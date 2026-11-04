Several signs advertising apartments for urgent sale are displayed at a real estate agency in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 3. At a Cabinet meeting that day, President Lee Jae Myung cited falling apartment transaction prices in major neighborhoods and an increase in properties listed for sale. NEWS1

Lee Jae Myung's fixation on selective price declines in parts of Seoul overlooks broader market pressures and could deepen uncertainty over housing policy.

President Lee Jae Myung said at yesterday's Cabinet meeting that apartment listings in Seoul were increasing rapidly, transaction volumes were falling sharply and actual transaction prices in major neighborhoods were declining surprisingly fast. He also questioned whether housing statistics were being properly communicated to the public, suggesting that parties benefiting from rising prices were selectively presenting data to steer public opinion.

Lee is correct that apartment prices have recently fallen more sharply in Seoul's three affluent Gangnam districts: Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa. Statistics released last week by the Korea Real Estate Board confirmed the declines. Media reports also described substantial drops in actual transaction prices at prominent apartment complexes slated for reconstruction, ranging from hundreds of millions to billions of won.

But another fact is equally undeniable. According to the same government statistics, Seoul apartment prices have risen for 90 consecutive weeks. Although the pace of increases has slowed considerably, neighborhoods outside Gangnam, including Seongbuk and Seodaemun, remain strong. Prices rose in all 22 Seoul districts outside the three Gangnam districts. Meanwhile, instability in the jeonse (lump-sum deposit) and monthly rental markets shows little sign of easing.

It is hardly surprising that opposition politicians responded sharply, suggesting that because the administration cannot control housing prices, it is now trying to control the statistics instead.

To be sure, questions about the accuracy of weekly apartment price statistics are nothing new. When transaction volumes decline, as they have recently, the gap between statistical indicators and market conditions can widen. Won Hee-ryong, land minister under the previous administration, raised similar concerns about weekly figures.

Although that administration failed to resolve the issue, efforts to produce more reliable housing statistics would be worthwhile. But discrediting existing data without offering a credible alternative or accusing those who profit from rising prices of manipulating public perceptions will only create confusion and division.

Stabilizing housing prices requires supply policies that command market confidence and consistency in government policy. Neither can be replaced by selective interpretations of market indicators.

As Lee has argued, Korea must move beyond an economy excessively dependent on property speculation if it hopes to secure a sustainable future. Few would dispute that objective. Yet achieving it requires more than identifying encouraging price declines in selected neighborhoods while overlooking broader market pressures.

The president increasingly resembles someone performing a rain dance, continuing until rain finally falls. Repeatedly celebrating falling apartment prices in a handful of districts as evidence of an improving housing market risks turning policy into wishful thinking.









“주요 지역 집값 놀라울 정도로 떨어지고 있다”는 대통령

이재명 대통령이 어제 국무회의에서 서울 지역의 아파트 매물이 급속도로 늘어나고 있고 거래량도 빠르게 줄면서 주요 지역 실거래 가격이 놀라울 정도로 떨어지고 있다고 말했다. 또 “부동산 관련 통계 자료가 제대로 (국민에게) 전달되고 있는지 걱정이 된다”며 “주택가격이 상승해야 이익을 보는 쪽이 그 자료 가운데 일부만 갖고 한쪽 방향으로 몰아가는 측면도 보인다”고 진단했다.

최근 서울 고가 아파트 밀집지역인 강남 3구(서초·강남·송파구)의 아파트값 하락 폭이 커진 건 사실이다. 지난주 한국부동산원 통계에서도 강남 3구 하락세는 두드러졌다. 강남 재건축 아파트의 실거래 가격이 적게는 수억원에서 많게는 수십억원까지 하락했다는 언론 보도도 나왔다.

하지만 한국부동산원 통계 기준으로 서울 전체 아파트값이 90주 연속 상승한 것은 엄연한 사실이다. 상승 폭이 다수 줄었지만 성북·서대문구 등 비강남권은 여전히 강세고, 강남 3구를 제외한 서울의 나머지 22개 구는 모두 올랐다. 특히 전월세 급등세는 진정될 기미가 보이지 않으면서 서민들의 주거 불안은 극심해지고 있다. 대통령의 부동산 언급에 대해 “집값이 도저히 안 잡히니 통계를 잡으려는 모양” 등의 날선 반응이 야당에서 나올 만했다.

물론 주간 단위로 공표되는 아파트값 통계의 정확성 논란은 어제오늘의 일이 아니다. 지난 정부에서도 원희룡 당시 국토교통부 장관이 주간 단위 통계에 대해 비슷한 문제의식을 토로한 적이 있다. 더 정확한 집값 통계 산출을 위한 노력은 계속돼야 한다. 그렇지만 제대로 된 대안도 없이 기존 통계 전체를 매도하거나 집값 상승으로 이익을 보는 이들이 통계를 한쪽으로 몰아간다는 식의 갈라치기는 혼란만 부를 뿐만 아니라 정부 진단의 신뢰도를 떨어뜨리게 된다. 결국 집값 안정은 시장에서 신뢰받는 공급 정책과 시장친화적 대책 없이는 달성하기 힘들다.

이 대통령의 말처럼 대한민국의 미래를 위해서는 부동산 투기 공화국에서 벗어나야 한다는 데 이견이 있을 순 없다. 하지만 비가 내릴 때까지 계속되는 인디언 기우제처럼 대통령이 일부 지역의 아파트값 하락세에 기대서 주택시장이 안정되고 있는 양 주장하는 모습은 지켜보기 안타깝다.