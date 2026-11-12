A bill to appoint a special counsel to investigate allegations of fabricated investigations and indictments by the prosecution, National Intelligence Service and Board of Audit and Inspection under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration passes the National Assembly on Nov. 6 following a filibuster. Of the Assembly's 299 members, 168 participated in the vote, with 167 voting in favor and one against. The People Power Party boycotted the vote. YONHAP









Yeh Young-june

The author is the head of the editorial board at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk last week raised concerns about the controversial special counsel bill targeting allegedly fabricated indictments. Under the principle of separating investigation from prosecution, prosecutors are barred from conducting investigations. Yet the bill grants investigative powers to prosecutors assigned to the special counsel, potentially violating constitutional and legal principles.

Cho was not denying that fabricated indictments existed or opposing the withdrawal of charges. Rather, he upheld the principle that laws must remain consistent within a coherent legal system. It is a fundamental doctrine taught in law schools. Cho, after all, was a law professor before entering politics.

The Democratic Party (DP) once insisted that justice would prevail if prosecutors were stripped of investigative powers. National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Chair Seo Young-kyo called the separation of investigation and prosecution “the people's command.” Former DP Chair Jung Cheong-rae described it as the party's irreversible position and the governing philosophy of President Lee Jae Myung's administration.

Even President Lee abandoned his belief that prosecutors should retain supplementary investigative powers. Yet the revised Criminal Procedure Act and the newly passed special counsel law now contradict each other on the very principle the party declared inviolable.

Both cannot be right. DP lawmakers who supported the revised Criminal Procedure Act should have opposed the special counsel bill. None did. They argue that an exception inserted into supplementary provisions makes the arrangement legal. But exceptions created whenever politically convenient turn legislation into a patchwork and hollow out the rule of law.

Politicians may call such reversals flexibility. More accurately, they represent collective expediency masquerading as conviction. Convenience has defeated conviction. Cho's criticism exposes an uncomfortable truth: The DP's prosecutorial reforms were never grounded in unwavering principles.

Why, then, restore investigative powers to prosecutors? The answer is investigative competence.

Repeated inquiries by the Ministry of Justice and prosecution, followed by a parliamentary investigation mobilizing the DP's resources, produced no decisive findings. Who else could handle such a difficult investigation? Evidently, even the governing party recognizes that prosecutors possess the necessary expertise.

Having deprived them even of supplementary investigative powers, the administration has inflicted enormous damage on the country's overall investigative capacity. Knowingly imposing such losses would, in corporate terms, resemble a breach of fiduciary duty.

But a more fundamental issue remains.

Public support for prosecutorial reform arose from legitimate concerns about selective investigations: Prosecutors aggressively pursued cases favored by those in power while neglecting politically inconvenient ones. Such practices were associated with the former Supreme Prosecutors' Office Central Investigation Department and special investigation divisions at district prosecutors' offices. Investigations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee illustrate how prosecutorial conduct could change with the government in power.

Special counsels were originally intended to prevent precisely such abuses. When ordinary prosecutors failed to investigate powerful figures adequately, opposition parties demanded independent investigations, often forcing reluctant governing parties to accept them. Opposition parties typically influenced the selection process, and special counsel investigations became opportunities to scrutinize those in power.

That arrangement has been reversed. The governing party now uses its parliamentary majority to push through special counsel investigations while the opposition resists. A special counsel selected by the majority party and appointed by the president is inherently vulnerable to political influence.

This amounts to reviving the old special investigation divisions, or the “political prosecution” the DP once condemned, under the guise of independent investigations.

The previous special counsel investigating the insurrection allegations at least had justification: an unprecedented, unconstitutional declaration of martial law. The fabricated-indictment investigation has no comparable rationale. Rather than checking those currently in power, it seeks to protect or rescue them.

Many people claiming injustice from past prosecutorial investigations still seek redress at courts in Seoul's Seocho District. Why should cases involving the president alone receive the extraordinary privilege of a special counsel?

Abolishing prosecutors' special investigation divisions only to replace them with special counsels wielding even greater investigative authority betrays the purpose of reform. Driving away a wolf only to invite a fiercer tiger makes little sense.

Once the bill reaches the Cabinet next week, the decision will rest with the president, who holds the power of veto.









특검, 그땐 옳았으나 지금은 아니다

예영준 논설실장

조국 전 법무장관이 지난주 조작기소 특검법의 문제를 지적했을 때 조금 놀랍긴 했다. 물론 조 전 장관이 조작기소가 없었다고 주장하는 것도 아니고 ‘공소취소는 절대 아니되옵니다’는 상소문을 쓴 것도 아니다. 다만 그는 수사·기소 분리 원칙에 따라 모든 검사는 수사실 근처에 얼씬도 하지 못하게 한 마당에, 특검 파견 검사에게 수사권을 주는 것은 위헌·위법의 소지가 있다는 문제제기를 했다. 이 법 다르고, 저 법 다르면 법 체계의 정합성이 깨진다는, 법학 교과서에서 말하는 ‘체계 정당성의 원칙’대로 소신을 말한 것이다. 그러고 보니 조 전 장관은 정치 입문 전엔 법학 교수를 했다. 왜 그걸 잠시 잊고 지냈을까.

