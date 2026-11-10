As AI grows beyond human understanding, the promise of progress may come with a profound loss of human agency.

Kim Dae-shik

The author is a professor at KAIST.





Some 2,600 years ago, the ancient Greek poet Sappho described love with a peculiar word: glukupikron, meaning simultaneously sweet and bitter. Canadian poet and classicist Anne Carson, winner of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, explored this contradiction in “Eros the Bittersweet: An Essay” (1986). We long to become one with someone we love. But if the distance between us disappears entirely, would that desire to be close disappear too? We want our wishes fulfilled yet fear their fulfillment. Love is a strange emotion.

But does this paradox belong only to love? Humanity has long dreamed of creating an intelligence superior to itself, capable of curing diseases, unlocking the universe’s mysteries and solving problems that have defied us for millennia. But if we succeed, could we become unnecessary in the world that we created? Combining the Greek nous, meaning intellect or mind, with Sappho’s adjective gives us nous glukupikros: bittersweet intelligence, a phrase for the AI age.

Why bittersweet? Humans have always invented tools to compensate for limitations. Cars travel faster than legs; telescopes see farther than eyes. But even with those devices, we decide where to go and what to observe. Artificial general intelligence (AGI) could change that by replacing not merely physical abilities but human judgment itself. If our tools become smarter than us, who is the master?

In Greek mythology, King Midas wished for everything he touched to turn to gold. His wish came true, but even his dinner became gold, leaving him unable to eat.

Our wishes for AGI sound similarly irresistible. Cure cancer. Prevent wars. Free everyone from work. Would their fulfillment create paradise? But if machines solve everything, what purpose remains for humans? More fundamentally, do we know what we want? If we ask AGI to eliminate tedious office meetings, it might eliminate the company. If we ask it to prevent someone from missing an overseas flight, it might hack Incheon International Airport and shut it down. Obedience does not guarantee a better world. And how can we define happiness, freedom or justice for machines when humans cannot agree on their meanings?

Perhaps AI should be a colleague rather than a servant. I collaborated with AI on this column. I suggested explaining the AI paradox through Sappho’s account of love. ChatGPT offered examples and counterarguments, while I revised its sentences and reorganized its reasoning. Sometimes the chatbot raised objections that I had overlooked.

Who, then, authored this article? However sophisticated a pen becomes, the pen is not the writer. But what if it begins composing better sentences than its owner? Can we still call it a tool?

Collaboration requires at least some understanding of a partner’s thinking. What happens when artificial superintelligence (ASI) surpasses us? Suppose it discovers mathematics and physics beyond anything that humans could comprehend after centuries of research. We might become pets receiving conclusions rather than colleagues participating in discovery. Nobody needs to explain a veterinarian’s prescription to a dog.

That suggests a third possibility: the oracle. Just as ancient Greeks awaited Apollo’s answers at Delphi, future generations might wait outside data centers for ASI’s pronouncements. Why must I take this medicine? Because calculations beyond human comprehension say so. Trust the answer.

Science and technology began as efforts to explain mysteries through reason. Ironically, they could create a new god whose judgments we cannot understand. Instead of offering fattened sheep and grain, perhaps we would sacrifice electricity and semiconductors.

The unsettling possibility is not that machines will outperform us. We accept machines that calculate faster, remember more and operate with more precision. The bigger change comes when we can no longer judge whether their recommendations make sense. A tool ordinarily extends human agency; an intelligence that sets the terms of our decisions could reverse that relationship. We might enjoy convenience while surrendering the capacity that made such convenience meaningful. That is the bitter taste hidden within the promise.

Sappho’s love is bittersweet because achieving union with the beloved may extinguish longing itself. AI presents the same contradiction. We yearn for intelligence greater than our own, but achieving that dream might render human intelligence obsolete. Humanity may be using its greatest faculty to build a world that no longer needs it.

So what do we truly desire: intelligence greater than ourselves, or a future in which humans still have a reason to exist?









달콤씁쓸한 지능의 욕망

김대식 KAIST 교수

2600여 년 전 고대 그리스 여성 시인 사포는 사랑을 이상한 단어로 표현했다. ‘글리키피크론(glukupikron)’, 달콤하면서도 쓰다는 뜻이다. 2026년 노벨문학상을 받은 캐나다 시인이자 고전학자 앤 카슨은 『에로스, 달콤씁쓸한』이라는 책에서 이 모순을 파고든다. 우리는 사랑하는 사람과 하나가 되고 싶다. 하지만 그 사이의 거리가 완전히 사라진다면? 그토록 강렬했던 욕망마저 사라지는 것은 아닐까? 원하는 것을 이루고 싶으면서도, 막상 이루어질까 두려운 마음. 사랑이란 참으로 이상한 감정이다.

