Democratic Party Rep. Lee Hoon-ki holds a press conference at the National Assembly's Communication Hall in Seoul on Aug. 5 to announce his proposal for a bill aimed at preventing the deliberate suppression of stock prices. YONHAP

The Democratic Party's revised inheritance tax bill aims to deter price suppression but could deepen burdens on businesses and heirs.

The governing Democratic Party (DP) plans to pass a tougher version of its proposed legislation to prevent deliberate stock price suppression next month. At a general meeting of lawmakers on Monday, the party reaffirmed its intention to pass the revised Inheritance and Gift Tax Act during the regular National Assembly session.

The move appears largely intended to appease retail investors disappointed by falling stock prices, which have threatened even President Lee Jae Myung's campaign pledge of a Kospi index reaching 5,000. The opposition has criticized the legislation as an attempt to artificially boost share prices.

The proposed law is based on the assumption that controlling shareholders deliberately keep stock prices low to reduce inheritance and gift taxes. It reflects the belief that ordinary investors suffer because major shareholders manipulate valuations for personal tax benefits.

Rep. Lee So-young and other lawmakers previously proposed setting the minimum taxable valuation of listed shares at 80 percent of their net asset value per share whenever market prices fall below that threshold.

In August, the government proposed another approach. Companies would be presumed to have suppressed their share prices if their price-to-book ratios (PBR) ranked in the bottom 25 percent of their industries on the Kospi or the bottom 10 percent on the Kosdaq for at least 12 of the previous 13 half-year periods, equivalent to six years.

Their shares would then be valued at a premium of at least 30 percent above prevailing market prices for inheritance and gift tax purposes.

But after President Lee ordered a comprehensive review, saying the proposal failed to fulfill its intended purpose, the governing party introduced a tougher revision. It would shorten the assessment period to three years while raising the valuation premium to 40 percent.

Even the original proposal faced criticism for disregarding market valuations and imposing excessive taxes that could infringe on property rights. If the revised bill passes under pressure from party hard-liners, corporate inheritance tax liabilities could double or triple, producing serious unintended consequences.

Business groups warn that some heirs could face tax bills exceeding the value of inherited assets or find themselves unable to pay even after selling all their inherited shares.

Except for certain smaller companies with relatively few outstanding shares, the notion that businesses can readily control their stock prices is outdated. Equating low PBRs with deliberate tax avoidance is equally questionable.

Korea already imposes one of the world's heaviest inheritance tax burdens, making family business succession difficult. Punitive legislation that ignores these underlying problems will not necessarily raise stock prices. Instead, it risks placing additional burdens on businesses and shareholders without addressing the structural reasons behind depressed valuations.









여당의 더 센 ‘주가 누르기 방지법’, 득보다 실 크다

더불어민주당이 당초 내놓았던 ‘주가 누르기 방지법(상속·증여세법 개정안)’보다 더 센 수정안을 다음 달 처리하겠다고 나섰다. 민주당은 지난 10일 의원총회를 열어 정기국회 처리 방침을 확인했다. 이재명 대통령의 대선 공약이었던 코스피 5000선마저 위협받을 정도로 주가가 떨어지자 낙담한 개미 투자자들을 달래려는 성격이 짙다. 당장 야당이 주가 부양용 입법 드라이브라고 비판하는 이유다.

주가 누르기 방지법은 최대주주가 상속·증여세 부담을 줄이기 위해 인위적으로 주가를 낮게 유지한다고 보고 그런 행위를 막겠다는 배경에서 추진돼 왔다. 세금을 줄이려는 대주주 탐욕 탓에 개인투자자만 손해본다는 인식이 깔려 있다. 이소영 의원 등은 이미 상장주식 평가액이 1주당 순자산 가치의 80%보다 낮으면 상속세 과세 기준 하한선을 순자산 가치의 80%로 하는 개정안을 발의한 바 있다. 이에 정부도 지난 8월 최근 13개 반기(6년 반) 중 12반기(6년) 이상 주가순자산비율(PBR)이 코스피는 업종별 하위 25%, 코스닥은 하위 10%에 속하면 해당 기업이 주가 누르기를 했다고 추정하고 현재 주가에 최소 30%를 할증해 세금을 매기겠다고 했다. 하지만 이 대통령이 “개편 취지를 살리지 못했다”며 전면 재검토를 지시하자 대상 기간은 3년으로 줄이고 할증 비율은 40%로 높이는 수정안이 여당에서 나온 것이다.

기존 안조차 ‘시장가치를 부정하고 재산권을 침해하는 과도한 세 부담’이라는 일각의 비판을 받아왔는데, 여당 강경파 입김대로 수정안이 통과하면 기업 상속세가 많게는 두세 배 늘어나는 등 큰 부작용이 우려된다. 재계에선 세액이 과세 대상 재산 가치보다 커지거나 상속 주식을 전부 처분해도 세금을 낼 수 없는 사례가 생길 수 있다는 주장마저 나온다.

발행 주식 수가 적은 일부 중소기업을 제외하곤 기업이 주가를 조절할 수 있다는 발상 자체가 시대착오적이다. 낮은 PBR을 세금 회피를 위한 주가 억누르기 때문으로 해석하는 시각도 문제다. 가뜩이나 세계 최고 수준의 상속세 부담 탓에 가업승계조차 어려운 게 현실인데, 근본 원인은 외면한 채 이런 무리한 징벌적 입법을 한다고 주가가 오르진 않을 것이다.