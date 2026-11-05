The fifth meeting of the National Pension Fund Management Committee is held on May 28, 2026. MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELFARE/YONHAP

The central bank’s reserve-ranking removal and sealed pension fund minutes raise questions about transparency and political influence.





Ha Hyun-ock

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Secrecy breeds misunderstanding. When people suspect that inconvenient truths are being concealed, distrust and suspicion inevitably follow.

In September, the Bank of Korea quietly removed international foreign exchange reserve rankings from its monthly reserve reports without advance notice or explanation. The figures had been published for 25 years and six months, since February 2001.

Facing criticism, the central bank argued that the rankings provided little meaningful information about foreign exchange soundness. Different national accounting standards indeed complicate comparisons. The data also remain available through the International Monetary Fund. Nevertheless, something about the decision remains troubling.

Korea ranked ninth globally in foreign exchange reserves at the end of last year. It slipped to 10th in January, 12th in February and 13th in May before barely recovering to 10th in June. The decline apparently reflected intervention using reserves to stabilize the won amid a sharp rise in the won-dollar exchange rate.

Foreign exchange reserves provide a crucial buffer against currency crises. In Korea, where the 1997 Asian financial crisis left lasting national trauma, a falling ranking is particularly sensitive.

The missing piece emerged during a parliamentary audit. Documents revealed that the BOK had informally discussed removing the rankings with the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Officials argued that frequent fluctuations generated unnecessary controversy unrelated to Korea's economic fundamentals.

That explanation sounds suspiciously like an attempt to conceal inconvenient information. Following continued criticism, the BOK made the rankings accessible through its economic statistics system. But would it have stopped publishing them if Korea's position had remained stable or improved?

Another disclosure controversy is even more serious: Minutes of National Pension Fund Management Committee meetings that will remain confidential until 2030.

Under the National Pension Act, ordinary minutes become public after one year. Records involving matters potentially affecting investment fairness or financial market stability may be withheld for four years following committee approval. They must nevertheless be submitted confidentially when requested by the relevant parliamentary committee. Yet the government and the ruling party have delayed their submission.

At meetings in January and May, whose minutes are now sealed for four years, the committee decided to postpone rebalancing domestic equity holdings and increase their target allocation.

In January, it effectively suspended stock sales until the end of June. In May, it substantially raised the domestic equity target. Including permissible strategic and tactical asset allocation ranges, the maximum domestic equity weighting rose from 19.9 percent to 28.8 percent.

Coincidentally, nationwide local elections took place that June.

Despite this major revision of pension investment principles, the reasoning behind the decisions remains hidden. Instead, the president and government prominently celebrated rising stock valuations, claiming they had delayed the pension fund's projected depletion.

But domestic stocks have undergone a correction since July, increasing losses associated with the pension fund's expanded holdings. According to the opposition's calculations, valuation losses amounted to at least 182 trillion won ($136 billion).

The National Pension Fund consists of contributions made by citizens to finance their retirement. It is not money that the government and ruling party may deploy at their discretion.

If officials continue offering explanations and excuses while withholding the minutes, suspicions that the pension fund was politically exploited to support stock prices ahead of local elections will only harden.

The way to prevent misunderstanding and restore trust is straightforward: Release the minutes and fully disclose why the rebalancing suspension was adopted.

The government claims to champion transparency, broadcasting Cabinet meetings live and flooding social media with messages revealing the president's thinking. Yet it conceals decisions that citizens have every reason to scrutinize.

That contradiction is difficult to understand. One cannot help wondering whether their supposedly untellable secrets conceal something genuinely embarrassing.









그들의 ‘말할 수 없는 비밀’

하현옥 논설위원

비밀은 오해를 부른다. 불리하고 불편한 진실을 감추기 위한 것이란 의심까지 더해지면 불신과 의혹은 피할 수 없다.

지난 9월 한국은행이 매달 발표하는 외환보유액 보도자료에서 국가별 외환보유액 순위가 슬며시 사라졌다. 사전 예고나 설명은 없었다. 2001년 2월 도입된 뒤 25년 6개월간 공개됐던 데이터가 갑자기 비공개로 바뀐 것이다. 논란이 빚어지자 한은은 외환 건전성에 대한 유의미한 정보로 보기 어렵다고 판단했다고 밝혔다. 국가마다 기준이 달라 단순 비교가 어려운 것도 맞다. 한은의 설명대로 국제통화기금(IMF) 등에 공개된 만큼 부족하고 불편해도 자료를 찾는 수고도 감수할 수 있다. 그럼에도 뭔가 미심쩍다.

