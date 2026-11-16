An installation at a park in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 3, set up for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit XINHUA/YONHAP

South Korea must ensure that its security and North Korean denuclearization are not traded away at the upcoming U.S.-China-Russia summit.

The first summit involving the leaders of the United States, China and Russia is scheduled for Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit in Shenzhen, China. The gathering of U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, representing three nuclear powers, will inevitably attract international attention. But concerns outweigh expectations that the meeting could revive the nightmare of the 1945 Yalta Conference, when major powers reshaped the international order without consulting the countries directly affected.

The three leaders approach the meeting with different calculations. Trump, weakened by his party’s midterm election defeat, hopes to secure diplomatic achievements through nuclear arms reduction and a resolution of the Iran war; Putin stands to benefit simply by escaping diplomatic isolation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; and Xi seeks diplomatic leadership but remains reluctant to discuss nuclear disarmament because of China’s comparatively smaller arsenal.

Their conflicting interests make agreement difficult. Nevertheless, transactional diplomacy involving concessions among major powers remains possible, with potentially profound consequences for security on the Korean Peninsula.

The greatest concern is that South Korea could be excluded from discussions about its own security while the North’s status as a nuclear weapons state gains tacit acceptance.

With the White House leaving open the possibility of Trump meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Pyongyang is also moving quickly. Following his recent visit to Dandong, Kim dispatched Kim Song-nam, the Workers’ Party’s international affairs secretary, to China and close aide Jo Yong-won to Russia.

By strengthening ties with Beijing and Moscow, Pyongyang may seek relief from international sanctions and abandonment of the denuclearization objective.

After World War II, smaller nations, including South Korea, became objects of negotiation rather than participants determining their own destinies. That history explains why Kyiv fears another Yalta and why Tokyo worries about closer cooperation among Washington, Beijing and Moscow.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun was therefore right to warn the United States and China against discussing Korean Peninsula affairs unilaterally.

The government must mobilize every diplomatic channel, strengthen South Korea-U.S. coordination and trilateral cooperation with Japan and maintain communication with China and Russia. Preserving the principle of North Korean denuclearization must remain paramount.

Above all, Seoul must secure a firm commitment from Washington that any negotiations with Pyongyang will not replace denuclearization with a nuclear freeze or arms control arrangement.

The South cannot afford to become a bargaining chip in negotiations among nuclear powers. It must directly represent and protect its security interests throughout the diplomatic process.

Seoul should focus its diplomatic resources on ensuring that the Shenzhen summit strengthens regional peace, not repeat the Yalta experience of 81 years ago, when its future was determined by decisions made elsewhere.









사상 첫 미·중·러 정상회담, ‘제2의 얄타’ 경계해야

오는 19일 중국 선전에서 열리는 아시아·태평양경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의를 계기로 사상 첫 미·중·러 정상회담이 열린다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령, 시진핑 중국 국가주석, 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령 등 핵보유국인 세 나라 정상이 한자리에 모이는 것 자체가 국제적 이목을 끌기에 충분하다. 그러나 국제사회의 시선엔 기대보다 우려가 앞선다. 강대국들이 당사국을 배제한 채 세계 질서를 재편했던 1945년 ‘얄타회담’의 악몽이 되풀이되는 것 아니냐는 의구심 때문이다.

세 정상은 각기 다른 셈법으로 마주 앉는다. 중간선거 패배로 궁지에 몰린 트럼프 대통령은 핵 군축과 이란전 해법으로 외교 치적을 쌓으려 한다. 푸틴 대통령은 우크라이나 전쟁으로 고립된 외교적 입지에서 벗어나는 것만으로도 성과다. 시 주석은 외교 주도권을 노리지만, 핵전력 격차 탓에 군축 논의에 소극적이다. 이해관계가 엇갈려 합의는 쉽지 않겠지만, 강대국 간 주고받기식 거래주의 외교가 작동할 여지는 있다. 그 결과는 한반도 안보에 심대한 영향을 미칠 수 있다.

가장 우려되는 것은 한반도 문제의 ‘대한민국 패싱’과 북한의 핵보유국 지위 용인 가능성이다. 백악관이 북한 문제를 의제에서 배제하지 않은 가운데 북한도 분주히 움직이고 있다. 최근 단둥을 다녀온 김정은 국무위원장은 김성남 노동당 국제비서를 중국에, 최측근 조용원 비서를 러시아에 잇따라 파견했다. 중·러와 밀착해 국제사회의 대북 제재 완화와 비핵화 목표 폐기를 노릴 수 있다.

제2차 세계대전 후 강대국 간 논의에서 조선을 비롯한 약소국은 운명의 주체가 아니라 협상의 대상이었다. 우크라이나가 이번 회담을 ‘제2의 얄타’로 경계하고, 일본도 미·중·러 밀착 가능성을 우려하는 이유다. 조현 외교부 장관이 미·중에 일방적인 한반도 논의는 안 된다고 밝힌 것은 시의적절하다.

정부는 한·미 공조와 한·미·일 협력, 중·러와의 소통을 총동원해 북한 비핵화 원칙을 지켜야 한다. 특히 북·미 협상에서 비핵화가 핵 동결이나 군축으로 대체되지 않도록 미국의 다짐을 받아야 한다. 선전 회담이 81년 전 한반도 문제가 강대국들의 흥정거리로 전락한 ‘얄타’의 재판이 아니라 역내 평화를 다지는 장이 되도록 대한민국의 외교력을 집중하기 바란다.