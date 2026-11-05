People attend a U.S. midterm election night watch party hosted by the Congressional Progressive Staff Association and Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America in Washington on Nov. 3. REUTERS/YONHAP

With Democrats taking Congress, Seoul must find ways to engage with both the White House and Capitol Hill to protect trade and security interests.







U.S. voters have checked U.S. President Donald Trump's dominance. In Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, Democrats regained control of the Senate and won the House of Representatives, securing majorities in both chambers. They even captured Senate seats in Republican strongholds including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, prompting descriptions of a “blue wave.”

The elections, covering 35 of the Senate's 100 seats, all 435 House seats and 36 governorships, served as a referendum on the Trump administration and a barometer for the United States' next presidential election just two years hence. Congressional control, particularly of the House, will influence U.S. foreign policy, national security and international economic relations, creating significant implications for South Korea.

The results reflected public frustration over rising oil prices, inflation and living costs stemming from the prolonged Iran war. Allegations of favoritism toward Trump's family businesses and his unilateral governing style, which relied on hard-core supporters while disregarding Congress, also fueled opposition. Voters delivered a verdict against an administration accused of neglecting livelihoods and democratic accountability.

Yet U.S. policy will not change overnight. Democratic control of Congress will strengthen oversight of presidential appointments and legislation, but Trump still retains substantial powers, including vetoes and executive orders. He also enjoys considerable discretion over trade and security policy. His America First policies and protectionism are unlikely to disappear merely because congressional control has changed.

South Korea must therefore pursue two-track diplomacy, implementing trade and security agreements with the Trump administration while strengthening cooperation with the Democrat-controlled Congress. Seoul has concentrated heavily on the White House while neglecting congressional engagement. It should expand contacts with Democratic leaders, foreign affairs and defense committees and Republicans who value alliances.

Trump may also seek diplomatic breakthroughs to overcome domestic political difficulties under divided government. Seoul must prepare for another possible U.S.-North Korea summit. Particular concerns include a limited nuclear agreement that restricts intercontinental ballistic missiles threatening the U.S. mainland while leaving North Korea's broader nuclear arsenal intact and excluding South Korea from negotiations.

Suspension of joint military exercises or reductions in U.S. forces stationed in South Korea are additional risks. Seoul must engage Congress to safeguard its security interests and build bipartisan support for the alliance.

Cooperation with regional allies, including Japan and Australia, must also deepen. Seoul should coordinate closely with Washington on intelligence sharing, the transfer of wartime operational control and nuclear-powered submarines to ensure progress on these critical issues.

Ultimately, protecting South Korea's security and national interests requires balanced diplomacy involving the White House, Congress and regional allies alike.









미 중간선거 민주당 승리…행정부·의회 투 트랙 외교 펼쳐야

미국 중간선거에서 민주당이 압승했다.

민주당은 하원 선거에서 공화당을 큰 격차로 이겼을 뿐만 아니라 상원 다수당도 탈환해 양원을 모두 장악하게 됐다. 공화당의 아성인 텍사스와 캔자스, 사우스캐롤라이나 등의 상원 선거에서도 이겨 ‘블루 쓰나미’라는 표현까지 나왔다. 이로써 민주당은 의회 권력을 거머쥐고 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 독주에 강력한 제동을 걸 수 있게 됐다.

상원 100석 중 35석과 하원 435석 전부, 주지사 36명을 뽑는 이번 선거는 트럼프 행정부에 대한 중간평가이자 2년 뒤 대선의 풍향계다. 의회 권력의 향배는 미국의 외교·안보와 대외 경제정책에도 영향을 미치는 만큼 한·미 관계와 동북아 정세에도 적지 않은 변수가 될 것으로 보인다.

이번 선거는 이란전쟁 장기화에 따른 유가·물가 상승 등 민생고에 대한 불만이 표출된 결과다. 지지층만 믿고 의회를 무시한 독단적 국정 운영에 대한 반발도 컸다. 민생과 민주주의를 외면한 대통령의 독주에 대한 미국 유권자들의 심판인 셈이다.

그렇다고 미국 정책이 하루아침에 바뀌지는 않는다. 정부 인사 인준과 입법 과정에서 민주당의 견제력이 강화되겠지만, 트럼프 대통령의 거부권과 행정명령 등 강력한 권한은 여전하다. 통상·안보 분야의 독자적 결정권도 있다. 미국 우선주의와 보호무역 기조 역시 의회 권력 변화만으로 후퇴할 것 같지는 않다. 민주당의 승리를 트럼프 정책의 종언으로 해석해선 안 되는 이유다.

한국으로선 트럼프 행정부와의 통상·안보 합의를 매끄럽게 실행하는 한편 민주당이 장악한 의회와의 협력도 강화해 나가는 투 트랙 외교를 펼쳐야 할 상황이다. 민주당 지도부와 외교·국방 관련 상임위원회는 물론 공화당 내 동맹 중시 의원들과도 접촉면을 더욱 넓혀야 한다.

우리로선 여소야대 정국에 몰린 트럼프 대통령이 북·미 정상회담 재추진을 통해 돌파구를 찾으려 할 가능성에 대비해야 한다. 한국을 배제한 채 북핵 위협은 그대로 두고 미국 본토를 겨냥한 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)만 제한하는 스몰 딜이나 한·미 연합훈련 중단, 주한미군 감축 등의 합의로 이어지는 것은 반드시 막아야 한다.

미국의 정국이 또 한번의 격변기에 들어서는 만큼 그 어느 때보다 한·미 동맹을 굳건히 다지면서 한국의 안보 이익을 다져야 하는 과제가 우리 앞에 놓여 있다.