지난해 말 세계 9위권이던 한국의 외환보유액 순위는 올해 들어 뒤로 밀리기 시작했다. 지난 1월 10위, 2월 12위에 이어 5월에는 13위까지 내려간 뒤 6월 10위에 턱걸이를 했다. 올해 초 원-달러 환율이 급등하자 원화 가치 안정을 위해 외환보유액을 동원한 영향으로 풀이된다. 외환보유액은 외환 위기를 막을 방파제다. 그러니 외환 위기가 전 국민의 트라우마가 된 나라에서 이 순위의 하락은 예민한 사안이다.

옹색한 변명에도 풀리지 않던 마지막 퍼즐이 맞춰졌다. 국정감사 자료에 따르면 한은이 외환보유액 순위 삭제와 관련해 재정경제부와 비공식 논의를 했다는 것이다. 잦은 순위 변동에 국가 경제 펀더멘털과 괴리된 불필요한 시비를 낳았다는 게 삭제의 변이다. 껄끄러운 진실을 감추려 했다는 이야기로 들린다. 논란이 이어지자 한은 경제통계시스템에서 순위를 확인할 수 있게 한 발 물러섰지만, 만약 외환보유액 순위가 안정적으로 유지됐거나 더 올라갔더라도 비공개로 전환했을까.

또 다른 비공개 이슈는 더 뜨겁다. 4년 뒤인 2030년에 공개되는 국민연금 기금운용위원회(기금위) 회의록이다. 국민연금법에 따르면 일반 회의록은 회의 개최일부터 1년이 지난 뒤에, 기금 운용의 공정성이나 금융시장 안정에 영향을 줄 우려가 있는 안건은 위원회 의결을 거쳐 4년이 지난 뒤 공개할 수 있다. 국회 소관 상임위원회가 요구하는 경우 비공개로 제출해야 하지만 정부와 여당은 회의록 제출을 미루고 있다.

국민연금 기금위는 4년간 ‘말할 수 없는 비밀’로 꽁꽁 묶어둔 1월과 5월 회의에서 국내 주식 리밸런싱(재조정) 유예와 국내 주식 목표 비중 상향 조정을 결정했다. 1월 회의에서 6월 말까지 사실상 ‘매도 유예’를 선언한 것도 부족해 5월에는 국내 주식 목표 비중을 대폭 높였다. 전략적 자산 배분 허용 범위와 전술적 자산 배분 범위까지 감안하면 국내 주식 목표 비중은 기존의 19.9%에서 28.8%까지 높아졌다. 공교롭게도 그 6월에 지방선거가 있었다.

국민연금의 자산 배분 원칙을 대폭 수정했지만 투자 판단의 근거나 결정의 타당성을 뒷받침할 논리는 베일 뒤로 숨었다. 지수 급등에 따른 주식 평가액 증가로 연금 고갈 시기를 늦췄다는 대통령과 정부의 대대적인 홍보가 있었을 따름이다. 하지만 지난 7월 이후 국내 증시 조정으로 국내 주식 보유 비중을 늘린 국민연금의 손실은 눈덩이처럼 커졌다. 야당의 주장대로면 평가액 기준 최소 182조원의 손실이 났다.

국민의 노후 자산인 국민연금은 가입자가 낸 돈이다. 정부와 여당이 제멋대로 쓸 수 있는 돈이 아니다. 회의록을 감춘 채 해명과 변명으로 일관한다면 지방선거를 앞두고 증시 부양을 위해 국민연금을 정치적으로 이용했다는 의심은 확신이 될 수밖에 없다. 오해와 불신을 피하는 길은 회의록의 봉인을 해제해 리밸런싱 유예 조치의 전말을 투명하게 공개하는 것이다.

투명한 국정 운영을 내세우며 국무회의를 생중계하고 대통령의 의중을 속속들이 드러내는 SNS를 쏟아내면서도 정작 국민이 알고 싶어하는 일은 비공개로 막아 놓는 이 아득한 격차는 납득하기 어렵다. 그들의 ‘말할 수 없는 비밀’에 정말 말 못 할 사정이 있나 싶다.