Others applaud a citizens’ revolt against austerity and tax cuts for the wealthy. Neither interpretation is convincing. France’s predicament reflects a strange deadlock: everyone insists on being right, while responsibility for difficult decisions disappears. The central question is not whether citizens deserve security or whether budgets matter. It is who will reconcile those legitimate demands when the money and political patience run short.

A satirical essay asking who ruined France places presidents, officials, parties, unions, retirees and ordinary citizens in the dock before concluding that everyone contributed. Each defended a claim, but nobody signed the bill for the future. Beyond its fiscal deficit, France suffers a deficit of responsibility. Promises multiplied without agreement on the growth, tax revenues and productivity needed to finance them. Governments changed, but their capacity to negotiate social compromises weakened. Every new entitlement became politically difficult to revisit, even as the economic foundations supporting it came under increasing strain.

France has repeatedly tested competing approaches. In 1981, President François Mitterrand pursued nationalization, higher wages and expanded benefits before a currency crisis forced an austerity reversal in 1983. The 35-hour workweek introduced in the late 1990s established a new benchmark for quality of life. In 2006, the proposed First Employment Contract, designed to make youth employment more flexible, was withdrawn after street protests. Outcomes differed, but expectations created by these policies and memories of defending them endured.

That history makes reform politically asymmetric. Those facing immediate losses mobilize, while the costs of postponing reform for another decade remain largely invisible. As suspicion grows that others are receiving more, the welfare state risks becoming less a community of solidarity than a contest for shares of a limited treasury.

Frustrated voters increasingly turn toward the easy promises of political extremes. Ahead of next spring’s French presidential election, far-right Marine Le Pen and far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon occupy prominent positions. Both validate public anger without adequately explaining how their pledges would be financed amid mounting debt. Centrists call for mutual concessions, but their appeal struggles to reach exhausted voters. The immediate reward for refusing compromise often exceeds the political reward for offering a credible long-term solution.

Korea cannot afford to watch Europe’s troubles with detached superiority. The aging and low growth that Europe experienced gradually over generations are arriving here within one or two. People aged 65 and older already account for more than 21.6 percent of Korea’s population this year, and the proportion is projected to exceed 40 percent by 2050. A country accustomed to rapid change may reach France’s political impasse even sooner.

What Korea needs is neither partisan victory nor romantic appeals for a grand social compromise. It needs a rigorous, transparent process for deciding which commitments to schools, hospitals, pensions and jobs should be maintained and how to pay for them. The choices must appear on one publicly accessible balance sheet. Even without consensus, the National Assembly and government should record who opposed which proposals and why decision-makers accepted particular costs. Such accountability is the minimum requirement for reducing the responsibility deficit.

Saying everyone contributed does not mean everyone bears equal blame. Governments, which possess the authority to set direction, carry the greatest responsibility. Groups with the power to block change must also acknowledge the price of their demands. Everyone may have a defensible argument, but avoiding choices and costs only deepens the deficit. Promises survive across generations when society identifies who decides, who pays and who answers for the consequences.

Europe’s future is not a textbook model. It is the tension between social promises forged through competing demands and the resources required to sustain them. The bill for our own future is already on the desk. Someone must now pick up a pen and sign it.









유럽은 어떤 미래에 먼저 도착했는가

이재승 고려대학교 국제학부 교수·일민국제관계연구원장

10년 전, 핀란드 언론인 아누 파르타넨이 『우리는 미래에 조금 먼저 도착했습니다』를 펴냈을 때, 유럽은 인류가 도달해야 할 세련된 종착역처럼 보였다. 촘촘한 공공복지와 사회적 신뢰가 개인을 돈의 공포에서 해방시키는 미래였다. 2026년 가을의 파리에서 그 제목은 정반대의 의미로 읽힌다. 유럽은 미래에 먼저 도착했지만 그곳에서 기다리는 것은 유토피아가 아니라 사회가 서로에게 한 약속을 어떻게 감당할지 결정하는 재판정이다.

교육환경에 항의하던 프랑스 고등학생들의 시위는 두 달 만에 임금과 생활비, 연금과 공공서비스를 둘러싼 전방위적 저항으로 번졌다. 이를 바라보는 시선은 상반된다. 한쪽은 “과도한 복지가 부른 국가 부도”라 혀를 차고, 다른 한쪽은 “긴축과 부자 감세에 맞선 시민 혁명”이라 박수를 보낸다. 하지만 어느 한 진영에도 선뜻 손을 들어주기 어렵다. 지금 프랑스를 질식시키고 있는 것은 좌파의 이상도 우파의 탐욕도 아니다. 모두가 자기 자리에서 완벽하게 옳은 말만 골라 하는 동안, 책임을 질 주체가 증발해 버린 기이한 교착이다.

