North Korea released the first photographs of the entire hull of an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered submarine under construction on Dec. 25, 2025. The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, reported that day that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had inspected the construction of what it called a "nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine." RODONG SINMUN/NEWS1





The Defense Acquisition Program Administration approved a basic strategy for the Jangbogo-N project to acquire nuclear-powered submarines on Friday. The military plans to begin designing the vessels next year with an initial budget of 96.6 billion won ($68 million). Deployment is expected in the late 2030s or later, with military observers anticipating the construction of three 8,000-ton submarines.

Whether these ambitious plans can proceed on schedule remains uncertain. Relations between South Korea and the United States have encountered turbulence over disagreements on wartime operational control and other security issues, while follow-up negotiations on nuclear submarine construction have made little progress.

Following the U.S. midterm elections, the Blue House sought to reassure the public about their potential impact on negotiations over operational control transfer and nuclear submarines. It said the security agreement reached last year reflected mutual trust and would be honored as a commitment between the two countries.

Yet confidence between the allies has weakened.

Uncertainty has grown further after Democrats, traditionally more cautious about nuclear proliferation, secured majorities in Congress. Transferring nuclear fuel abroad for military purposes would require either revising the existing South Korea-U.S. nuclear cooperation agreement or concluding a separate accord. Securing congressional approval could prove difficult.

So far, Australia remains the only country to which Washington has agreed to transfer nuclear-powered submarine technology under the Aukus security partnership with Britain, established partly to counter China's growing influence.

In January, four Democratic senators sent President Donald Trump a letter warning that providing South Korea with potential nuclear capabilities could undermine Washington's longstanding nonproliferation policy.

Meanwhile, North Korea is advancing its own naval ambitions. At the commissioning ceremony for the destroyer Kang Kon in September, leader Kim Jong-un pledged to show progress on major plans to strengthen the country's naval forces within eight months, or by next May.

Experts believe Pyongyang may unveil a nuclear-powered submarine, particularly after displaying the hull of an 8,700-ton submarine last December.

For South Korea, acquiring nuclear-powered submarines could significantly strengthen its ability to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats alongside the existing U.S. extended deterrence commitment.

The government must therefore accelerate follow-up negotiations with the Trump administration to implement last year's security agreement. Equally important, it must engage Congress directly and demonstrate that South Korean nuclear-powered submarines would also serve American security interests.

That argument will carry little weight, however, unless Seoul first addresses the underlying deterioration in bilateral confidence. Restoring trust in the South Korea-U.S. alliance must take precedence over ambitious procurement schedules and diplomatic assurances.









‘동맹 난기류’에 민주당 의회 장악, 경고등 켜진 핵잠 건조

방위사업청이 지난 6일 원자력 추진 잠수함(핵잠) 도입을 위한 ‘장보고 N 사업’ 추진 기본 전략안을 의결했다. 군은 내년부터 예산 966억원을 투입해 핵잠 설계에 착수할 계획이다. 전력화 시기는 2030년대 후반 이후다.

그러나 정부의 이 같은 의욕적인 목표가 계획대로 실현될지는 불투명하다. 한·미 관계가 전시작전통제권 등 각종 현안에 대한 이견으로 ‘난기류’에 휩싸이면서 핵잠 건조를 위한 후속 협의는 지지부진하기만 하다. 청와대는 미국 중간선거 직후 전작권 전환이나 핵잠 관련 협상에 미칠 영향에 대해 “안보 협약은 신뢰의 결과이고, 양국의 약속이란 점에서 굳건히 지켜질 것”이라고 말했다. 그러나 양국 간 신뢰가 흔들리고 있는 게 한·미 관계의 현주소다.

여기다 핵 확산에 상대적으로 엄격한 잣대를 들이대는 민주당이 과반의 의석을 확보함에 따라 불확실성은 더욱 커졌다. 군사적 용도의 핵연료 해외 이전을 위해선 기존 한·미 원자력 협정의 개정이나 별도의 협정을 체결해야 하는데, 민주당의 문턱을 넘기가 만만치 않아서다. 현재까지 미국이 핵잠 건조도 아니고, 핵잠 수출을 허용한 나라는 영국과 함께 대중국 견제를 위해 출범시킨 오커스(AUKUS) 회원국인 호주가 유일하다. 지난 1월 민주당 상원의원 4명은 도널드 트럼프 대통령에게 한국에 잠재적 핵 역량을 제공하면 미국의 핵 비확산 기조가 약화할 것이라고 우려하는 서한을 보내기도 했다.

김정은 국무위원장은 지난 9월 구축함 강건호 취역식에서 8개월 뒤(내년 5월) 해군무력 강화를 위해 실행 중인 중요 계획을 세상에 증명하겠다고 공언했다. 전문가들은 지난해 12월 8700t급 잠수함 동체를 공개했다는 점에서 핵잠을 공개할 가능성이 크다고 보고 있다. 핵잠 도입은 확장 억제와 함께 북한의 핵·미사일 위협에 맞설 수 있는 ‘게임 체인저’다. 정부는 트럼프 행정부와의 안보 합의 이행을 위한 후속 협의를 서두르는 한편, 미 의회를 상대로 한국의 핵잠 건조가 미국의 안보에도 긴요하다는 점을 집중적으로 설득해야 한다. 이를 위해선 무엇보다 흔들리는 한·미 동맹의 신뢰 회복이 우선이다.