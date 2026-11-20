Signs advertising miniature cameras are displayed at a camera shop in Seoul on Nov. 17, two days before the College Scholastic Ability Test, Korea’s national college entrance exam. NEWS1

A cheating scandal before the CSAT highlights why Korea must rethink testing, professional qualifications and hiring in the AI era.







Choi Min-woo

The author is the editor of political, international, foreign and security news at the JoongAng Ilbo.







An AI cheating scandal involving Han, 34, who topped the certified tax accountant examination, has shaken Korea just four days before the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). The Lee Jae Myung administration scrambled to introduce countermeasures, including stickers covering buttons and rewards of up to 100 million won ($68,000).

On Thursday morning, an emergency alert announced the discovery of 22 smartphones. Authorities also unveiled penalties including imprisonment of up to five years, a 10-year examination ban and expulsion from university for students retaking the CSAT.

But consider this: Would the country be in such an uproar if Han had not scored a perfect 100 or confessed to cheating? His indiscriminate reliance on AI produced an unprecedented perfect score. Had he deliberately answered several questions incorrectly, he might have passed unnoticed.

This raises suspicions that AI cheating has been occurring undetected and that Han may not be alone.

Data obtained by People Power Party lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo from the Human Resources Development Service of Korea reinforces those concerns. This year, 66 candidates scored at least 90 in introductory accounting on the first tax accountant examination, compared to one in 2024 and two last year.

Ahn suggested organized cheating might have occurred. Online commentators sarcastically declared that Koreans were developing superintelligence. Meanwhile, a candidate who achieved a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET) and promised public verification on Thursday was found dead.

AI cheating had already surfaced in various national examinations since May. Yet the Education Ministry largely ignored the problem and offered no meaningful response. It deserves criticism.

The greater challenge lies ahead. Experts who have studied digital cheating for more than a decade argue that increasingly sophisticated AI makes detection practically impossible. They suggest assuming that every candidate uses AI.

Some literary competitions already permit AI-generated writing because preventing or identifying its use is impractical. If open-book examinations are acceptable, perhaps AI-assisted examinations should become the default. Punishment alone cannot solve the problem.

But transforming AI cheating into legitimate AI collaboration requires fundamental changes in how society evaluates and selects talent.

First, multiple-choice and short-answer examinations must give way to other methods. Humans cannot compete with AI at memorizing information and selecting correct answers under time pressure. Oral examinations, discussions and assessments emphasizing the learning process should replace conventional tests.

The nationwide CSAT has also reached its limits. Universities may inevitably need greater authority to select students independently, potentially reviving institution-specific entrance examinations.

Second, barriers to professional qualifications should fall. Traditionally, passing difficult examinations for government administration, diplomacy, accounting or taxation provided access to relatively secure careers. Entry was difficult, but professional status offered lasting benefits.

In the AI era, examinations will lose their ability to distinguish candidates. Qualification should become more like obtaining a driver's license: relatively accessible initially, with professional competence developed and demonstrated through practical experience.

Advanced countries already employ such pathways to train professionals.

Ultimately, the labor market must become more flexible. If standardized quantitative assessments can no longer support large-scale recruitment, how will employers select new workers?

They will increasingly depend on qualitative judgments, including recommendations, reputation checks and in-depth interviews. Such methods inevitably invite complaints about fairness, while employers may discover that apparently promising recruits cannot perform adequately.

Companies therefore need greater flexibility to dismiss employees who fail to meet performance expectations.

AI cheating unquestionably threatens the foundations of society. Yet attempting to reverse technological change through enforcement and regulation alone is futile.

Perhaps these scandals offer a final warning that Korea's outdated examination, recruitment and employment systems must change.









AI 커닝이 건넨 선물

최민우 기자

대학수학능력시험(수능)을 고작 나흘 앞두고 드러난 세무사 시험 수석 합격자 한모(34)씨의 AI 부정행위가 그야말로 한국 사회를 강타하고 있다. 코앞에 닥친 수능 탓에 이재명 정부는 허겁지겁 AI 커닝을 막겠다며 단추에 스티커 부착, 포상금 1억원 같은 대책을 쏟아냈다. 19일엔 위급 재난문자로 스마트폰 소지자 49명을 적발했다고 밝혔다. 부정행위 적발 시 5년 이하 징역, 10년간 응시 금지, 반수생 대학 퇴학 등의 제재도 나왔다.

