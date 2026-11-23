Minister of Planning and Budget Park Hong-keun listens to questions during a plenary session of the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts on Nov. 10. YONHAP

A semiconductor-led boom gives Korea time to strengthen fiscal discipline and pursue structural reform, but political conflict and spending pressures threaten to waste it.

Suh Kyoung-ho

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Centuries ago in Syracuse, Sicily, Dionysius II offered to exchange places for a day with Damocles, a courtier who envied his wealth and power. Damocles eagerly accepted, only to discover a sharp sword hanging above the throne by a single horsehair. Terrified that the weapon would fall on him at any moment, he begged to return to his former post.

Originally a lesson about the burdens of power, the ancient Greek moral anecdote has become a metaphor for imminent danger lurking behind apparent prosperity. Political leaders, including U.S. President John F. Kennedy, have invoked it to warn against nuclear war. At last week’s 90-minute summit between Washington, Beijing and Moscow in Shenzhen, China, Chinese President Xi Jinping compared nuclear weapons to the sword of Damocles. He, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that nuclear war cannot be won — and so must never be fought — but offered no concrete action plan.

The metaphor also applies to economic crises. What sword hangs above Korea today? With the Korea Development Institute forecasting growth in the high 3 percent range this year and next, some may see little reason for concern, but that confidence would be premature.

What is arguably most regrettable is that the semiconductor boom is allowing Korea’s precious window for structural reform to slip away. At the same time, political confrontation is intensifying, with the ruling party pursuing the unprecedented impeachment of a sitting chief justice. Legislative efforts to remove institutional barriers to reform will inevitably take a back seat.

Former Finance Minister Park Jae-wan, now chairman of the Hansun Foundation, addresses this predicament in his recently published book, “The Path to an Advanced Civilized Nation” (translated). Voters, he writes, are “rationally indifferent” to shared concerns but harbor “irrational biases” when personal interests are involved. They tend toward short-term thinking and can be swayed by misinformation.

Park also argues that society has neglected republican virtues such as respect and attentive listening while deliberation and bipartisan cooperation have disappeared; meanwhile, a dependence on a paternalistic state threatens the market economy. His remedies are structural reform and the cultivation of capable political leaders. Reform, he says, should improve productivity by developing human capabilities and restoring inclusive institutions that reinforce incentives and accountability.

Former Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong returned to a stance from his time in office. Appearing on an economics YouTube program last week, he cited the Western saying about repairing the roof while the sun shines. Many countries, he observed, have no sunshine, but some rays have blessed Korea. The roof should be repaired before the weather turns — not after.

In other words, the rapid growth and abundant tax revenue caused by the semiconductor supercycle offer an opportunity for reform. The National Assembly should act before the general election campaign gathers momentum. Unfortunately, lawmakers do not seem inclined to do so.

The ongoing budget deliberations are equally disappointing. Parliamentary standing committees have proposed adding 28 trillion won (20.8 billion) to next year’s budget. Such increases are usually trimmed during subsequent reviews. Even so, this year’s committee-level additions are unusually large.

The Future Response Fund illustrates the contradiction. The main opposition People Power Party demanded that the entire fund be scrapped, but its own committee members sought additional allocations for projects in their constituencies. Embarrassed by the inconsistency, party leaders instructed lawmakers to withdraw their requests.

The budget dispute has temporarily receded due to broader political conflict. Eventually, however, the parties will probably conclude their deliberations through reciprocal concessions dressed up as bipartisan cooperation. Observers at home and abroad will watch whether lawmakers restrain spending after substantial liquidity injections, establish safeguards for the controversial fund and increase debt repayments.

The question is not whether elected officials should influence fiscal priorities. They should. It is whether the budget process can still impose discipline when political incentives favor visible local projects over long-term national needs.

The Lee Jae Myung administration has appointed a politician, rather than a career bureaucrat, to lead the budget authority. Ruling party lawmakers once complained about living in a country “run by the Ministry of Finance and Economy” when cautious budget officials refused their spending demands. Will they obtain their desired outcome? I believe that they likely will.









우리 머리 위 ‘다모클레스의 칼’

서경호 논설위원

기원전 4세기, 시칠리아 시라쿠사의 왕 디오니시우스 2세는 부와 권력을 누리는 자신의 자리를 부러워하는 신하 다모클레스에게 하루 동안 자리를 바꿔 앉자고 제안한다. 기꺼이 자리를 바꿔 앉은 다모클레스. 그러나 왕좌 바로 위에는 한 올의 말총에 매달린 날카로운 칼이 다모클레스의 머리를 겨누고 있었다. 언제 떨어질지 모르는 칼날에 좌불안석이던 다모클레스는 다시 자리를 바꿔 달라고 간청한다.