수사와 기소의 분리만 완성하면, 그래서 검사의 수사권만 박탈하면 이 나라의 정의는 저절로 세워질 것처럼 민주당이 주장하던 때가 언제이던가 싶다. “수사·기소 분리는 국민의 명령”이라고 한 사람은 민주당 소속 서영교 국회 법사위원장이다. 정청래 전 민주당 대표는 “민주당의 불가역적 당론이자 이재명 정부의 국정 철학”이라고 했다. 그런 결기 앞에서 이재명 대통령조차 검사의 보완수사권은 남겨두는 게 옳다는 소신을 내려놓아야 했다. 그렇게 사생결단으로 밀어붙여 만든 개정 형사소송법과 지금 또 우격다짐으로 통과시킨 특검법은 개혁의 철칙이라던 수사·기소 분리 원칙 앞에서 서로 충돌한다.

상충하는 둘 모두가 옳을 순 없다. 개정 형소법에 찬성표를 던진 민주당 의원은 특검법에는 반대했어야 옳다. 물론 그랬다는 사람은 없다. 부칙에 예외조항을 만들어 넣었으니 위법이 아니라고 주장하지만 모든 일을 그렇게 해결할 수는 없는 법이다. 필요에 따라 예외를 만들면 법은 누더기가 되고, 그럴수록 법치주의는 빈 껍데기가 된다. 말을 바꾸고 상황 논리를 대는 건 현실 정치인이 갖춰야 할 유연성의 발로인지 모르지만 냉정히 말하면 집단적 소신편의주의, 쉬운 말로 그냥 무소신이다. ‘편의(Convenience)가 신념(Conviction)을 이긴다’는 영어 격언은 이럴 때 쓰라고 만든 말 같다. 조 전 장관의 지적으로 깨닫게 된 불편한 진실은, 민주당의 검찰 개혁이란 게 부동의 신념과 철학에 따른 것이 아니었다는 점이다.

그럼 왜 스스로의 명분을 뒤집으면서까지 검사에게 수사권을 부여한 것일까. 바로 수사력이다. 법무부·검찰의 반복된 진상조사, 민주당 당력을 총동원한 국정조사를 겹겹이 거쳤는데도 뾰족한 결과물이 없는 이 고난도의 수사를 누구에게 맡길 것인가. 결국 민주당 정권이 보기에도 믿고 맡길 수 있는 수사력을 갖춘 건 검사밖에 없다는 얘기다. 그런 검사로부터 보완수사권까지 박탈한 ‘검수완박’을 단행했으니 국가 전체의 수사력 총량에는 이만저만한 손실이 아니다.

보다 더 본질적 문제를 얘기해 보자. 민주당이 주창한 검찰 개혁이 국민으로부터 일정한 지지를 받은 명분은 검찰의 자의적 검찰권 행사, 즉 권력의 입맛에 맞는 수사는 대대적으로 펼치고 그렇지 않은 수사는 눈치를 보며 뭉개는 식의 폐해를 막자는 것이었다. 그런 수사는 대체로 옛 대검 중수부나 일선 검찰청의 특수부 몫이었다. 멀리 갈 것 없이 김건희 여사의 혐의에 대한 수사의 향방이 정권의 향배에 따라 달라졌다.

원래 특검은 그런 폐해를 막는 제도적 장치의 하나였다. 검찰 수사가 미진할 때, 특히 권력의 외압이나 피의자의 지위 등으로 인해 실체 규명이 난관에 부닥칠 때 여론을 등에 업은 야당이 특검 도입을 요구하고 수세에 몰린 여당이 마지못해 수용하는 형태로 특검이 이뤄지는 경우가 많았다. 추천 과정에서부터 야당이 주도권을 쥐었고, 특검이 가동되는 시간은 야당의 시간이었다. 그런데 어느 순간부터 특검이 변질되고 말았다. 여당이 다수의 힘으로 특검을 밀어붙이고, 야당이 이를 막는 정반대의 양상이 나타났다. 다수당이 뽑고 대통령이 임명하는 특검은 태생부터가 권력의 편일 수밖에 없다. 그건 특검의 옷을 입은 과거 특수부 혹은 민주당이 말하는 ‘정치 검찰’의 부활과 다를 바 없다.

지난 내란특검은 초유의 위헌적 계엄에 대한 수사였으니 검찰보다 특검이 맡는게 옳지 않느냐는 일말의 명분이라도 있었다. 도입 초창기의 특검은 더더욱 명분이 있었다. 하지만 이번 조작기소 특검은 출범 취지부터 그렇지 않다. 살아 있는 권력을 견제하거나 독립된 수사가 아니라, 살아 있는 권력을 보호 내지 구제하기 위한 수사이기 때문이다. 과거 검찰의 수사에 억울함을 호소하는 이들이 오늘도 서울 서초동 법원 청사 주변에 줄을 서 있건만 왜 유독 대통령 관련 기소 사건에만 특검의 기회가 주어져야 하는지에 대한 답변도 아직 없다.

특수부를 없애고 그 역할을 특검으로 메우는 건 스스로 내건 검찰 개혁의 대의에도 반하고 특검의 원래 취지에도 어긋난다. 특검 법안이 다음 주 국무회의를 통과하고 나면 거부권을 가진 대통령의 시간이 온다.