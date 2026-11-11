President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech on the government's 2027 budget proposal at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Nov. 2. JOINT PRESS CORPS







Chung Un-chan

The author, a former president of Seoul National University and former prime minister, is the chairman of the Korea Institute for Shared Growth.





The government's proposed 2027 budget, submitted to the National Assembly, totals a record 820.9 trillion won ($613.8 billion), up 12.8 percent from the previous year. Optimistic projections of an additional 194 trillion won ($144.3 billion) in tax revenue, driven by a semiconductor boom, underpin this unprecedented spending expansion. The government aims to reduce the managed fiscal deficit from 3.9 percent to 0.1 percent of GDP while lowering the national debt ratio from 51.6 percent to 48.3 percent.

But achieving both economic stimulus and fiscal soundness requires revisiting two fundamental economic lessons.

First, temporary tax windfalls during economic booms do not create permanent fiscal capacity. In "How to Avoid a Slump" (1937), published in The Times, John Maynard Keynes argued that fiscal austerity belongs in periods of prosperity, not recession. Governments should support struggling economies during downturns while conserving resources during booms to prepare for future crises. Turning temporary revenue gains into permanent spending commitments contradicts that principle.

Ireland offers a warning. During its property boom in the 2000s, surging tax receipts encouraged substantial increases in welfare and public spending. When the property bubble collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis, revenues plunged, ultimately forcing Ireland to seek international assistance.

Korea also suffered tax revenue shortfalls of 56 trillion won in 2023 and 31 trillion won in 2024 following inaccurate forecasts. The 2027 projections depend heavily on semiconductors, an industry exceptionally sensitive to global economic conditions and technological change. Despite apparent improvements in fiscal indicators, national debt will increase by more than 100 trillion won, while deficits are expected to widen again after 2028. Temporary improvements should not be mistaken for structural fiscal strength.

The second lesson is that government-directed industrial investment does not necessarily ensure efficient resource allocation. In "The Use of Knowledge in Society" (1945), Friedrich Hayek explained that economically relevant knowledge is dispersed throughout markets and cannot be fully collected by central authorities. Rapid technological change and uncertain future demand only intensify these informational limitations.

Korea's heavy and chemical industry drive in the 1970s modernized its industrial structure but also led to excessive investment in certain sectors. Government financing and incentives encouraged capacity expansion beyond actual market demand.

Today's massive public investments in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and data centers face similar risks. Government should concentrate on providing essential infrastructure, including data resources, computing capacity and electricity grids, while supporting research and development. Markets should determine which technologies and companies succeed through innovation and competition. Major projects should proceed in stages, with performance assessments allowing reductions or cancellation when necessary.

These two lessons converge in the proposed 162 trillion won ($120.5 billion) Future Response Fund. The government plans to allocate about 45 trillion won from additional tax revenue to youth assistance, future growth industries, regional development and workforce training, and use the remainder to strengthen fiscal stability, including by reducing bond issuance.

The objectives are reasonable, but success depends on transparent and rigorous management rather than the fund's size. Creating another financing mechanism must not become an excuse to bypass fiscal discipline.

Norway offers a useful model. Its Government Pension Fund Global accumulates petroleum revenues, finances public spending within the limits of expected long-term returns and preserves wealth for future generations. Korea should similarly establish statutory rules governing the accumulation and withdrawal of excess revenues while clearly separating fiscal stabilization from growth investment.

Above all, the fund must not become a vehicle for short-term projects designed to produce visible political achievements. Investments addressing low birthrates, population aging and regional decline, alongside efforts to develop human capital, require patience. Their benefits may take years to materialize, but they strengthen the foundations of long-term economic growth.

The central challenge is therefore institutional rather than financial. Policymakers must resist treating exceptional semiconductor revenues as a permanent source of spending and avoid assuming that government can identify tomorrow's winning industries more accurately than competitive markets.

Combining Keynes's emphasis on fiscal reserves during prosperous periods with Hayek's respect for decentralized market knowledge would offer a sounder foundation for policy. Only then can the 2027 super budget become more than an achievement claimed by the current administration. It could leave future governments and generations with greater fiscal flexibility, stronger growth potential and more choices.









2027년 ‘수퍼예산’, 장밋빛 전망에 가려진 위험

정운찬 동반성장연구소 이사장, 전 국무총리·서울대 총장

정부가 국회에 제출한 2027년 예산안은 총지출 820조9000억원으로, 전년 대비 12.8%나 증가한 역대 최대 규모의 ‘수퍼예산’이다. 반도체 산업의 대호황에 힘입어 국세 수입이 약 194조원 늘어날 것이라는 장밋빛 전망이 대대적인 재정 지출의 버팀목이 되었다. 정부의 구상은 지출 규모를 획기적으로 늘리면서도 관리재정수지 적자 비율을 GDP 대비 3.9%에서 0.1%로 대폭 개선하고, 국가채무비율 역시 51.6%에서 48.3%로 낮추겠다는 것이다. 그러나 재정을 통한 경기부양과 재정건전성 확보라는 두 마리 토끼를 동시에 잡겠다는 구상이 성과를 거두기 위해서는 경제학의 거두들이 남긴 엄중한 교훈을 되새겨야 한다.

