The top scorer on the 63rd certified tax accountant examination reportedly cheated using a miniature camera and generative AI. Similar devices remain available online under listings such as "miniature cameras for exams." The photo shows search results for such devices on a shopping app on Nov. 15. NEWS1

A tax accountant exam confession involving a miniature camera and AI exposes urgent gaps in Korea's safeguards days before the college entrance test.

A candidate who topped Korea’s certified tax accountant examination in April has confessed to cheating with a miniature camera and generative AI, raising security concerns ahead of the national college entrance exam on Thursday.

The candidate, identified only as “H,” submitted a written confession through a lawyer. H’s exceptionally high score had already fueled suspicions of AI-assisted cheating, but the revelation that they used a camera virtually impossible to detect with the naked eye — rather than smart glasses, as suspected by experts — has intensified related concerns, such as whether authorities prevent similar cheating attempts during the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) for the 2027 academic year.

Late last month, the Ministry of Education announced measures banning all electronic devices, including AI-powered glasses, smartphones and smartwatches, from examination rooms. It pledged zero tolerance, warning that offenders would have their scores invalidated, lose eligibility to take the exam the following year and potentially face criminal charges for obstruction of business.

But the effectiveness of these measures remains questionable. Some 550,000 students will take the CSAT simultaneously at 1,312 testing centers nationwide. Expecting personnel to patrol numerous classrooms and detect sophisticated cheating devices is not realistic.

Unlike smartwatches or glasses, miniature cameras like the one allegedly used by H are almost impossible to identify through visual inspection. Installing electronic screening equipment at every testing center could help, but procuring and deploying such devices before the examination would be difficult. Blocking wireless communications during testing is another option, although time is running out to implement it.

Cheating methods are evolving rapidly. Relying primarily on conventional, visual supervision is increasingly outdated.

China, which administers a comparable nationwide college entrance examination, has adopted more systematic safeguards. Security checkpoints and metal detectors prevent candidates from bringing electronic devices into examination rooms. Wireless signals are blocked, and drones reportedly monitor unauthorized transmissions.

China also allegedly suspends AI-enabled image capture and answer-generation functions during examination periods, preventing candidates from using external cloud services to solve questions in real time.

Why has Korea failed to introduce comparable safeguards?

The Education Ministry must recognize that conventional examination supervision can no longer adequately address emerging technological threats. Protecting the fairness and credibility of the CSAT requires measures proportionate to the sophistication of potential cheating methods.

With the examination only days away, authorities must urgently develop additional safeguards rather than wait for a major AI-assisted cheating scandal to expose the weaknesses of the existing system.









세무사 시험 ‘AI 부정’ 쇼크…코앞 수능 대책 있나

국가 공인 자격시험인 지난 4월의 세무사 시험에서 수석 합격했던 H씨가 “초소형 카메라와 인공지능(AI)을 이용해 부정행위를 했다”며 변호인을 통해 경찰에 자수서를 제출했다. H씨의 시험 성적이 워낙 압도적이어서 AI를 활용한 부정행위 결과일 것이란 의혹은 있었으나, 정작 H씨가 밝힌 수법은 전문가들이 추정했던 스마트안경이 아니라 육안으로 적발하기 힘든 초소형 카메라를 활용했다는 점에서 더욱 충격이 크다. 당장 오는 19일로 다가온 2027학년도 대학수학능력시험에서 유사한 부정행위 시도를 막아낼 방법이 있는지 의문이 제기된다.

교육부는 AI 안경과 휴대전화·스마트워치 등 모든 전자기기의 고사장 반입을 금지하고, 부정행위가 적발되면 해당 시험 무효는 물론 다음 해 응시 자격도 박탈하며 업무방해로 처벌받게 하겠다는 대책을 지난달 말에 발표했다.

하지만 실효성은 의문이다. 수험생 55만 명이 전국 1312개 고사장에서 일제히 치르는 수능의 규모를 고려하면 1명씩 배치되는 AI 감독관이 수많은 교실을 돌면서 제대로 감독하는 것은 물리적으로 어렵다. 더구나 스마트워치나 안경과 달리 H씨가 사용한 것과 같은 초소형 카메라를 육안으로 적발하기란 불가능에 가깝다. 전자기기 검색 장치를 고사장마다 설치하는 방법이 있지만, 시험이 코앞이라 장비 조달과 설치가 쉽지 않다. 시험 시간 동안에는 고사장 내 무선통신을 차단하는 방법이 있지만, 이 역시 시간이 너무 촉박하다.

시험 부정 수법은 디지털과 AI가 결합하며 초고속으로 진화하는데, 여전히 아날로그 방식으로 감독하겠단 발상부터가 시대착오적이다. 수능과 비슷한 시험 제도를 시행 중인 중국은 보안검색대와 금속탐지기로 전자기기 반입을 원천 차단하고, 고사장에 무선 신호를 차단하며 드론으로 불법 전파를 탐지할 정도로 체계적으로 대응한다. 시험 기간에는 AI를 이용한 이미지 촬영 및 답변 연동 기능을 일시 정지해 외부 클라우드를 통한 실시간 문제 풀이를 막는다고 한다. 이웃 나라에서 이미 시행되고 있는 조치를 여태까지 도입하지 않은 이유는 무엇인가. 초대형 AI 수능 부정 사태가 터지지 않도록 교육부는 이제라도 비상한 대책을 제시해야 한다.