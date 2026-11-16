From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are seen at a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II on Sept. 3, 2025. TASS/YONHAP

As North Korea deepens ties with China and Russia, Seoul must protect its alliance with Washington amid rising strategic strains.









Lee Ha-kyung

The author is a senior columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo.







On July 27, 2023, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, Wada Haruki, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, published “A Complete History of the Korean War” (2023). His comprehensive examination of the conflict offers a guide to dismantling the armistice system. As a Korean, I feel ashamed that we have failed to pursue such a determined effort to turn historic tragedy into a contemporary challenge.

Before the armistice, Stalin told Kim Il Sung that peace had not arrived because fighting could resume anytime. Today, we face a nuclear-armed North Korea threatening to conquer the entire peninsula. Peace without structural change is an illusion.

Haruki asks what might have happened had Japan promptly accepted the Potsdam Declaration demanding unconditional surrender on July 26, 1945. He argues that Hiroshima's bombing, Soviet intervention and Korea's partition might have been avoided, along with a war between two governments claiming exclusive legitimacy over the peninsula.

Kim Il Sung disastrously miscalculated, assuming America would not intervene and securing Soviet and Chinese approval for war. Between 3 million and 4 million Koreans died. Kim started the conflict, but Stalin directed it, operating under aliases including Filippov, Fyn Si and Semyonov.

Kim constantly flattered Stalin, declaring his orders to be law. Pyongyang followed Kremlin military plans unquestioningly. Although nominally supreme commander, Kim lacked real authority. Stalin even ordered preparations for complete withdrawal into China or the Soviet Union. When Pyongyang was recaptured, Stalin congratulated Mao Zedong rather than Kim.

Today, North Korea's ties with China and Russia are deepening. The New Yalu River Bridge connecting Sinuiju, North Korea and Dandong, China fully opened on Oct. 15 after a 12-year wait. Kim Jong-un crossed it to attend ceremonies marking the 76th anniversary of China's Korean War intervention. A road bridge connecting Rason and Russia's Khasan opened Sept. 7. Military cooperation has intensified since North Korea deployed troops to Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently called Taiwan's reunification a shared aspiration of the Chinese nation. Should China seize Taiwan, North Korea could destabilize the peninsula.

Yet troubling tensions are emerging within the Korea-U.S. alliance. Disputes over trade, diplomacy, defense and intelligence have erupted simultaneously. Rival factions emphasizing autonomy and alliance cooperation are sending conflicting signals to Washington.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, who chairs the National Security Council, deserves stronger support. His experience, balanced judgment and credibility in Washington are valuable.

The accelerated transfer of wartime operational control during President Lee Jae Myung's term also raises concerns about disrupting combined command arrangements. The U.S. Forces Korea commander has publicly expressed disagreement.

A prominent progressive political scientist recently called the alliance a curse rather than a blessing, citing the danger of entanglement in U.S.-China rivalry. Washington could easily misunderstand such language.

Meanwhile, a visa application by a ruling party politician once involved in anti-U.S. activism was suspended. Washington excluded Korea's National Intelligence Service from trilateral working-level discussions on North Korean cyberthreats. The Korean Embassy in Washington is also undergoing a government inspection. None should be dismissed lightly.

Consider the United States' sacrifices during the 1950-53 Korean War. U.S. ground forces confronted 380,000 Chinese troops across 30 divisions while U.S. aircraft fought Soviet pilots disguised as Chinese personnel.

The United States deployed a cumulative 1.79 million personnel, suffering 33,741 combat deaths. It mobilized Japanese bases and extraordinary airpower. After Chinese intervention forced another retreat from Seoul, Washington declared a national emergency, expanded military mobilization and even considered nuclear weapons.

Troop strength doubled and aircraft production quadrupled. The Korean War marked the first time an American president committed forces without congressional authorization. America defended Korea at enormous cost. We must remember that.

Former President Syngman Rhee described partition as dividing one body in two. Although he transferred operational control to Washington, he continued advocating reunification through military advance despite American opposition, nearly provoking his removal.

Unlike Kim Il Sung, Rhee refused unquestioning submission. Through extraordinary determination and political maneuvering, he persuaded Washington, which had questioned Korea's strategic value, to conclude a mutual defense treaty. He turned the threat of another world war into diplomatic leverage.

That patriotism and strategic resolve remain necessary. North Korea again possesses nuclear weapons, threatens territorial conquest and enjoys Chinese and Russian backing.

Calling the Korea-U.S. alliance a curse is profoundly misguided. Whether prioritizing autonomy or alliance cooperation, Korea's policymakers must speak with one voice when defending this indispensable partnership.









한·미 동맹은 저주가 아니다

이하경 대기자

와다 하루키 도쿄대 명예교수는 한국전쟁 정전(停戰) 70주년을 맞은 2023년 7월 27일 『한국전쟁 전사』를 냈다. 한국전쟁 전모를 추적한 유일한 전사(全史), 정전체제를 해체하기 위한 해부학 교과서다. 비극적 역사를 어떻게든 당대의 실천과제로 전환하려는 치열함이 없었음을 한국인으로서 자괴(自愧)하게 된다. 스탈린은 정전을 앞두고 김일성에게 “언제든지 다시 싸울 수 있으므로 평화의 국면이 아니다”고 했다. 무서운 말이다. 우리는 핵을 손에 쥐고 “국토 완정”을 외치는 호전적 북한을 마주하고 있다. 구조를 바꾸는 실천 없이 평화를 꿈꾸는 것은 환상이다.

