President Lee Jae Myung, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a summit at a hotel in New York on Sept. 22 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Seoul should integrate security and economic negotiations with Washington to strengthen the alliance and its long-term competitiveness.

Kim Byung-yeon

The author is a chaired professor of economics at Seoul National University.





U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Park Steel recently described South Korea-U.S. relations as experiencing turbulence. Yet the situation feels considerably worse. Neither the alliance nor Korea's broader national strategy appears to have a clear direction.

Two structural problems explain this uncertainty. First, the divide is widening between the so-called autonomy camp and alliance camp. President Lee Jae Myung appears to seek balance by accommodating both groups, but their competing perspectives are producing policy inconsistencies and conflict. Second, security and economic negotiations with Washington remain disconnected, preventing South Korea from finding ways to reduce security risks while securing economic benefits.

The ideological divide cannot be resolved quickly. The two camps differ over the international order's future and whether relations with North Korea or the United States deserve greater priority. Their arguments require sustained debate. For now, addressing the separation between security and economic policy is more practical.

That separation is an Achilles' heel of South Korean governance. Government ministries and state-funded research institutes retain organizational structures designed for an era when these issues were relatively distinct. The National Security Office handles North Korea and security, while the presidential policy office concentrates on investment and tariff negotiations. Without effective coordination, benefits in one area may be lost through decisions in another. Conflicting strategic messages only deepen public anxiety.

Economists Andrei Shleifer and Robert Vishny illustrate this problem in their paper “Corruption” (1993). Suppose glass and steel, complementary inputs in automobile production, are supplied by separate monopolists. Each supplier raises prices without considering how reduced demand for its product affects the other. If one company supplies both, however, it considers these interactions and maximizes combined profits. Sales increase, allowing greater automobile production.

The lesson for government is straightforward: When agencies maximize their own achievements independently, the nation's overall interests can suffer.

History offers examples. Germany completed Nord Stream 2 to import Russian natural gas directly, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine prevented the pipeline from operating. Germany had emphasized economic advantages while underestimating the geopolitical leverage created by energy dependence.

Conversely, excessive emphasis on security can undermine economic interests. The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979 to preserve a friendly government. The prolonged conflict imposed mounting economic costs and diplomatic isolation, contributing to the Soviet collapse in 1991.

Lee's administration has failed to capture the combined benefits of security and economic cooperation in negotiations with Washington. Although North Korea's nuclear threat makes stronger defense capabilities increasingly necessary, South Korea has constrained its investment options by requiring commercial viability, unlike the U.S.-Japan memorandum of understanding.

This approach misses opportunities to exchange what Korea needs for what Washington wants, generating mutual benefits and deepening the alliance.

Admittedly, the special law governing investment in the United States permits exceptions. Projects lacking sufficient commercial returns may proceed for compelling reasons, including national security or supply chain stability, provided the relevant National Assembly committee gives prior consent. But securing that consent under today's parliamentary conditions is uncertain. Officials may also fear that strategic judgments will become grounds for political reprisals after a change of government.

Under such institutional incentives, bureaucrats have every reason to avoid decisions that could expose them to blame. Negotiations then stagnate, inadvertently strengthening the autonomy camp's argument that dialogue with North Korea should take precedence over deeper cooperation with Washington.

This is not an argument for sacrificing economic interests to security. Rather, a narrow focus on financial profitability risks overlooking strategic returns. Investment in the United States should help create an integrated advanced manufacturing ecosystem across both countries, strengthening Korea's competitiveness in high-value industries of the future.

Trust accumulated through such cooperation should, in turn, support a joint blueprint for enhancing South Korea's defense capabilities. Investment, industrial policy and security commitments should reinforce one another instead of being negotiated in isolation. Such an approach would give both governments stronger reasons to sustain cooperation even when individual projects involve difficult trade-offs.

To achieve this, South Korea needs a permanent institution that integrates negotiations with Washington, assesses economic and security benefits together and shares responsibility for strategic decisions. It must become a routine feature of national policymaking.

The ruling and opposition parties should also agree that lawful policies intended to strengthen the alliance will not invite partisan retaliation after power changes hands. Without that assurance, officials will continue choosing caution over strategic opportunity.

South Korea's national interests, including strategic autonomy, will grow not outside the alliance but through a deeper partnership with the United States.









한·미 동맹, 안보와 경제의 결합 이익을 키워야

김병연 서울대 석좌교수·경제학

미셸 스틸 주한 미국대사는 최근 한·미 관계를 ‘난기류’로 표현했다. 그러나 체감되는 분위기는 난기류 그 이상이다. 한·미 관계, 더 크게는 국가전략의 방향이 보이지 않는다. 여기에는 두 가지 구조적인 이유가 있다. 첫째, ‘자주파’와 ‘동맹파’라 부르는 두 시각의 간극이 커지고 있다. 대통령은 서로 다른 관점과 지향을 가진 두 그룹을 통해 외교와 안보 정책의 균형을 꾀하는 듯하지만, 실제로는 정책의 엇박자와 갈등을 키우는 역효과가 나타나고 있다. 둘째, 대미 협상에서 안보와 경제가 분절되어 있다. 그 결과 안보 위험을 낮추면서 경제적 편익도 확보할 방안을 만들지 못하고 있다. 이 중 ‘자주파’와 ‘동맹파’의 갈등은 단기간에 풀기 어렵다. 국제질서의 현재와 미래를 보는 시각차뿐 아니라 북한과 미국 중 어느 축을 더 중시할 것인지에 대해서도 생각이 다르다. 양 진영의 논리와 근거를 따지며 숙고와 논의를 거듭해야 하겠지만, 당장은 두 번째 문제부터 풀어가는 것이 현실적이다.

