President Lee Jae Myung, third from left, and First Lady Kim Hae Kyung, fourth from left, watch a taekwondo performance alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan, who are on a state visit to Korea, during an official welcoming ceremony at the Blue House in Seoul on Nov. 3. YONHAP

Seoul faces criticism for lagging behind Pyongyang's Unesco bid for recognition of taekwondo as intangible cultural heritage.

Korea risks losing the initiative to North Korea in securing Unesco intangible cultural heritage recognition for taekwondo, its national martial art.

Korea Heritage Service Administrator Heo Min said Monday that North Korea's application, titled “Taekwon-Do, traditional martial art in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea,” referring to North Korea by its official name, was expected to receive a recommendation for inscription. He acknowledged that efforts toward joint recognition had effectively failed.

South Korea introduced taekwondo to the world, yet North Korea is poised to secure Unesco recognition first. Is this merely something the heritage chief should describe on social media as regrettable? Such a response suggests a troubling failure to appreciate the issue's significance.

Responsibility does not rest solely with the current administration. North Korea submitted its independent application in March 2024, but the Yoon Suk Yeol administration took little action. President Lee Jae Myung's government filed Korea's separate application only in late March this year.

Earlier, the Park Geun-hye administration pursued inscription in 2016 without success. In 2018, under President Moon Jae-in, taekwondo organizations from both Koreas agreed to seek joint recognition, but no application followed.

The process stalled partly because South Korea had not designated taekwondo as national intangible cultural heritage, a step considered necessary before applying. Academic disputes over its historical origins and distinctiveness delayed that designation. Meanwhile, inter-Korean relations deteriorated.

The deeper problem is that South Korea became complacent about taekwondo's Olympic status and international popularity while neglecting to establish and promote its identity as cultural heritage.

The government hoped to replicate the successful joint Unesco inscription of traditional Korean wrestling, ssireum, in 2018. Yet even after North Korea declared the two Koreas hostile states in late 2023 and pursued its own application, Seoul failed to respond promptly with an independent bid. This reflects a serious lack of strategic judgment.

Being listed first does not grant exclusive ownership of intangible heritage. South Korea secured Unesco recognition for Korea's most famous and beloved traditional folk song "Arirang" in 2012, followed by North Korea's separate inscription in 2014. South Korea can similarly obtain independent recognition for taekwondo.

But that possibility does not excuse the government's inadequate cultural diplomacy. Unesco's committee will decide North Korea's application at its December meeting in Xiamen, China.

Seoul must now mobilize its diplomatic resources to explain taekwondo's history, cultural significance and transmission across generations to the international community. It should also examine every remaining avenue for securing South Korea's own inscription.

Cultural heritage recognition requires preparation, persistence and strategic coordination.

The government must learn from this failure and ensure that Korea's cultural achievements receive the recognition they deserve, rather than allowing another opportunity to slip away through institutional inertia and diplomatic complacency.









북한에 태권도 유네스코 등재 선수 뺏긴 한심한 문화외교

대한민국의 국기 태권도가 유네스코 인류무형문화유산 등재에서 북한에 선수를 빼앗길 처지다. 허민 국가유산청장은 2일 북한이 신청한 ‘조선민주주의인민공화국의 전통무술-태권도’에 ‘등재 권고’가 예상된다며, 남북 공동 등재에 힘썼으나 현 시점에서 사실상 어렵다고 밝혔다. 태권도를 세계에 보급한 종주국이면서 정작 인류문화유산 등재는 북한에 밀린 일이 그저 청장이 SNS에 “안타깝게 생각한다” 정도로 표명할 일인가. 사안의 심각성을 인식하지 못하는 안일한 모습이다.

이번 정부만의 책임은 아니다. 북한은 2024년 3월 단독 등재를 신청했지만 윤석열 정부는 별다른 대응을 하지 않았다. 이재명 정부 들어 올해 3월 말에야 단독 등재 신청서를 냈다. 앞서 박근혜 정부는 2016년 등재를 추진했으나 결실을 보지 못했다. 문재인 정부 시기인 2018년 남북 태권도 단체가 공동 등재에 합의했으나 신청으로 이어지지 않았다. 신청에 앞서 필요하다고 여겨진 태권도의 국가무형문화유산 지정이 역사성과 고유성에 대한 학계의 논란으로 보류됐기 때문이다. 그 사이 남북관계는 경색됐다.

문제는 우리가 태권도의 올림픽 종목화와 해외 보급에 도취해 문화유산으로서의 정체성을 정리하고 세계에 공식화하는 데 소홀했다는 점이다. 정부는 2018년 씨름의 남북 공동 등재 성공에 기대어 태권도도 같은 방식으로 추진하려 했다. 그러나 북한이 2023년 말 ‘적대적 두 국가’를 천명한 후 단독 등재 신청까지 했는데도 독자 등재에 신속히 나서지 않고 방관했다. 전략적 판단 부재가 아닐 수 없다.

유네스코 선등재가 독점권을 뜻하지는 않는다. 예컨대 아리랑은 한국이 2012년 먼저 등재한 뒤, 북한이 2014년 별도 등재했다. 한국의 태권도도 별도 등재될 수 있다. 그렇다고 해서 정부의 한심한 문화외교가 면죄부를 받을 수 있는 것은 아니다. 북한의 최종 등재 여부는 12월 중국 샤먼 유네스코 위원회에서 결정된다. 앞으로 정부는 외교력을 총동원해 한국 태권도의 역사와 전승 실태를 국제사회에 알리고, 유네스코 등재의 남은 가능성을 치밀하게 두드려야 할 것이다.