People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok appears deep in thought as he waits to speak at a rally denouncing what the party calls an unconstitutional bill aimed at keeping President Lee Jae Myung out of prison near the Seocheon riverside in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 25. YONHAP

Both major parties are eroding judicial independence in ways that threaten Korea’s democratic checks and balances.





Chin Jung-kwon

The author is a professor at Kwangwoon University.





“Judicial independence is not mentioned in the Constitution,” said Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Seo Young-kyo. The chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee openly denies a constitutional principle. Contrary to her assertion, the Constitution explicitly contains provisions guaranteeing judicial independence.

“Judicial power shall be vested in courts composed of judges” [Article 101]; judges shall rule independently according to their conscience and in conformity with the Constitution and laws [Article 103]; and judges are protected against dismissal except under specified constitutional conditions [Article 106].

Understanding this requires no advanced education. Elementary school textbooks introduce the separation of powers as a fundamental democratic principle in the first semester of sixth grade. Apparently, one can chair the Judiciary Committee with an education ending in fifth grade. What an egalitarian country.

This cannot simply be dismissed as personal ignorance. It reflects an international political trend spreading across the world: the “illiberal democracy” advocated by former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to Seo, the president is the head of state, while the prime minister heads the executive branch. The implication is that the president, as head of state, stands above all three branches of government. Sixth-grade textbooks, incidentally, teach that the president heads the executive branch.

The justification is the DP's recurring invocation of “elected power.” Authority elected by a majority, according to this reasoning, should face no checks. This is the essence of illiberal democracy as advocated by authoritarian leaders worldwide.

Illiberal democracy originated on the far right. In Korea, some people describe former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration as an act of enlightenment. The “Yoon Again” movement firmly believes that the elected president stands above all three branches.

What is remarkable is that the ideologically left-leaning DP is embracing the same thinking. This phenomenon presumably reflects the convergence of inflammatory YouTube politics across ideological divides and remnants of the “people's democracy” mentality inherited from earlier activist movements.

Illiberal democracy amounts to a diluted form of Nazism. Was Hitler not also a beneficiary of electoral politics? Democratic constitutions, including Korea's, therefore subject elected authorities to judicial checks.

For those embracing this mentality, an unelected chief justice daring to check elected power is itself grounds for impeachment. They resent the chief justice exercising his constitutional authority to recommend Supreme Court nominees in opposition to the president.

I expect the Constitutional Court to reject the impeachment motion. Would that bring the DP to its senses? Hardly. It might then seek to impeach the Constitutional Court's president for supposedly protecting a chief justice who tolerated insurrection.

There is no effective opposition to this course. The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is already doing internally what the DP is doing to the judiciary. The PPP has realized within its own organization what the DP seeks through the chief justice's impeachment.

The PPP's ethics committee functions much like the judiciary within the state. Drawing on constitutional provisions governing courts, Article 4 of the party's regulations guarantees organizational independence, independent deliberations and members' security of tenure.

Yet an ethics committee member recently alleged that a series of disciplinary actions in January was orchestrated by party leader Jang Dong-hyeok and an outsider surnamed Choi. The national equivalent would be a president directing individual court rulings through unofficial channels.

Jang previously denied involvement, insisting that the committee was independent. When evidence emerged, he changed his position, arguing that a party leader naturally offers opinions on disciplinary matters. He thereby acknowledged his involvement.

Written decisions were prepared before committee deliberations even began, effectively delivering verdicts before trials. This violates Article 3, Paragraph 1, which requires fairness and objectivity and prohibits misconduct.

Committee materials were reportedly conveyed to the party leader through an outsider, violating Paragraph 2, which prohibits disclosing confidential information obtained through official duties. What standing does such a party have to criticize the DP and demand judicial independence?

The political order envisioned by the DP already exists within the PPP. Anyone wondering what Korea might look like after the DP's version of judicial reform needs only examine today's PPP. There lies the future. Imagine such conduct occurring not merely within a political party but across the entire state. Is that not a disturbing prospect?









국민의힘을 보면 미래가 보인다

진중권 동양대 교수

“사법부 독립이라고 하는 것은 헌법에 없다.” 민주당 서영교 의원의 말이다. 국회에서 법사위원장씩이나 하시는 분이 대놓고 헌법을 부정한다. 물론 그의 말과 달리 우리 헌법은 사법부의 독립을 보장하는 조항들을 명기하고 있다.

‘사법권은 법관으로 구성된 법원에 속한다’(헌법 101조), ‘법관은 헌법과 법률에 의하여 그 양심에 따라 독립하여 심판한다’(103조), ‘법관은 금고 이상의 형의 선고에 의하지 아니하고서는 파면되지 아니한다’(106조) 등등.

높은 학력이 필요한 것도 아니다. 초등학교 6학년 1학기 교과서(‘민주주의의 원리와 국가기관의 역할’)에서 이미 삼권분립을 민주주의의 핵심 원리로 다룬다. 초등학교 5학년 2학기까지의 교양으로 법사위원장을 할 수 있으니, 참 평등한 나라다.

