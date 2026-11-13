The killing of a 15-year-old sexual assault victim raises urgent questions about shelter oversight, missing-person responses and safeguards against retaliation.

The killing of a runaway middle school girl by the father of a man accused of sexually assaulting her has raised serious questions about Korea’s capabilities to protect vulnerable teenagers. Authorities must examine possible failures in systems involving youth shelters, missing persons cases and safeguards that separate victims from offenders and prevent retaliation.

According to the Seoul Seongbuk Police Precinct, a man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a 15-year-old girl at a shared accommodation facility. His son, in his 20s, has been accused of sexually assaulting the victim and is being held in a detention center on separate theft charges. Police are investigating the father’s motive, but this case demands scrutiny beyond an ordinary murder investigation.

First, authorities must determine whether they took adequate measures to protect the victim from the alleged offender and his family. Investigators are examining whether the father killed the girl for refusing his request for a criminal settlement concerning his son’s reported sexual offense. They must also bring to light how the suspect gained access to the victim in the first place.

Shelters for vulnerable teenagers also require examination. According to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, shelter workers knew that the girl had suffered sexual violence. Yet she moved between temporary shelters in the Seoul metropolitan area — where stays are limited to seven days — without being referred to a specialized sexual assault victim support facility or treatment institution.

On the day of her death, she left a shelter that she had entered earlier. When she failed to return after 10 p.m., staff reported her missing to the police. Nevertheless, authorities failed to locate her before she was killed.

The criminal justice system also faces questions. Seven months had passed since police referred the sexual assault allegations against the son to prosecutors. But the Prosecution Service, formerly the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, had not concluded the case by the time of the victim’s death. Authorities should investigate whether delays in supplementary investigations caused by the government’s abolition of the previous prosecution service and its supplementary investigative powers contributed to the tragedy.

The murder of a high school girl in Gwangju and a case involving a police officer who falsely closed a missing woman investigation on Jeju Island have exposed other shortcomings in how Korea protects women.

Despite repeated incidents, serious gaps remain in preventing violence against women and vulnerable minors. Police, the Gender Ministry and other responsible agencies must urgently review safeguards for teenagers exposed to family dysfunction, abuse and homelessness.









성범죄 피해자가 가해자 가족에게 생명 빼앗기는 사회

가출 여중생이 자신을 성폭행한 20대 남자의 아버지에게 살해된 사건이 발생해 충격을 주고 있다. 보호시설인 위기 청소년 쉼터의 관리 사각지대, 쉼터와 경찰의 실종 신고 대응 부실 여부, 범죄 가해자와 피해자의 분리 및 보복범죄 예방 시스템 문제 등을 다각적으로 점검할 필요성이 제기된다.

서울 성북경찰서에 따르면 지난 11일 관내 한 공유숙박업소에서 여중생 A양(15)을 살해한 혐의로 50대 남성 B씨가 긴급 체포돼 구속영장이 청구됐다. A양을 성폭행한 혐의를 받던 B씨의 아들 C씨는 절도사건으로 구치소에 수감된 상태였다. 이번 사건은 단순 살인사건으로 넘길 문제가 아니다.

먼저 가해자와의 분리에 따른 범죄 피해자 보호 조치가 적절했는지 의구심이 든다. 경찰은 B씨가 숨진 A양에게 아들 C씨의 성범죄 등과 관련한 형사 합의를 요구했다가 거절당하자 보복살인을 저질렀는지 조사할 방침이다.

살인사건 발생으로 이어지기 전에 위기 청소년 보호시설이 기능을 충실히 했는지도 의문이다. 성평등가족부에 따르면 쉼터 측은 A양의 성폭력 피해 사실 등을 인지하고 있었다고 한다. 하지만 가출한 A양은 최장 7일까지 머물 수 있는 수도권 일시쉼터를 전전했을 뿐 성범죄 피해자 전담 지원시설이나 전문 치료기관으로 연계되지 않았다. A양이 사건 발생 당일 새로 입소한 쉼터에서 외출한 뒤 밤 10시를 넘어도 돌아오지 않자 쉼터 측이 경찰에 실종신고를 했으나 살인사건 발생 때까지 소재파악도 못 했다.

경찰이 A양을 성폭행한 혐의로 C씨를 송치한 지 7개월이 지났으나 공소청(옛 검찰청)이 사건을 종결하지 못한 상태에서 이번 살인사건이 발생했다. 정부와 민주당이 검찰청 및 보완수사권 폐지를 강행한 어수선한 기간에 보완수사가 신속히 이뤄지지 않아 이번 사건에 영향을 줬는지도 점검해야 할 부분이다.

광주 여고생 피살사건, 경찰관의 제주 여성 실종 허위 종결 사건 등이 발생했지만, 여전히 여성을 상대로 한 범죄에 허점이 많다. 경찰과 성평등가족부 등 관련 정부 부처는 가정 해체, 학대, 가출 등에 따른 범죄 취약 청소년 보호 시스템을 점검해 사각지대를 서둘러 보완해야 한다.