첫 번째 교훈은 “호황기에 일시적으로 늘어난 세수가 영구적인 재정 여력을 의미하지 않는다”는 점이다. 존 메이너드 케인스는 1937년 영국 ‘더 타임스’에 기고한 ‘불황을 피하는 방법’에서 “재정 긴축은 불황기가 아니라 호황기에 단행해야 한다”고 역설했다. 불황기에는 재정을 적극 투입하여 수렁에 빠진 경기를 뒷받침하되, 세수가 풍족한 호황기에는 지출을 절제하며 미래의 위기에 대응할 재정적 실탄을 확보하라는 뜻이다. 일시적인 세수 호조를 구조적이고 항구적인 지출 확대로 연결하는 것은 이러한 케인스의 원칙에 어긋난다.

2000년대 들어 아일랜드는 부동산 시장의 호황으로 세수가 급증하자, 이를 지속 가능한 재정 여력으로 오판하고 복지 및 공공 지출을 크게 늘렸다. 그러나 2008년 글로벌 금융위기로 부동산 거품이 붕괴하자 세수가 순식간에 토막 났고, 결국 국가적 재정 위기에 봉착해 구제금융을 신청해야 했다. 한국 역시 2023년과 2024년, 예측 실패로 인해 각각 56조원과 31조원이라는 대규모 세수 결손을 경험했다. 2027년의 세수 전망은 글로벌 경기와 기술 변화에 극도로 민감한 반도체 단일 업황에 과도하게 의존하고 있다. 수치상 재정수지가 개선되어도 국가채무는 100조원 이상 늘고, 2028년 이후 재정적자는 다시 확대될 전망이다. 일시적 착시로 국가 재정의 체질이 개선되었다고 자만해서는 안 되는 이유다.

두 번째 교훈은 “정부 주도의 적극적인 산업 투자가 반드시 효율적인 자원 배분을 보장하지는 않는다”는 사실이다. 프리드리히 하이에크는 1945년 발표한 ‘사회에서의 지식의 사용’에서, 경제 활동에 필요한 지식과 정보는 중앙정부가 아닌 수많은 시장에 분산되어 정부가 이를 모두 파악하는 것은 불가능하다고 지적했다. 기술의 변화 속도가 가파르고 미래 수요의 불확실성이 극에 달할수록 이러한 ‘정부의 정보 제약’은 더욱 커질 수밖에 없다.

1970년대 한국의 중화학공업 육성 정책은 국가 산업 구조를 고도화하는 데 기여했지만, 특정 분야에 대한 중복 투자라는 부작용을 남겼다. 정부가 정책금융과 인센티브를 특정 전략 산업에 집중하면서 시장의 실제 수요를 지나치게 앞질렀기 때문이다. 현재 추진되고 있는 AI·반도체·데이터센터에 대한 대규모 국가 투자 역시 이 교훈에서 자유롭지 않다. 정부의 역할은 데이터, 컴퓨팅 인프라, 전력망 구축과 같은 공공재적 기반을 조성하고 R&D를 지원하는 데 한정되어야 하며, 특정 기술이나 기업의 성패는 시장의 자율적인 혁신과 경쟁에 맡겨야 한다. 또한 대형 프로젝트는 성과를 확인하며 단계적으로 추진하되, 필요하면 축소하거나 중단할 수 있어야 한다.

두 거장의 통찰이 접목되어야 할 핵심 고리가 바로 162조원 규모로 조성되는 ‘미래대응기금’이다. 추가 세수를 활용해 청년 지원, 미래 성장동력 확충, 지방 균형발전, 인재 양성에 약 45조원을 투자하고, 나머지는 국채 발행을 줄이는 등 재정 안정화에 활용하겠다는 취지는 타당하다. 그러나 이 기금의 성패 역시 투입되는 자금의 규모가 아니라 ‘투명하고 엄격한 운용 원칙’에 달려 있다. 기금 신설이 재정규율을 강화하기보다 지출 확대의 새로운 통로가 되어서는 안 된다.

노르웨이가 석유 수입으로 발생한 초과 수입을 국부펀드(GPFG)에 적립하고, 장기 기대수익률 범위 내에서만 재정에 충당하며 미래 세대를 위한 자산으로 보전하듯, 우리 역시 초과 세수의 적립 및 인출 기준을 법제화하고 재정 안정화와 성장 투자의 목적을 명확히 구분해야 한다.

무엇보다 기금이 가시적인 치적을 위한 단기 사업의 전유물로 전락해서는 안 된다. 저출산·고령화와 지역소멸에 대응하고 인적 자본을 확충하는 투자는 성과가 나타나기까지 오랜 시간이 걸리지만, 중장기 성장 잠재력을 확충하는 근본적인 토대가 된다. 케인스가 강조한 호황기 재정 안전판 확보와 하이에크가 일깨운 시장 존중의 지혜를 조화롭게 결합할 때, 2027년 수퍼예산은 현 정부의 성과를 넘어 다음 정부와 미래 세대에게 더 많은 선택과 기회를 남겨주는 지속 가능한 유산이 될 것이다.