그런데 이런 모순은 사랑에만 존재할까? 인류는 오랫동안 자신보다 똑똑한 존재를 꿈꿔왔다. 모든 질병을 치료하고, 우주의 비밀을 풀고, 인간이 수천 년 동안 해결하지 못한 문제들에 답하는 지능 말이다. 하지만 정말 그런 존재를 만드는 데 성공한다면? 인간은 자신이 만든 세상에서 더 이상 필요 없는 존재가 될 수도 있지 않을까? 그리스어로 지성 또는 정신을 뜻하는 누스(nous)와 사포의 형용사를 결합해 누스 글리키피크로스라는 이름을 붙여보자. 인공지능 시대를 위한 새로운 표현, ‘달콤씁쓸한 지성’이 가능해진다.

그런데 왜 지성이 달콤씁쓸하다는 걸까? 인류는 언제나 자신의 부족함을 채우기 위해 도구를 만들었다. 자동차는 다리보다 빠르고, 망원경은 눈보다 멀리 본다. 하지만 어디로 갈지, 무엇을 볼지는 인간이 결정했다. 그러나 인간의 모든 능력을 대체할 수 있다는 범용인공지능(AGI)이 등장하는 순간, 모든 것이 달라진다. 인간의 손과 발이 아니라 판단 자체까지도 대체할 수 있으니 말이다. 만약 도구가 우리보다 똑똑해진다면, 주인은 과연 누구일까? 그리스 신화의 미다스 왕은 손대는 것마다 황금이 되기를 바랐다. 소원은 이루어졌다. 하지만 결국 저녁 식사마저 황금으로 변해 굶어야 한 것이 문제였지만 말이다.

AGI에 대한 인류의 소원도 비슷하다. “암을 치료해 줘”, “전쟁을 막아 줘”, “이제 아무도 일하지 않게 해 줘”… 인간이 꿈꾸던 이 모든 것들이 이루어진다면 미래 AGI 세상은 천국 같은 유토피아 아닐까? 하지만 무엇이든 기계가 해결하는 세상에서 인간은 무엇을 위해 살아갈까? 그리고 여기서 다른 문제가 하나 생긴다. 우리는 과연 우리가 무엇을 원하는지 정확하게 알고 있을까? 회사 회의 좀 없애달라는 명령에 AGI가 회사 자체를 없앨 수 있고, 해외출장 나갈 때 비행기 놓치지 않도록 도와줘 라는 명령에 인천공항을 해킹해 셧다운 시켜버린다면? 더구나 행복·자유·정의… 인간들끼리도 합의하지 못한 가치를 기계에 어떻게 정의해 줄 것인가? 말을 잘 듣는 기계가 반드시 좋은 세상을 만드는 것은 아니라는 말이다.

그렇다면 AI는 하인이 아니라 동료여야 할까? 사실 이 칼럼도 AI와 협업해 작성했다. 사포의 사랑으로 인공지능의 역설을 설명하자는 나의 제안에 챗GPT는 예시와 반론을 내놓았고, 나는 문장을 고치고 논리를 다시 구성했다. 때로는 내가 미처 생각하지 못한 반론도 돌아왔다. 그렇다면 이 글의 저자는 누구일까? 펜이 아무리 좋아도 글의 저자는 펜이 아니다. 하지만 만약 펜이 작가보다 더 멋진 문장을 생각하기 시작한다면? 그때도 우리는 펜을 단순히 도구라고 부를 수 있을까? 문제는 협업에도 조건이 있다는 것이다. 상대의 생각을 적어도 어느 정도는 이해할 수 있어야 한다. 하지만 인간보다 압도적으로 뛰어난 초인공지능(ASI)이 등장한다면? 인간은 수백 년을 연구해도 이해하지 못할 획기적인 수학과 물리학을 AI가 발견한다면? 인간은 동료가 아니라 결과를 전달받는 반려동물로 전락할지도 모른다. 개에게 동물병원의 처방전을 일일이 설명할 필요는 없으니 말이다.

여기서 세 번째 가능성이 등장한다. 신탁이다. 고대 그리스인들이 델포이의 신전에서 아폴론의 답을 기다렸듯, 미래 인간은 데이터센터 앞에서 ASI의 응답을 기다릴지도 모른다. 왜 이 약을 먹어야 하지? 인간의 뇌로는 이해할 수 없는 계산 결과입니다. 일단 믿으세요. 이성의 힘으로 신비를 설명하려고 시작한 과학기술이, 거꾸로 이해할 수 없는 새로운 신을 만들어내고 있는 것이다. 그리고 이 새로운 신에게는 토실토실한 양과 곡식 대신 전력과 반도체를 제물로 바쳐야 할지도 모르겠다.

사포의 사랑이 달콤씁쓸한 것은, 갈망하던 상대와 하나가 될 때 그리움마저 사라질 수 있기 때문이다. 인공지능도 마찬가지다. 인간은 자신보다 뛰어난 지성을 갈망한다. 하지만 그 꿈이 실현되는 순간, 가장 먼저 쓸모없어지는 것이 인간의 지능일 수도 있다. 인류는 자신이 필요 없는 세상을 만들기 위해 자신의 가장 위대한 능력을 사용하고 있는지도 모른다. 그렇다면 우리가 진정 원하는 것은 인간보다 위대한 지능일까? 아니면 인간이 여전히 존재할 이유가 남아 있는 미래일까?