이를 그저 그의 개인적 무식의 소치로 치부할 수는 없다. 사실 이는 최근 세계 곳곳에 독버섯처럼 자라나고 있는 어떤 국제적 경향이기도 하다. 즉 오르반 빅토르 전(前) 헝가리 총리가 주창했던 ‘비자유주의적 민주주의’가 그것이다.

서영교 의원에 따르면 “대통령은 국가원수이고, 행정부의 장은 총리”란다. 한마디로 대통령이 ‘국가원수’로서 행정부·입법부·사법부 ‘위에’ 있다는 얘기다. 참고로, 6학년 1학기 교과서는 행정부의 장은 대통령이라고 가르친다.

그 주장의 근거로 제시되는 것이 민주당 사람들이 떠들어대는 ‘선출된 권력’이라는 말. ‘다수에 의해 선출된 권력은 그 누구의 견제도 받지 않는다.’ 이게 바로 전 세계 독재자들이 주창하는 ‘비자유주의적 민주주의’의 핵심이다.

‘비자유주의적 민주주의’는 원래 극우의 이념이다. 이 나라에도 윤석열 전 대통령의 계엄령을 ‘계몽령’이라 부르는 이들이 있잖은가. ‘윤 어게인’ 세력은 선출된 권력인 대통령이 ‘국가원수’로서 삼부 위에 서 있다고 확신한다.

황당한 것은 그 짓을 이념적으로 왼쪽에 있는 민주당에서 하고 있다는 것이다. 이 해괴한 현상은 좌우를 가리지 않고 유행하는 유튜브 선동정치에, 과거 운동권 시절에 형성된 ‘인민민주주의’ 멘탈리티의 잔재가 겹쳐서 일어난 것으로 추정된다.

‘비자유주의적 민주주의’는 한마디로 순한 맛 나치즘이다. 히틀러 역시 ‘선출된 권력’ 아니었던가. 그래서 우리 헌법을 포함해 모든 민주국가의 헌법에서 ‘선출된 권력도 사법부의 견제를 받아야 한다’고 규정하는 것이다.

하지만 변태적 멘탈리티의 소유자들에게는, 선출되지도 않은 대법원장이 감히 선출된 권력을 견제하려 드는 것 자체가 탄핵의 사유다. 그들은 대법원장이 대통령에 맞서 헌법적 권한(제청권)을 행사하는 것 자체를 괘씸하게 여긴다.

탄핵안은 헌법재판소에서 기각될 것이다. 그런다고 민주당이 정신을 차릴까? 그럴 리 없다. 그때는 아마 ‘내란을 용인한 대법원장을 용인한 내란 잔당’이라고 헌법재판소장에 대한 탄핵에 들어갈 테니.

이 광란의 폭주를 막을 세력도 없다. 민주당이 사법부에게 하는 그 짓을, 제1야당은 이미 당 안에서 하고 있기 때문이다. 민주당이 대법원장 탄핵으로 이루려고 하는 꿈을, 국민의힘은 벌써 당 안에 이루어 놓았다. 대한민국과 사법부의 관계는 국민의힘과 윤리위의 관계에 조응한다. 즉, 윤리위는 당 안에서 사법부의 역할을 한다. 당헌의 ‘윤리위’ 규정 역시 법원에 관한 헌법 조항을 원용해 조직의 독립, 심의의 독립, 신분의 독립을 보장하고 있다(4조).

그런데 국힘의 한 윤리위원이 지난 1월에 있었던 줄 징계를 윤리위 바깥의 최모씨와 당 대표가 주도했다고 폭로하고 나섰다. 국가에 비유하자면, 대통령이 비선을 통해 대법원장과 연락해 개별 재판들의 판결을 주도했다는 얘기다, 그동안 장동혁 대표는 “윤리위는 독립적 기구”라며 징계에 관여한 바 없다고 없다고 발뺌해 왔다. 그러다가 증거가 나오니 “당 대표가 윤리위에 징계 의견을 제시하는 것은 당연하다”며 말을 바꾸었다. 개입 사실을 자인한 것이다.

결정문은 윤리위의 심의가 이루어지기도 전에 미리 작성됐다. 재판도 전에 판결이 내려진 셈이다. 이는 “일체의 부정한 행위를 하여서는 아니 되며, 공정성과 객관성을 유지하여야 한다”는 3조 1항 위반이다. 심지어 윤리위 자료가 외부인을 통해 당대표에게 전달되기도 했다. “직무와 관련하여 알게 된 일체의 비밀을…누설하여서는 아니 된다”는 3조 2항의 위반이다. 이런 당이 무슨 자격으로 민주당을 비난하고 사법의 독립을 외칠 수 있겠는가?

민주당이 꿈꾸는 태평천국은 이미 국민의힘 안에 실현되어 있다. 민주당식 사법개혁 이후의 나라꼴을 보고 싶은가? 그럼 지금의 국민의힘을 보라. 거기에 미래가 있다. 저 파렴치한 짓거리가 아예 국가적 차원에서 벌어진다고 상상해 보라. 끔찍하지 않은가?