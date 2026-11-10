Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol answers reporters' questions as he arrives for work at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration in the Government Complex Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on the morning of Nov. 9. NEWS1

Lee Hyun-sang

The author is a columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo.









“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” (1945) satirized the contradiction of rulers who preached equality while becoming a privileged class. Adapted to Korea today, the line might read: “The Republic of Korea is just, but more just for certain citizens.”

The ruling party says its special counsel law targeting allegedly fabricated indictments will uncover evidence manipulation and unjustified prosecutions under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration. Investigative abuses, if any, deserve scrutiny. Yet six of the law’s 12 investigative categories concern President Lee Jae Myung. Up to 309 personnel, including 20 dispatched prosecutors, could work for 200 days. The National Assembly Budget Office estimated costs exceeding 38 billion won ($26 million) for the original proposal involving 357 personnel. The president stands to benefit most from this expensive pursuit of justice.

The ruling party argues that removing an explicit provision on withdrawing indictments proves this is not an effort to rescue the president. But special counsels exercise prosecutorial powers under the Criminal Procedure Act, potentially including the authority to withdraw charges before a trial. Although similar provisions appear in other special counsel laws, lawmakers could have expressly excluded that possibility. A legislative committee adviser recommended doing so.

Admittedly, removing provisions allowing existing cases to be transferred leaves it disputed whether the special counsel could actually withdraw those indictments. But leaving such ambiguity is troubling.

Lee Yong-cheol, the newly nominated justice minister associated with the president’s “Seongnam network” from his time as the city's mayor, has emphasized establishing the facts without categorically ruling out withdrawal. Some speculate that, once appointed, he could use the special counsel’s findings to direct the head of the Prosecution Service. Even without withdrawn charges, the president’s lawyers could cite those findings in future trials. State investigative authority could thus strengthen his personal defense. Is that public justice or private benefit?

Another contradiction is striking. Having abolished prosecutors’ direct supplementary investigative powers in the name of separating investigation from indictment, lawmakers restored investigative and supervisory powers under the former Criminal Procedure Act to prosecutors dispatched to this special counsel.

Ordinary citizens must shoulder the risks of inadequate investigations, buried cases and delayed remedies under prosecutorial reform. The ruling party brushed aside those concerns while restructuring the system. Yet for cases involving the president, prosecutors regain investigative authority. Citizens must accept the inconvenience while the president receives an exception.

The issue is not whether a president should be protected from prosecutorial misconduct. He should have the same protections as any defendant. The question is why an extraordinary investigative apparatus should devote half its categories to cases touching the president while defendants navigate a weakened system of prosecutorial review. Equal treatment cannot mean designing one set of procedures for the public and another for those who control the legislature. The appearance of preferential treatment can damage confidence even before investigators reach their findings.

If restoring justice is truly the objective, there is a straightforward solution: Exclude the president’s cases from the special counsel’s mandate. President Lee could also pledge to stand trial after leaving office and let the courts determine whether the indictments were fabricated.

Without such a decision, even a completed investigation may fail to achieve its intended purpose. The inquiry is already embroiled in political confrontation, making further disputes likely regardless of its conclusions. A special counsel intended to ease the president’s legal troubles could instead expose the administration’s vulnerabilities.

Law rests on more than statutory language. If those with legislative power enact every law that favors themselves, the tacit consensus sustaining society collapses. Common sense requires leaders to step back when their interests are involved. This law tests that principle.

What happens after power changes hands? If a future administration investigates how this special counsel was established and what it concluded, on what grounds could its defenders object? That would create a cycle of special counsels investigating special counsels. Legal precedents designed for one administration survive its departure. What will those confidently invoking the law today say then?

President Lee once championed the principle of restraining the powerful and helping the weak. Yet a government professing that ideal now seeks exceptional justice for itself. Can anyone confidently say this does not resemble Orwell’s satirical novel?









조작기소 특검과 동물농장식 정의

이현상 중앙일보 칼럼니스트

“모든 동물은 평등하다. 그러나 어떤 동물은 다른 동물보다 더 평등하다.” 조지 오웰의 『동물농장』은 평등을 외치던 권력이 스스로 특권층이 되는 모순을 이렇게 풍자했다. 오늘의 우리 현실에 맞춰 비틀면 이렇겠다. “대한민국은 정의롭다. 그러나 어떤 ‘국민’에게는 더 정의롭다.”

