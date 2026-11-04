Presidential Chief of Staff Lim Kwang-hyun, right, answers lawmakers' questions during a National Assembly House Steering Committee audit of the presidential office and related agencies at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 29. KIM JONG-HO

Im Jang-hyuk

The author is a lawyer and the head of the political news department at the JoongAng Ilbo.





“A chief of staff should barely be noticed. Kang [Hoon-sik] was far too visible.”

That was how a figure in the ruling camp described the ideal presidential chief of staff when we met privately, 10 days after news emerged on Sept. 21 that Kang Hoon-sik had offered his resignation. The source belongs to the so-called Gyeonggi-Seongnam network, reportedly close to Jeong Jin-sang, a longtime confidant of President Lee Jae Myung.

Perhaps Kang's prominence had become uncomfortable for that circle. The comment suggested that what looked like energetic service to the president from outside could be perceived inside the ruling coalition as an intrusion into established channels of influence. Acting on presidential assignments, he traveled across the Middle East, Europe and Canada to secure defense exports and diversify energy imports. During his 499 days in office, Kang was an unusually hands-on problem solver.

Most predecessors were political managers who operated discreetly, managing schedules, relationships and internal disputes rather than negotiating deals. One exception was Kim Jeong-ryeom, who coordinated economic development for more than nine years under former President Park Chung Hee. Moon Hee-sang, the first chief of staff under late president Roh Moo-hyun, once called himself a folding screen. Kim Ki-choon, regarded as powerful under former president Park Geun-hye, demonstrated during her influence-peddling trial how little he actually knew of the president's secrets.

Kang moved to the forefront of diplomacy and trade as the administration confronted trade disputes triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump and energy shortages following the Iran war. Lee increasingly trusted Kang's ability to find political solutions to seemingly intractable problems. Their close relationship itself attracted attention. As Kang's influence expanded over appointments, politics and policy, he also helped contain controversy surrounding Kim Hyun-ji, the president's first personal secretary, whose influence prompted the expression that everything passed through her.

Eventually, however, Kang's status as an outsider to the Gyeonggi-Seongnam inner circle exposed his limitations. A senior Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker praised his ability to deliver unwelcome advice without offending superiors. Yet Kang could not persuade Lee to declare that criminal charges against him would not be withdrawn during his presidency. Nor could he curb the president's excessive exposure through social media and live Cabinet broadcasts, despite the political damage. He sometimes prevailed in personnel disputes but ultimately failed to resist pressure for patronage appointments from the inner circle.

In “The Gatekeepers” (2017), American journalist Chris Whipple examines White House chiefs of staff from Richard Nixon through Donald Trump's first term. His recurring lessons are clear: Chiefs must convey competing views rather than impose their own, control access to the president, deliver uncomfortable truths and receive genuine authority to manage presidential aides.

There is insufficient information to grade Kang conclusively against these standards. The visible record cannot reveal private conversations with the president or appointments he tried to prevent. Still, his performance appeared to improve sharply after taking office before declining around the June 3 local elections.

His successor, Lim Kwang-hyun, apologized for personnel failures during Kang's tenure at a National Assembly audit on Thursday, his first parliamentary appearance as chief of staff. Five ministerial nominees had fallen, he acknowledged, expressing regret as chairman of the personnel committee.

Can Lim compensate for his predecessor's shortcomings? One distinction is clear: He is closer to the president's inner circle. His appointment from the leadership of the National Tax Service appeared surprising, but many DP insiders were unsurprised.

Around May last year, when Lee's election victory seemed likely, aides carrying yellow envelopes were frequently seen moving between Lee's and Lim's parliamentary offices. One pro-Lee source said insiders knew that Kim Hyun-ji, then an aide, regularly sought Lim's advice on personnel matters.

There are also accounts that Lim's brother-in-law, lawyer Lee Seung-yeop, helped forge the relationship after defending Lee in a 2018 case threatening his eligibility for public office. Trust developed. That proximity may provide Lim with the leverage Kang lacked, but it also raises the question of whether loyalty will make honest disagreement harder.

Can Lim use that trust to rescue a president whose approval rating has fallen into the 30 percent range? If he follows Whipple's prescription and speaks uncomfortable truths, his first recommendation should be simple: “Please cut back on social media and live broadcasts. Get enough sleep.”









비서실장론

임장혁 정치부장

“비서실장은 있는 듯 없는 듯 해야 되는데, 강 실장은 존재감이 너무 커.”

9월 21일 강훈식 대통령비서실장이 사의를 표명했다는 소식이 전해진 지 열흘 뒤 사석에서 만난 한 여권 인사 A는 새 비서실장의 덕목에 대해 이렇게 말했다. A는 이재명 대통령의 최측근인 정진상 전 더불어민주당 대표 정무조정실장과 아주 가깝다고 소문난 ‘경성(경기·성남)라인’이다.

