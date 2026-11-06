As of Nov. 2, one month had passed since the launch of the Prosecution Service. The office and the Serious Crimes Investigation Office were established to separate investigative and prosecutorial powers and prevent abuses of authority. The Prosecution Service is responsible for indicting suspects in cases referred by investigative agencies and conducting prosecutions in court. The photo shows the Public Prosecution Office headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 2. NEWS1

Kim Won-bae

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.







German sociologist Max Weber likened politics in "Politics as a Vocation" (1919) to the slow, forceful boring of hard boards with passion and sound judgment. But excessive certainty and brute force can crack the wood rather than penetrate it. Watching President Lee Jae Myung and the ruling Democratic Party (DP), one can almost hear cracks forming from both sides of the board.

Under pressure from ruling party hard-liners, prosecutors lost their supplementary investigative authority, and the Prosecution Service replaced the previous prosecution system last month. Yet problems have emerged after just one month. An Mi-hyun, a deputy chief prosecutor at the Cheonan branch of the Daejeon District Prosecution Service, described a nighttime residential burglary case on social media. A matter prosecutors could previously verify in five minutes took approximately 15 days because police had to request consultations, prosecutors had to provide opinions and implementation results had to be reported. Public inconvenience has become secondary to the political cause of prosecutorial reform.

A bill authorizing a special counsel investigation into allegedly fabricated indictments, approved by the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, raises another contradiction. Although prosecutors have been stripped of investigative powers, the bill permits prosecutors assigned to the special counsel to conduct investigations. Why does a party championing the separation of investigation and prosecution apply different standards to its own initiative?

The ruling camp's certainty shows little sign of weakening. The DP is pursuing a parliamentary investigation into Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de over the judiciary's response to the Dec. 3 martial law declaration and disputes concerning Supreme Court nominations. Judges have protested, warning of threats to judicial independence. Even judges previously critical of Jo have urged restraint. The hard-liners seem determined to split the board altogether.

President Lee himself criticized those who prioritize political posturing over effective prosecutorial reform as practicing "irresponsible extremism." The description applies equally to other actions by ruling party hard-liners.

But what about the president's own conduct?

Consider his insistence that Kim Ji-yong, head of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency, attend Cabinet meetings. There may be no legal obstacle, but what practical contribution would an investigative agency chief's presence make to prosecutorial reform? The benefits remain unclear, while the potential damage to perceptions of fairness and political neutrality is evident.

Lee dismissed objections as "unconstitutional sophistry," even citing an AI response to support his position, before retreating to a proposal that Kim attend approximately once a month. While party hard-liners fueled controversy over Kim's appointment, the president created another dispute over his Cabinet attendance. Was any of this necessary?

A nationwide farmland survey reveals similar problems. Preventing speculation and upholding Korea's constitutional principle that farmland should belong to those who cultivate it are legitimate objectives. But policymakers should first have examined rural realities, where aging populations and inheritance have made farmland leasing widespread, and prepared workable institutional reforms. Instead, anxiety and opposition spread through farming communities. Claims that the nationwide survey originated with a minister further triggered disputes over responsibility.

Even well-intentioned policies lose momentum when introduced without adequate preparation. Hitting the gas before getting into gear will not move a vehicle forward.

The president has also become increasingly involved in unnecessary public arguments. His repeated social media rebuttals concerning foreign workers and preferential treatment for multicultural families have brought him into conflict with progressive groups. By opening additional political fronts, is he distancing himself from the very people he needs to persuade?

Meanwhile, issues requiring genuine leadership and difficult compromises remain unresolved. Major economies are competing fiercely for technological leadership in semiconductors. The DP has introduced competing versions of legislation establishing large-scale special economic zones: one allowing exemptions from the statutory 52-hour workweek for highly paid research and development personnel and another excluding those exemptions.

The issue cannot be postponed indefinitely. The government must reconcile industry's operational needs with safeguards for workers' health, appropriate compensation and protections against abuse. After all, this progressive administration implemented the so-called Yellow Envelope Act, legislation strengthening protections for workers and limiting certain employer damage claims against unions.

Reforms unpopular with core supporters demand precisely the kind of political courage and persistent persuasion that the president and ruling party should provide together. This is where Lee's leadership and determination should be directed.

The DP commands an overwhelming parliamentary majority, giving it considerable power to advance reforms essential to Korea's future. Instead, party hard-liners pursue confrontational campaigns justified by lofty principles, while the president expends political capital on hastily conceived policies and avoidable disputes.

Rather than compensating for each other's weaknesses, the president and his party amplify controversy in different ways. The resulting waste of political energy is enormous. Once the board has cracked, no amount of force can bore a proper hole through it.

The central question is not whether reform is necessary, but whether those entrusted with carrying it out possess the patience to make it work. Conviction without careful judgment can undermine even worthwhile objectives. With its legislative majority and presidential authority, the ruling camp has the means to deliver lasting change. What it needs now is restraint, consistency and political discipline.









넘치는 확신, 겉도는 개혁

김원배 논설위원

독일의 사회학자 막스 베버는 『직업으로서의 정치』에서 정치를 열정과 균형 잡힌 판단력으로 단단한 널빤지에 강하게, 그러면서도 천천히 구멍을 뚫는 작업에 비유했다. 그런데 섣부른 확신으로 힘만 앞세우다 보면 구멍 대신 금이 간다. 요즘 대통령과 여당을 보면 널빤지 양쪽에서 동시에 금 가는 소리가 들리는 것 같다.