원래 권력의 책임과 무게를 강조하기 위한 비유로 쓰였는데 나중에는 일촉즉발의 절박한 상황을 표현하는 말이 돼버렸다. 일견 화려해 보이는 권력·부·영광 뒤에 언제라도 닥칠 수 있는 위험이 도사리고 있다는 의미로 널리 쓰인다. 과거에도 케네디 미국 대통령 등 정치 지도자들이 핵전쟁의 위협을 강조하기 위해 이 고사를 인용하곤 했다. 지난 주 중국 선전에서 열린 90분간의 미·중·러 정상회담에서 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 핵무기를 ‘다모클레스의 칼’에 비유했다. 3국 정상은 “핵전쟁은 이길 수 없고, 결코 벌여서도 안 된다”고 공동 성명에서 밝혔지만 구체적 액션플랜은 제시하지 못했다.

‘다모클레스의 칼’은 경제 위기를 걱정할 때도 소환되곤 한다. 우리 머리 위에 위태롭게 매달린 ‘다모클레스의 칼’은 무엇일까. 최근의 경제 전망을 보면 올해와 내년 3%대 후반의 초고속 성장(KDI)이 예고되는 판국에 무슨 걱정이냐고 하는 분도 있겠지만 그렇게 안심할 때가 아니다.

가장 안타까운 건 반도체 호황에 묻혀 구조개혁을 위한 우리 경제의 골든타임이 허망하게 지나가고 있다는 점이다. 더구나 집권 여당이 현직 대법원장 탄핵을 추진하는 초유의 사태 속에 정치권의 대립이 커지고 있다. 구조개혁을 위해 제도적 걸림돌을 치우는 입법 과제는 뒤로 밀릴 수밖에 없다.

박재완 전 기획재정부 장관(한반도선진화재단 이사장)은 최근 재단에서 펴낸 『선진문명국의 길』에서 이렇게 썼다. “유권자는 공동의 사안엔 ‘합리적으로 무관심’하고, 자신의 이해가 걸리면 ‘불합리한 편견’을 지닌다. 또 대체로 근시안적이며, 자칫 잘못된 정보에 휘둘린다.” 그는 존중·경청 같은 공화적 덕목이 경시되고 숙의와 협치가 실종되면서 자유민주주의가 위축되고 모든 걸 정부에 기대는 ‘보모(保姆) 국가’ 풍조가 퍼지면서 시장경제도 위협받고 있다는 진단을 내놓았다. 박 전 장관은 구조개혁과 정치 엘리트 육성을 해법으로 제시했다. 그는 “구조개혁의 목표는 생산성 향상”이라며 “과감하고 꾸준한 구조개혁으로 인적 역량을 끌어올리고, 포용적인 제도를 복원해 유인과 책임을 강화해야 한다”고 했다.

이창용 전 한국은행 총재도 현역 시절의 단골 메뉴였던 구조개혁을 다시 강조했다. 그는 지난주 어느 경제 유튜브에 출연해 “서양 속담에 해가 날 때 지붕을 고치라는 말이 있다”며 “해가 들지 않는 나라도 많은데 우리는 반도체 수퍼사이클로 해가 들었다. 날씨가 좋을 때 미리 지붕을 고쳐 둬야 한다”고 했다. 반도체 호황이 가져온 고성장과 넘치는 세수를 구조개혁의 기회로 써야 한다는 뜻이다. 총선 바람이 불기 전에 국회가 제도 개혁에 필요한 일을 서둘러야 할 텐데 그런 기미가 별로 없으니 안타까울 뿐이다.

요즘 예산 국회는 지켜보기 실망스럽다. 국회 상임위 심사 단계에서 내년 예산 28조원이 증액됐다. 매년 상임위 단계에서 증액됐다가 예결위와 계수조정소위로 넘어와서 감액돼 결국 정부안 수준으로 최종 합의되는 게 상례지만 이번엔 상임위 증액 규모가 눈에 띄게 늘었다. 논란의 초점인 미래대응기금의 경우 국민의힘은 당 차원에서 기금 전액 삭감을 주장했는데 소속 위원들은 상임위에서 자기 지역구 사업에 미래기금 증액을 요구했다. 정당 입장에서도 볼썽사나웠는지 지도부가 의원들에게 증액 요구를 철회하라고 지시했다.

정치권 갈등으로 잠시 숨을 돌리고 있지만 결국 ‘협치’라는 미명 아래 여야의 주고받기로 예산 국회가 마무리될 것이다. 돈이 많이 풀린 만큼 재정 씀씀이는 좀 줄여야 한다는 상식에 맞춰 예산 규모를 조금이라도 줄일지, 논란의 미래대응기금에 대한 적절한 통제장치가 마련될지, 나랏빚 상환 규모를 얼마나 늘릴지 나라 안팎에서 관심 있게 지켜볼 것이다.

이재명 정부는 관료 출신이 아닌 정치인을 예산당국 수장에 처음으로 앉혔다. 예산을 경제관료가 틀어쥔다는 의미에서, 아니 깐깐하게 나라 곳간지기를 자처하는 예산관료 때문에 자기들이 원하는 예산 확보가 안 된다며 ‘기재부의 나라’냐고 분노했던 집권 여당 정치인들이 이제는 그들의 입맛에 맞는 결과를 만끽할 수 있을까. 나는 그럴 가능성이 매우 높다고 본다.