방위산업 수출과 에너지 수입선 개척을 위한 대통령의 특명을 받고 중동으로, 유럽으로, 캐나다로 뛰어다녔던 강 전 실장이 그들 눈에는 상당히 거슬렸을 수도 있었겠구나 싶었다. 실제로 이재명 정부 출범 후 499일 간 강 전 실장은 전례 없는 ‘문제해결형’ 비서실장이었다. 박정희 정부 시절 9년 넘게 개발 드라이브의 컨트롤타워 기능을 했던 고(故) 김정렴 비서실장 정도를 제외하면 역대 비서실장 대부분은 A의 말마따나 ‘있는 듯 없는 듯’했던 정무형이었다. 노무현 정부 초대 비서실장이었던 문희상 전 국회의장은 당시 자신의 존재를 “병풍”이라고 표현한 적이 있을 정도고, 밖에선 “실세” 소릴 들었던 박근혜 정부의 김기춘 비서실장은 국정농단 재판에서 자신이 대통령의 비밀을 전혀 모르는 ‘허세’였음을 입증했다.

강 전 실장은 이재명 정부 출범 초기 트럼프발 통상 갈등과 미-이란 전쟁의 후폭풍인 에너지 수급 비상이 덮치자 자의 반 타의 반으로 외교·통상의 최전선에 서게 됐다. 크고 작은 일이 꽉 막혔을 때 정치적 상상력으로 출구를 찾는 강 전 실장에 대한 이 대통령의 신뢰가 깊어지면서 두 사람의 브로맨스 자체가 화제가 되는 일도 늘었다. 믿음 만큼 인사·정무·정책 전반에서 강 전 실장의 영향력이 커지는 동안엔 ‘만사현통(모든 일은 김현지 제1부속실장을 통한다)’ 논란도 일정하게 제어됐다.

그러나 시간이 흐르면서 ‘집주인’(경·성 라인)이 아니라는 점에서 비롯된 한계가 뚜렷해졌다. “쓴소리를 윗사람 듣기 싫지 않게 하는 게 핵심 재능”(민주당 중진 의원)이란 얘기를 듣는 강 전 실장이지만, 이 대통령에게서 “임기 중 공소취소는 없다”고 선언하는 승부수를 끌어내지 못했다. SNS와 국무회의 생중계를 통한 대통령의 미디어 과다 노출이 대량 실점의 원인임을 알면서도 막지 못했다. 일부 인사에선 대안을 관철시키기도 했지만, 결국 경·성 라인을 타고 밀려드는 ‘보은’ 압력을 끊어내는 데 실패했다.

미국의 저널리스트 크리스 위플은 리처드 닉슨 때부터 도널드 트럼프 1기 때까지 역대 대통령 비서실장들을 탐구한 저서 ‘더 게이트키퍼스(The Gatekeepers)’에서 비서실장의 성공 덕목과 조건을 반복적으로 발신한다. 비서실장은 ▶자기 주장을 앞세우기보다 여러 의견을 대통령에게 전달해야 하고 ▶대통령이 필요한 사람만 만날 수 있게 하는 문지기여야 하고 ▶대통령이 듣기 싫어하는 말을 할 줄 알아야 하고 ▶대통령은 그런 비서실장에게 참모들을 통제할 수 있는 실질적 권한을 줘야 한다는 등의 내용이다. 각각 항목에 따라 강 전 실장의 활동을 평가해보면 어떨까. 정량 평가를 하기엔 정보가 부족하지만, 취임 후 급격히 오르던 점수는 6·3지방선거 전후 하락세로 전환됐을 것이다.

후임 임광현 비서실장은 국회 데뷔전인 지난달 29일 국회 운영위원회 국정감사에서 강 전 실장 재임기 인사 참사에 대해 대신 사과했다. “그간 장관 (후보자) 다섯 분이 낙마하는 사안이 있었다”며 “인사위원장으로서 국민들께 송구스럽게 생각한다”고 말한 것이다. 임 실장은 전임자의 ‘부족했던 점’을 채우고 성공한 비서실장으로 남을 수 있을까. 한 가지 분명한 것은 강 전 실장에 비해 임 실장이 더 집주인에 가깝다는 것이다. 현직 국세청장의 깜짝 발탁처럼 보였지만, 민주당 내에선 “놀랍지 않다”는 반응이 많았다. 실제 이 대통령의 당선이 유력하던 지난해 5월 무렵 이재명 의원실과 임광현 의원실 사이에선 수시로 노란 봉투를 든 보좌진의 잦은 내왕이 목격되기도 했다. 당시 사정을 잘 아는 한 친명계 인사는 “김현지 보좌관이 임 의원에게 각종 인사와 관련한 의견을 구하곤 했다는 건 아는 사람은 아는 얘기”라고 말했다. 이 대통령과 임 의원을 맺어준 사람이 2018년 이 대통령을 피선거권 상실의 위기에서 구해낸 임 의원의 처남(이승엽 변호사)이었기에 신뢰가 빠르게 형성됐다는 얘기도 있다. 탄탄한 신뢰를 활용해 30%대 지지율에 갇혀 있는 이 대통령을 구해내는 게 임 실장의 과제다. 그러기 위해 위플의 조언대로 대통령에게 쓴소리를 할 줄 아는 비서실장이 되고자 한다면 곧바로 해야될 건의가 있다. “SNS와 생중계를 제발 줄이십시오. 충분한 수면을 취하십시오.”