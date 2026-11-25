The Kospi has experienced record volatility this year. A monitor at Yonhap Infomax in Jongno District, central Seoul, displays a chart tracking the benchmark index from Oct. 30 to Nov. 24. YONHAP







Min Ju-young

The author is an executive director of the Pension Business Division at Shinyoung Securities and Ph.D. in business administration (pension finance).





When scalding water suddenly pours from a showerhead, we instinctively turn the handle sharply toward the cold side. Startled by the cold water that follows, we turn it back toward the hot side. After repeating this several times, we find ourselves unable to achieve a comfortable temperature.

This is the “fool in the shower” analogy popularized by Milton Friedman, a Nobel laureate in economics often described as an economic mentor to former U.S. President Ronald Reagan. Friedman used the analogy to criticize premature government intervention, particularly through monetary policy. Because monetary policy takes time to affect the real economy, repeatedly expanding the money supply or lowering interest rates to stimulate growth without waiting for earlier measures to take effect can ultimately destabilize the economy.

Looking back on financial markets this year, we investors have behaved much like Friedman’s fool in the shower. When stock prices were rising, greed led us to believe they would continue climbing indefinitely. Once prices began falling, we became consumed by fear that the decline would never end. We have been frantically alternating between hot and cold water.

Why do we behave this way? Humans easily forget history and are disproportionately influenced by recent experiences. In some respects, this is perfectly understandable. Forgetting distant events and relying on more immediate experiences are animal instincts developed to ensure survival. In investing, this tendency is known as recency bias: We give excessive weight to recent market movements when forming expectations about the future.

Suh Eun-kook, a psychology professor at Yonsei University, writes in his book “The Origin of Happiness” (2014): “If we compressed time into a single year, humans would have spent only about two hours out of 365 days living in civilization. For 364 days and 22 hours, we devoted ourselves to bloody fights, hunting and mating. Because we are animals.”

According to Suh, the recognition that humans remain entirely animal in nature is a common thread running through recent research that has transformed psychology.

If this year’s dramatic swings in asset prices have left you distressed by alternating feelings of greed and fear, there is little reason to blame yourself. Such reactions are perfectly natural, reflecting the fact that we remain animals. Having grown accustomed to civilization, which occupies merely two hours of that metaphorical year, we mistakenly believe we have transcended our animal nature. Yet survival habits embedded in our genes over six million years cannot easily disappear. The starting point is to acknowledge and accept these instincts within ourselves.

How, then, can we avoid becoming fools in the shower? We must learn to act against our animal instincts.

First, focus on investment objectives rather than fluctuations in stock prices. Particularly when investing for retirement, instead of increasing or reducing equity exposure according to prevailing market sentiment, construct a portfolio aligned with your retirement goals, taking into account the time remaining before retirement and the income you will need afterward.

Second, diversify sufficiently. To withstand market volatility and remain invested until your objectives are achieved, spread investments across asset classes, purchase dates, currencies and geographical regions. Diversification reduces dependence on any particular market or the success of decisions made at any single point in time.

Third, invest according to predetermined rules. Financial markets constantly tempt us to abandon our plans. The way to resist these temptations is to establish investment principles beforehand and execute them mechanically. This could mean maintaining regular contributions or periodically restoring a portfolio to its intended asset allocation rather than making decisions driven by excitement or anxiety.

The more frequently we turn the shower handle in response to changing water temperatures, the further we move from achieving the temperature we want. Investing is no different.









샤워실의 바보, 올해 우리의 자화상

민주영 신영증권 연금사업부 상무·경영학(연금금융) 박사

샤워기에서 갑자기 뜨거운 물이 쏟아지면 깜짝 놀라 손잡이를 찬물 쪽으로 확 돌린다. 이번엔 차가운 물에 놀라 다시 뜨거운 쪽으로 돌린다. 이러기를 몇 번 되풀이하다 보면 끝내 알맞은 온도를 맞추지 못한다. 노벨경제학상 수상자이자 레이건 전 미국 대통령의 경제 교사로 불린 밀턴 프리드먼이 말한 ‘샤워실의 바보(Fool in the Shower)’다. 프리드먼은 이 비유로 통화정책을 앞세운 정부의 섣부른 개입을 꼬집었다. 경기를 살리겠다며 인위적으로 돈을 풀고 금리를 내리는 노력이 경제를 더 불안하게 만든다는 것이다.

올 한 해 투자시장을 돌아보면 우리 역시 샤워실의 바보와 크게 다르지 않았다. 주가가 오를 땐 끝없이 오를 것처럼 욕심을 내다가, 막상 주가가 꺾이자 이제는 한없이 떨어질 것 같은 공포에 사로잡혀 있다. 뜨거운 물과 찬물 사이를 정신없이 오간 셈이다. 왜 이럴까. 사람은 지나간 역사는 쉽게 잊고 최근의 경험에 크게 휘둘리기 때문이다. 어찌 보면 당연한 일이다. 잊어버리고, 가까운 경험에 기대는 것은 살아남기 위한 동물적 본능이다.

서은국 연세대 심리학과 교수는 『행복의 기원』에서 이렇게 썼다. “시간을 1년으로 압축한다면 인간이 문명 생활을 한 시간은 365일 중 고작 2시간 정도다. 364일 22시간은 피비린내 나는 싸움과 사냥 그리고 짝짓기에만 전념하며 살아왔다. 동물이기 때문에.” 우리는 여전히 ‘100% 동물’이라는 사실이 최근 심리학계를 뒤흔든 연구의 공통점이라고 서 교수는 말한다.

그러니 올해 자산시장의 급등락에 탐욕과 공포의 롤러코스터를 타며 괴로웠다면 너무 자책할 필요는 없다. 우리가 여전히 동물이라는 방증일 뿐, 지극히 자연스러운 반응이다. 1년 중 고작 2시간에 불과한 문명 생활에 익숙해진 나머지 우리는 스스로 더는 동물이 아니라고 착각한다. 하지만 600만년 동안 유전자에 새겨진 생존 습관은 쉽게 사라지지 않는다.

그렇다면 샤워실의 바보가 되지 않으려면 어떻게 해야 할까. 동물적 본능과 달리 행동해야 한다. 첫째, 주가 등락이 아니라 자신의 투자 목표에 눈을 맞춰야 한다. 특히 연금 투자라면 시장 분위기에 따라 주식 비중을 늘렸다 줄였다 할 게 아니라, 자신의 은퇴 목표에 맞는 포트폴리오를 짜야 한다. 둘째, 충분히 나눠 투자해야 한다. 시장의 출렁임을 견디며 목표에 닿을 때까지 버티려면 자산, 시간, 통화, 지역을 고루 분산해야 한다. 셋째, 규칙에 따라 투자해야 한다. 시장은 쉴 새 없이 우리를 유혹한다. 이 유혹을 이기려면 미리 투자 원칙을 정해 두고 그대로 기계적으로 실행하는 수밖에 없다. 샤워기 손잡이를 자주 돌릴수록 알맞은 온도는 멀어진다. 투자도 다르지 않다.