안보와 경제의 분절은 한국 정부 거버넌스의 아킬레스건이다. 이는 이 두 영역이 긴밀히 얽혀 돌아가는 현시대와 맞지 않는 치명적 결함이다. 정부 부처와 국책 연구소도 이슈가 분리되어 있었던 예전 시대의 구조를 답습하고 있다. 국가안보실과 정책실도 업무 분장에 따라 각각 북한·안보 문제와 투자·관세를 둘러싼 대미 협상에 나뉘어 관여하고 있다. 그러나 부처를 가로질러 조율하고 통합하는 기능이 약하면 한 분야의 편익이 다른 분야에 미치는 효과를 놓치게 된다. 이 위험한 시대에 한·미동맹을 포함한 국가전략의 방향과 메시지가 엇갈리면 국민의 불안은 커진다.

경제학자인 안드레이 슐레이퍼와 로버트 비시니는 ‘부패’라는 제목의 논문에서 파급효과의 중요성을 설명한다. 자동차 생산에 필요한 유리와 철강을 각각 독점 공급하면, 각 공급자는 자기 재화의 가격을 높일 때 다른 보완재의 수요가 줄어드는 파급효과를 고려하지 않는다. 반면 한 업체가 유리와 철강을 함께 공급할 경우는 한 재화의 가격이 다른 재화의 수요에 미치는 영향까지 계산해 결합 이윤을 극대화한다. 그 결과 각 재화의 판매량이 늘어나고 더 많은 자동차가 만들어진다. 이 논리를 정부 조직에 대입하면 교훈은 명확하다. 각 부서가 자기 영역의 성과만 극대화하려 들면 국가 전체의 편익은 오히려 훼손된다는 것이다.

안보와 경제의 상호작용을 고려하지 못해 실패한 사례는 많다. 독일은 러시아에서 직접 천연가스를 공급받는 노르트스트림 2를 완공했지만, 러시아의 우크라이나 침공으로 가동조차 하지 못했다. 이 사업의 경제적 효과만 중시한 나머지 에너지의 과잉 의존이 빚어내는 러시아의 영향력을 과소평가했다. 반대로 안보만 고려하다가 경제를 훼손한 사례도 있다. 소련은 친소 정권을 유지하기 위해 1979년 아프가니스탄을 침공했다. 그러나 예상과 달리 전쟁이 장기화하자 경제적 비용이 급증하고 외교적으로 고립됐다. 이는 1991년 소련 붕괴에도 일조했다.

이재명 정부는 대미 협상에서 안보와 경제의 결합 이익을 실현하지 못하고 있다. 북핵 위협에 맞서 우리의 안보 역량을 강화할 필요성은 훨씬 커졌지만, 대미 투자에서는 미·일 간 양해각서와 달리 상업적 합리성을 투자 조건으로 설정해 운신의 폭을 좁혔다. 우리의 수요와 미국의 필요를 교환해 결합 이익을 극대화하고 더 깊은 동맹으로 나아갈 기회를 놓치고 있는 셈이다. 물론 대미투자특별법은 국가안보나 공급망 안정 등 불가피한 사유가 있으면 국회 소관 상임위의 사전동의를 거쳐 상업성이 충분하지 않은 투자도 추진할 수 있도록 예외를 두었다. 그러나 지금의 국회 지형상 사전동의가 이뤄질지 의문일뿐더러, 정권이 바뀐 뒤 전략적 판단까지 정치적 책임 추궁의 대상이 될지도 모른다. 따라서 현재의 제도와 유인 체계에서 협상을 맡은 관료들은 책임질 일을 벌이지 않는 것이 현명한 선택이다. 그렇게 대미 협상이 공전하면, 북한과의 대화가 최우선 과제라는 ‘자주파’의 목소리가 더욱 힘을 얻는 결과가 벌어진다.

재무적 수익성이라는 협소한 틀에 갇히면 더 큰 전략적 편익을 놓치기 쉽다. 안보를 위해 경제적 이익을 희생하라는 뜻이 아니다. 대미 투자를 적극적으로 해석해 한·미 간 첨단 제조업 생태계를 구축하고 부가가치가 높은 미래 산업에서 한국의 경쟁력을 확보하는 데까지 나아가야 한다는 의미다. 그 과정에서 쌓은 신뢰를 바탕으로 한국의 안보 역량을 강화하는 한·미 공동의 청사진이 나와야 한다. 이를 위해서는 분절적인 대미 협상을 통합적 접근으로 전환하고, 안보와 경제의 편익을 종합 평가하며 그 판단의 책임까지 함께 나누는 상설 제도를 구축해야 한다. 여야도 한·미동맹을 강화하는 정책을 적법하게 추진한 경우는 정권 교체 후에도 정파적 보복의 대상으로 삼지 않겠다는 원칙에 합의해야 한다. 전략적 자율성을 비롯한 전체적 국익은 동맹의 바깥이 아니라 더 깊은 동맹 안에서 자란다.