와다 교수는 일본이 무조건 항복을 촉구하는 1945년 7월 26일의 포츠담선언을 빨리 받아들였으면 어떻게 됐을지를 물었다. 히로시마 원자폭탄 투하(8월 6일), 소련 참전(8월 8일), 조선 분할 점령(8월 15일)이 없었을 것이다. 한반도의 유일한 정통 국가라고 주장하는 두 개 국가의 전쟁도 없었을 것이라고 스스로 답했다.

김일성은 어리석었다. 미국이 개입하지 않을 것으로 오판하고 소련과 중국의 승인을 받아냈다. 남북한에서 300만~400만 명이 죽었다. 불장난은 김일성이 시작했지만 총감독은 스탈린이었다. 필리포프, 핀시, 세묘뇨프 등 가명을 사용했다. 김일성은 끝없이 아부했다. “스탈린 동지의 명령은 나에게 법이다” “전 조선 인민의 마음을 담아 건강과 전 인류의 행복을 위해 장수하기를 기원하니 부디 이 마음을 받아주기 바란다. 당신을 깊이 존경하고 사랑하는 김일성” 크렘린의 작전계획을 평양은 그대로 따랐다. 김일성은 명목상 조선인민군 최고사령관이었으나 실권은 없었다. 스탈린은 김일성에게 “소련 아니면 중국으로 전면 철수하기 위해 준비하라”고도 지시했다. 평양을 수복하자 김일성이 아닌 마오쩌둥에게 전보를 보내 “모든 소련 인민의 기쁨”이라고 축하했다.

북·중·러의 관계가 심상치 않다. 신의주와 중국 단동을 연결하는 신압록강대교가 12년 만인 지난달 15일 완전 개통됐다. 김정은은 이 다리를 건너 한국전쟁 참전(항미원조) 76주년 기념식이 열린 단둥을 다녀왔다. 나선시와 연해주 하산을 잇는 북·러 두만강 자동차 다리도 9월 7일 개통됐다. 북한의 우크라이나전쟁 참전 이후 북·러는 밀월관계다. 시진핑은 지난주 “대만 통일은 중화민족의 공동 염원”이라고 했다. 대만해협에 오성홍기(五星紅旗)가 올라가면 북한은 한반도를 흔들 것이다.

이런데도 한·미 관계는 이상 기류다. 올 들어 통상·외교·군사·정보 분야에서 갈등요인이 한꺼번에 분출하고 있다. 자주파와 동맹파가 파열음을 내면서 미국을 자극하고 있다. 국가안전보장회의(NSC) 좌장은 위성락 안보실장이다. 오랜 경륜과 균형감각이 있고, 미국의 신뢰를 받는 그에게 힘을 실어줄 필요가 있다. 전시작전권 전환 문제도 심각하다. 이재명 대통령 임기 내 조기 환수를 서두르다 보니 한·미 연합지휘체계에 악영향을 줄 것이라는 우려가 나온다. 주한미군사령관이 “우리가 하는 일은 그런 게 아니다”라며 이견(異見)을 표출하고 있다. 저명한 진보 정치학자는 “동맹은 우리에게 축복이 아닌 저주”라고 했다. 미·중 갈등에 휘말릴 우려를 지적했지만 상대는 크게 오해할 수 있다. 반미 운동권 출신 여권 정치인에 대한 비자 발급이 보류됐다. 미국은 북한 사이버 위협에 대응하는 한·미·일 3국의 실무회의에 한국 국정원의 참석을 배제했다. 이 와중에 주미 한국대사관이 국무조정실의 감찰을 받고 있다.

미국은 어떤 나라인가. 한국전쟁에서 중공군 30개 사단 38만 명과도 지상에서 맞섰다. 중공군으로 위장한 소련 공군과도 하늘에서 싸웠다. 연인원 178만9000명을 파병했고, 3만3741명이 전사했다. 일본 전역을 군사기지로 활용했고, 노르망디 상륙작전 이후 최대의 공군력을 동원했다. 중공군의 참전으로 서울을 다시 뺏기자 국가비상사태를 선언하고 국방동원국을 창설했다. 원자폭탄 사용까지 검토했다. 병력은 두 배, 항공기 생산은 4배로 늘렸다. 한국전쟁은 미국 대통령이 의회의 승인 없이 군대를 파견한 최초의 전쟁이었다. 미국은 한국을 지켰다.

이승만 대통령은 남북 분단에 대해 “한 몸뚱이가 양단된 셈”이라며 “이런 모습으로는 살아갈 수 없다”고 토로했다. 스스로 작전권을 미국에 넘긴 뒤에도 미국이 반대하는 북진통일을 밀어붙이다 제거될 뻔했다. 아부꾼 김일성과는 달랐다. 이런 치욕과 위기를 감당한 끝에 “한국은 전략적 가치가 없다”고 했던 미국의 마음을 돌려놓아 상호방위조약을 맺었다. ‘대체 제3차 세계대전’의 위기를 역이용해 기적을 만들어냈다. 이승만의 결연한 애국심과 지략은 지금도 필요하다. 핵을 거머쥐고 “국토 완정”을 외치는 북한이 한국전쟁 때처럼 중·러와 밀착하고 있다. 한·미 동맹을 “축복이 아닌 저주”라고 하면 안 된다. 자주파든, 동맹파든 튼튼한 한·미 동맹을 위해서라면 한목소리를 내야 한다.