Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a bilateral meeting at the State Department in Washington on Sept. 18. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Nov. 13 that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was primarily concerned with preserving his regime and surviving. He added that Kim had no intention of invading Japan or China and was not an expansionist, unlike Iran.

Rubio's assessment broadly echoes President Lee Jae Myung's controversial recent assertion that North Korea's nuclear weapons are its ultimate defensive weapons.

Such complacent assessments by Seoul and Washington are troubling when North Korea's nuclear and missile threats against South Korea, the United States and Japan have become routine. While South Koreans recognize these threats as genuine security risks, both governments appear increasingly inclined to underestimate them and sideline denuclearization in pursuit of political objectives, including U.S.-North Korea talks and improved inter-Korean relations.

Particularly concerning is the possibility that the United States, China and Russia could discuss North Korea's nuclear program in ways contrary to Seoul's national interests at their summit scheduled for Thursday in Beijing. Given Rubio's position as Washington's top diplomat, Seoul must carefully examine the circumstances and implications of his remarks.

The government's diplomatic response has been disappointing. A meeting between Lee and U.S. President Donald Trump appears unlikely during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit or the preceding Asean summit.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun reportedly met his U.S. and Chinese counterparts separately before the gatherings to convey Seoul's position on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. Yet ministerial consultations cannot substitute for direct communication between national leaders, particularly when fundamental security interests are at stake.

Japan offers a striking contrast. Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is scheduled to meet Trump at the Quad summit on Tuesday, just two days before the U.S.-China-Russia summit. Tokyo is also seeking a separate bilateral meeting with Washington.

Meanwhile, an unexpected encounter between Trump and Kim Jong-un during the U.S. president's visit to Asia cannot be ruled out. This possibility makes a Lee-Trump summit all the more necessary to reaffirm the principle of North Korean denuclearization and ensure that Seoul's security concerns are properly represented.

The danger is not merely that Seoul could be excluded from important discussions. Decisions concerning Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and the future security architecture of Northeast Asia could have lasting consequences for the South without its direct participation.

The government must therefore mobilize every available diplomatic channel, including efforts to arrange a summit between Lee and Trump, to prevent decisions undermining Seoul's security interests at the upcoming trilateral summit or any possible meeting between Washington and Pyongyang.









루비오의 김정은 두둔 발언, 미·중·러 회담 걱정 안 할 수 있나

마코 루비오 미국 국무장관이 지난 13일 “북한 김정은 국무위원장의 관심은 정권을 유지하며 살아남는 것”이라며 “김 위원장은 일본이나 중국을 침공할 생각이 없으며 (이란과 달리) 팽창주의자가 아니다”고 말했다. 미국 고위 관리, 심지어 도널드 트럼프 대통령까지 비슷한 말을 한 적이 있다고 가벼이 지나갈 일이 아니다. 미국의 대(對)이란 전략과 대북한 전략이 전혀 다른 접근 방식으로 수립되고 진행될 것이란 인식이 루비오 발언의 이면에서 읽히기 때문이다. 더구나 오는 19일 사상 첫 미·중·러 정상회담을 앞둔 시점이다. 한반도 문제가 미·중·러 회담의 중심 의제는 아니겠지만, 가뜩이나 북한 정권에 유화적인 제스처를 숨기지 않는 트럼프 대통령이 무슨 말을 할지 알 수 없다. 이런 상황에서 미국 외교정책의 사령탑인 루비오 장관의 발언이 나온 만큼 정부는 발언의 진위와 배경을 정확하게 따져야 할 것이다.

문제는 한·미 간 소통이 원활하지 않다는 점이다. 미·중·러 회담에 앞선 아태경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의와 아세안 정상회의를 계기로 한·미 정상 간 만남이 성사될 가능성은 현재로선 낮다고 한다. 조현 외교부 장관이 최근 미·중 외교수장을 각각 만나 우리 입장을 분명히 전달했다고는 하나, 정상 간 소통과는 차원이 다른 문제다. 이는 다카이치 사나에 일본 총리가 미·중·러 회담 직전인 17일의 쿼드(Quad) 정상회의에서 트럼프 대통령과 만날 예정이고, 이와는 별도로 개별 회담을 추진하고 있는 것과 대조적인 모습이다. 아직은 뚜렷한 움직임이 감지되진 않지만 트럼프 대통령의 이번 아시아 방문길에 김정은 북한 국무위원장과의 만남이 돌발적으로 성사될 가능성도 없지 않다.

이런 와중에 북한의 움직임은 심상치 않다. 김정은 위원장이 중국을 당일치기로 방문한 데 이어 지난 14일에는 조용원 북한 노동당 중앙위원회 비서가 당·정부 대표단을 이끌고 러시아를 찾았다. 정부도 미·중·러 정상회담을 앞둔 움직임으로 분석하고 있다. 북한은 중·러와 긴밀한 소통을 보이는데 한국은 그러지 못한 모습이다. 행여 트럼프의 아시아 방문 기간에 한국의 국익과 배치되는 논의가 이뤄지지 않도록 정부는 모든 소통 채널을 가동해야 한다.