근데 여기서 한 가지 짚어볼 대목. 만약 한씨가 100점을 맞지 않았다면, 그리고 부정행위를 실토하지 않았다면 지금처럼 온 나라가 야단법석이었을까. 즉 너무 대책 없이 AI를 베끼는 통에 거의 만점을 받아 시끄러워진 것이지, 눈치껏 몇 문항 틀리고 합격했더라면 무탈하게 지나갔을 거라는 점이다. 이는 그간 들키지 않았을 뿐 AI 커닝이 심심찮게 자행돼 왔고, 한씨 말고도 ‘세무냥이’는 더 있을 수 있다는 의심이다.

이를 뒷받침할 만한 자료도 공개됐다. 국민의힘 안철수 의원이 한국산업인력공단으로부터 제출받은 자료에 따르면 올해 세무사 1차 시험 회계학개론에서 90점 이상을 받은 응시자는 66명이었다. 2024년 1명, 지난해 2명에 비해 엄청난 증가다. 안 의원은 AI 부정행위가 조직적으로 이뤄졌을 가능성도 제기한다. 온라인엔 “올해 한국인 초지능 발현 중”이라는 비아냥이 이어지고 있다. 19일 공개 검증을 예고했던 법학적성시험(LEET) 만점자는 끝내 숨진 채 발견됐다. 혼돈의 연속이다.

사실 AI 커닝은 지난 5월부터 각종 국가시험에서 잇따르며 공론화됐다. 하지만 교육부는 철저히 외면했고 별다른 대응 방안도 내놓지 않았다. 비판받아 마땅하다. 문제는 지금부터다. 디지털 부정행위를 10년 넘게 연구해 온 전문가들은 AI 기술이 고도화되고 정교해진 탓에 “부정행위를 잡아내기란 현실적으로 불가능하다”며 “AI 커닝은 모든 응시자가 한다고 생각해야 한다”고 피력한다. 이미 몇몇 신춘문예에선 막을 수 없고 판별할 수 없다며 AI 글쓰기를 용인하고 있다. 그렇다면 시험에도 오픈북 시험이 있는 것처럼, AI 활용 시험을 기본값으로 해야 할 때가 온 것이 아닐까. 처벌만이 능사가 아니다.

다만 AI 커닝이 아닌 ‘AI 동행’을 위해선 선행 조건이 있다. 현재의 시험 방식으론 곤란하다. 인재를 선발하고 평가하는 인사시스템이 달라져야 한다. 첫째, 객관식·단답형 시험의 소멸이다. 주어진 지식을 암기하고 제한된 시간 안에 정답을 골라내는 건 이제 인간이 AI를 따라갈 수 없다. 구술·토론형, 과정 중심의 평가로 전환해야 한다. 전국 단위로 치러지는 수능 역시 한계점에 다다랐다. 본고사 부활처럼 대학이 스스로 신입생을 선발하는 건 이제 불가피할 전망이다.

둘째, 고시(考試) 문턱 낮추기다. 행정고시ㆍ외무고시 혹은 세무사·회계사처럼 몇몇 직종의 경우, 일단 시험을 통과하면 그 업(業)으로 쭉 먹고살 수 있었다. 대신 그 직업 자체의 입성이 힘들었다. 하지만 시험 변별력이 약해진 AI 시대엔 마치 운전면허처럼 시험 통과는 상대적으로 수월하지만, 실제 현장에서 실무 능력을 배양하며 차별화를 보이는 방식으로 달라져야 한다. 이미 해외 선진국에선 이런 루트로 전문가를 양성하고 있다.

궁극적으론 노동시장의 유연화다. 정량(定量) 평가에 의한 대규모 신규 채용이 사실상 불가능해진 마당에 어떻게 새로운 인력을 충당하겠나. 누군가의 추천서, 평판도 조사, 심층면접 등 정성(定性) 평가에 기댈 수밖에 없지 않나. 대신 이럴 경우 “공정하지 못하다”는 잡음도, “막상 일해 보니 못한다”는 사후 지적도 나올 수 있다. 그렇다면 능력 미달 시 해고도 수월해져야 기업도 숨통을 틀 수 있게 된다.

AI 커닝은 분명 사회 근간을 뒤흔든 일탈이다. 그렇다고 단속과 규제만으로 시대를 역행할 순 없다. 어쩌면 이번 AI 커닝 사태는 낡은 시스템을 바꾸라는 마지막 경고일지 모른다.