여당이 강행 통과시킨 ‘조작기소 특검법’의 명분은 윤석열 정권 검찰의 증거 조작과 억지 기소 의혹을 밝히겠다는 것이다. 과거 정부 검찰 수사에 문제가 있다면 규명하는 것이 정의에 부합한다. 그런데 특검의 수사 대상 12개 항목 중 6개가 이재명 대통령 관련 사건이다. 파견검사 20명을 포함해 최대 309명이 200일간 움직인다. 국회예산정책처가 원안(357명) 기준으로 추계한 비용은 380억원이 넘는다. 막대한 인력과 예산을 들여 세우겠다는 정의의 최대 수혜자는 대통령이다.

여당은 공소취소 조항을 삭제했으니 ‘대통령 구하기’가 아니라고 한다. 그러나 특별검사는 형사소송법상 검사의 권한을 준용받는다. 1심 판결 선고 전 공소를 취소할 수 있는 권한이 특검에게도 인정된다는 이야기다. 일반적인 특검법에도 있는 규정이라고는 하나, 여당이 정말 ‘오해’를 피하고 싶었다면 그 여지를 명시적으로 없앨 수 있었다. 국회 법사위 전문위원도 그렇게 권고했다. 물론 기존 사건의 이첩권 등이 삭제돼 특검이 이들 사건의 공소를 직접 취소할 수 있는지는 논란이다. 하지만 이런 ‘뒷맛’을 남겨둔 것 자체가 석연찮다.

새로 지명된 ‘성남 라인’ 이용철 법무부 장관 후보자는 “진상 규명이 우선”이라며 공소취소 가능성을 명확히 부인하지 않았다. 장관 취임 후 특검 수사 결과를 근거로 공소청장에 대한 지휘권을 행사할 가능성도 거론된다. 설령 공소취소까지 가지 않더라도 특검 수사 결과는 대통령 측이 향후 재판에서 활용할 수 있다. 국가 수사권이 대통령의 방어 논리를 보태주는 셈이다. 과연 공익인가, 사익인가.

더 기묘한 대목도 있다. 수사·기소 분리를 내세워 검사의 직접 보완수사권까지 없애놓고는 특검 파견 검사에게는 개정 전 형사소송법상 수사권과 지휘권을 인정했다. 일반 국민은 검찰 개혁이라는 이름 아래 부실 수사와 사건 암장 위험, 피해 구제 지연의 부담을 떠안게 됐다. 여당은 수사체계를 개편하며 이런 우려에 아랑곳하지 않았다. 그런데 대통령 관련 사건에서는 검사의 수사권을 되살렸다. 국민에게는 불편을 감수하라면서 대통령에게는 예외를 허용한 것이다.

특검법의 목적이 진정 정의의 회복이라면 방법이 있다. 지금이라도 대통령 관련 사건을 특검 대상에서 제외하는 것이다. 이 대통령이 퇴임 후 재판에 응해 조작기소 여부를 법정에서 가리겠다고 선언할 수도 있다. 이런 결단을 보여주지 못한다면 특검이 진행되더라도 의도한 성과를 거둘지 의문이다. 이미 정치적 대결의 한복판에 선 만큼 수사 결과가 나와도 공방은 계속될 공산이 크다. 대통령의 사법 리스크를 덜겠다며 시작한 특검이 오히려 정권의 취약성만 조명하는 역설적 결과가 될 위험마저 있다.

법을 지탱하는 것은 조문만이 아니다. 법을 만들 수 있다고 자기에게 유리한 법을 모두 만든다면 공동체를 떠받치는 묵시적 합의는 깨지고 만다. 권력자가 자신의 이해관계 앞에서 한발 물러서야 한다는 것은 상식이다. 이번 특검법은 그 상식을 시험하고 있다. 문제는 정권이 바뀐 뒤다. 새 권력이 이번 특검의 출범 과정과 수사 결과를 다시 따져보겠다고 나서면 무슨 논리로 막을 것인가. ‘특검의 특검’ 악순환이다. 자신들에게 유리하게 만든 법적 선례는 정권이 바뀌어도 남는다. 지금 법대로라며 자신만만한 이들이 그때 어떤 말을 할지 궁금하다.

‘억강부약(抑強扶弱)’을 말하던 대통령이다. 강자를 누르고 약자를 돕겠다던 권력이 자신에게는 특별한 정의를 요구한다. 이런 모습이 동물농장을 닮지 않았다고 과연 말할 수 있나.