“누가 프랑스를 무너뜨렸는가”라는 한 풍자문은 대통령과 관료, 좌우 정당, 노동조합과 은퇴세대, 프랑스 국민을 차례로 피고석에 세운 뒤 “모두가 한몫했다”고 판결한다. 각자 자기 주장을 하는 가운데, 아무도 미래의 청구서에 서명을 하지 않았다. 프랑스의 위기에는 재정적자와 별도로 ‘책임의 적자’가 누적돼 있다. 약속은 늘어나는데 그것을 지탱할 성장과 세수, 생산성을 어떻게 보강할지에 관한 합의는 뒤따르지 못했다. 정권은 바뀌었지만 사회적 합의를 조정할 정치적 능력은 점점 마비되었다.

프랑스는 여러 정치적 실험을 해 왔다. 1981년 미테랑 정부는 국유화와 임금 인상, 사회급여 확대로 사회주의 개혁에 나섰다가 외환 위기에 부딪혀 1983년 긴축으로 급선회했다. 1990년대 말 주 35시간 근무제는 삶의 질의 새 기준을 세웠고, 2006년 청년 고용을 유연화하려던 최초고용계약(CPE)은 거리의 저항 앞에 시행도 못 한 채 철회됐다. 정책마다 결과는 달랐다. 그러나 한번 제도가 약속한 권리와 기대, 그것을 지켜낸 승리의 기억은 쉽게 사라지지 않았다.

그 기억은 개혁의 비용을 비대칭적으로 만든다. 개혁으로 손해를 보는 사람은 당장 거리에 나와 깃발을 들지만, 개혁을 미뤄 10년 뒤 치를 비용은 눈에 잘 보이지 않는다. 내가 손해보고 있다는 불신이 깊어지면서, 복지국가는 연대의 공동체가 아니라 한정된 곳간에서 자기 몫을 먼저 챙기려는 경쟁의 장으로 변해버린다.

불만이 커질수록 유권자는 퍽퍽한 인내 대신 극단 세력이 내놓는 달콤한 정치적 패스트푸드를 집어 든다. 내년 봄 대선을 앞둔 프랑스에서 극우 마린 르펜과 극좌 장뤼크 멜랑숑이 선두권을 형성했다. 양쪽 모두 “분노할 자격이 있다”고 속삭이지만, 정작 빚더미 위에서 장밋빛 공약을 실행할 돈이 어디서 나오는지 말하지 못한다. 중도는 “조금씩 양보하자”고 하지만 지친 민심을 돌려세우기에는 역부족이다.

유럽의 위기를 남의 집 불구경하듯 훈수 둘 여유가 우리에겐 없다. 유럽이 여러 세대에 걸쳐 완만하게 겪은 노령화와 저성장 진입을 한국은 불과 한두 세대 만에 압축적으로 통과하고 있다. 올해 한국의 65세 이상 인구는 이미 21.6%에 이르고, 2050년이면 40%를 돌파할 전망이다. 모든 것이 빠른 한국은 프랑스에서 보이는 교착의 미래에 가장 먼저 도달할지 모른다.

우리 사회에 필요한 것은 진영의 승리도, 낭만적인 ‘사회적 대타협’ 구호도 아니다. 학교와 병원, 연금과 일자리 가운데 무엇을 지키고, 그 비용을 어디서 마련할지 단 한 장의 공개된 계산서를 놓고 결정하는 냉엄한 절차다. 합의가 안 되더라도 누가 어떤 안을 반대했고, 최종 결정을 내린 권력이 왜 그 비용을 감수하기로 했는지 국회와 정부는 기록을 남겨야 한다. 책임의 적자를 메우는 최소한의 장치가 필요하다.

“모두가 한몫했다”는 말은 모두에게 똑같은 죄를 묻는 면죄부가 아니다. 방향을 정할 권한을 쥔 정부의 책임은 가장 무겁다. 거부권을 쥔 사회 각 주체 역시 자기 요구의 비용을 말해야 한다. 모두가 옳은 말을 할 수 있다. 그러나 선택과 비용을 말하지 않으면 책임의 적자는 더 커진다. 미래는 약속만으로 지켜지지 않는다. 누가 결정하고, 누가 부담하며, 누가 그 결과를 책임질지 정할 때 비로소 사회의 약속은 다음 세대까지 이어진다.

유럽이 먼저 도착한 미래는 교과서의 모범답안이 아니다. 큰 목소리들이 부딪치며 만들어낸 사회적 약속과 그 약속을 유지할 기반 사이의 긴장이다. 미래의 청구서는 이미 우리의 책상 위에도 놓여 있다. 이제는 펜을 들어, 그 청구서에 서명해야 할 시간이다.