여권 강경파의 주장대로 검사의 보완수사권은 완전히 폐지됐고, 지난달 공소청이 출범했다. 한 달이 지났을 뿐인데 벌써 문제가 드러난다. 안미현 대전지방공소청 천안지청 부부장검사는 SNS에 올린 글에서 야간주거침입절도 사건을 예로 들며 “검사가 직접 확인하면 5분이면 끝날 일이 경찰의 협의 요청과 검사의 의견 제시, 이행 결과 통보 등을 거치면서 약 15일이 걸렸다”고 밝혔다. 검찰개혁이라는 명분에 국민의 불편은 뒷전으로 밀리고 말았다. 4일 국회 법제사법위원회를 통과한 조작기소특검법안도 논란이다. 검사의 수사권을 폐지해 놓고 정작 특검에는 파견검사의 수사를 허용하는 특례를 뒀다. 수사·기소 분리를 개혁의 대원칙으로 내세운 여당이 자신들이 추진하는 특검에는 왜 다른 잣대를 적용하는가.

여권의 자기확신은 좀처럼 수그러들지 않는다. 더불어민주당은 12·3 비상계엄 당시 사법부 대응과 대법관 제청 갈등 등을 문제 삼아 조희대 대법원장 국정조사까지 추진하고 있다. 사법부 독립 침해를 우려하는 판사들의 반발이 잇따르고, 과거 조 대법원장을 비판했던 판사마저 여권에 멈출 것을 촉구했다. 여권 강경파는 널빤지를 아예 쪼개려는 것 같다.

이재명 대통령은 검찰개혁 과정에서 정치적 선명성만 앞세워 실효적 개혁을 방해하는 행태를 ‘무책임한 극단주의’라고 비판했다. 검찰개혁뿐 아니라 여권 강경파의 다른 행태에도 들어맞는 말이라고 본다. 그렇다면 대통령은 어떤가. 김지용 중대범죄수사청장의 국무회의 참석을 보자. 법적으로 문제 될 일은 아니다. 하지만 대통령이 강조한 실효성의 잣대를 대면 이야기가 달라진다. 수사기관장이 국무회의에 앉는 것이 검찰개혁에 무슨 도움이 되는가. 대통령이 기대하는 실익은 알기 어렵지만, 공정성·중립성에 대한 의심이라는 비용은 분명하다. 그런데도 대통령은 반대론을 AI 답변까지 인용하며 ‘위헌적 억지’로 일축하다가, 결국 한 달에 한 번쯤 나오라며 물러섰다. 여권 강경파가 김 청장의 인선을 놓고 논쟁을 키웠다면, 대통령은 그의 국무회의 참석을 고집하며 논란을 하나 더 보탠 셈이다. 이렇게까지 해야 할 일이었나.

농지 전수조사도 마찬가지다. 농지 투기를 막고 경자유전의 원칙을 바로 세우겠다는 목표를 뭐라 할 수 없다. 하지만 고령화와 상속 등으로 농지 임대차가 광범위하게 이뤄지는 농촌 현실을 충분히 따져보고 제도 개선 방안도 준비했어야 했다. 그사이 농촌에는 불안이 번졌고, 반발이 커졌다. 전국 조사가 장관의 제안이었다는 설명이 나오면서 책임 공방까지 더해졌다. 취지가 좋아도 설익은 채 밀어붙이면 정책 추진 동력을 스스로 깎아 먹는다. 기어를 넣기도 전에 가속 페달부터 밟는다고 차가 앞으로 나아가지는 않는다. 대통령이 직접 뛰어드는 논쟁도 늘었다. 외국인 노동자 발언이나 다문화 가정 우선권 문제에서도 대통령은 연일 SNS로 반박하며 진보 진영과 각을 세웠다. 스스로 전선을 넓히는 사이 정작 설득해야 할 이들과의 거리는 멀어지는 것이 아닌가.

이런 논쟁에 힘이 쏠리는 사이 정작 결단과 설득이 필요한 과제는 미뤄지고 있다. 반도체 기술 주도권을 놓고 주요국이 치열한 경쟁을 벌이고 있다. 민주당은 고소득 연구개발 인력의 주 52시간 예외를 포함한 초광역특구법안과 이를 제외한 법안을 함께 발의했다. 주 52시간 예외 허용은 더 이상 미룰 수 없는 문제다. 노동자의 건강권과 보상, 제도 남용 방지책을 마련하면서 산업 현장의 요구를 절충해야 한다. 노란봉투법을 시행한 진보 정부가 아닌가. 지지층이 반기지 않는 개혁일수록 대통령과 여당이 정치적 부담을 함께 지고 끈기 있게 설득해야 한다. 대통령의 리더십과 추진력이 정작 빛을 발해야 할 곳은 바로 이런 문제다.

여당은 국회에서 압도적 다수 의석을 갖고 있다. 국가의 미래에 필요한 개혁을 추진할 수 있는 여건이다. 그런데 여당은 명분을 앞세운 무리한 공세에, 대통령은 성급한 정책 추진과 하지 않아도 될 논쟁에 힘을 소모하고 있다. 대통령과 여당은 서로의 약점을 보완하기보다 각자의 방식으로 논란을 키우고 있다. 국가적으로 커다란 낭비다. 금이 가버린 널빤지에는 구멍을 제대로 뚫을 수 없다.