The presidential office at the Blue House nominated Kang Kum-sil, a former justice minister and current ambassador for global climate and environmental affairs, as director of the National Intelligence Service on Nov. 23. The photo shows Kang delivering welcoming remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Global Cooperation Conference on Climate Crisis Response at Jeongdong 1928 Art Center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Oct. 28. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung’s new security and diplomatic team must restore policy consistency and put the Korea-U. S. alliance first.

President Lee Jae Myung has carried out a sweeping reshuffle, replacing the National Intelligence Service (NIS) director and ministers overseeing foreign affairs, unification, interior affairs and culture. What began as a Cabinet shake-up following Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin's resignation has expanded into a broader overhaul of the diplomatic and security leadership.

With Korea-U. S. relations showing signs of strain, serious enough for the U.S. ambassador to describe them as experiencing “turbulence,” the reshuffle was overdue but necessary.

Particularly significant are the simultaneous replacements of Unification Minister Chung Dong-young and NIS Director Lee Jong-seok, both regarded as obstacles to improving relations with Washington.

Chung provoked criticism by saying it was difficult to determine whether North Korea had deliberately planted land mines. His remarks concerning North Korea's Kusong nuclear facility also raised questions about trust within the alliance.

Lee, meanwhile, faced criticism over his perceived tilt toward China. Controversy intensified when it emerged that the NIS had not participated in a trilateral cybersecurity meeting involving Korea, the United States and Japan in June.

The administration has experienced repeated clashes between its alliance-oriented officials, represented by National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, and its advocates of greater diplomatic autonomy, represented by Chung and Lee. Their disagreements over North Korea and coordination with Washington created confusion. The reshuffle must end these counterproductive disputes.

Whether the personnel changes produce substantive improvements in foreign and security policy remains uncertain.

The nominations of former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as NIS director and former senior presidential secretary for political affairs Hong Ihk-pyo as unification minister appear intended to strengthen presidential control by appointing figures who share Lee's governing philosophy.

But the NIS is Korea's principal intelligence agency, responsible for monitoring North Korea, cybersecurity and international developments. The Unification Ministry must also understand the broader geopolitical environment surrounding the peninsula.

Political loyalty and familiarity with presidential priorities cannot substitute for professional expertise.

Kang, whose intelligence experience is limited, and Hong, whose nomination has been interpreted as consolidating presidential authority, must demonstrate the competence needed to dispel these concerns.

The security environment surrounding Korea is exceptionally challenging. Strategic competition between Washington and Beijing, deepening North Korea-Russia cooperation and increasingly explicit great-power competition over spheres of influence are creating overlapping risks.

The new diplomatic and security team must therefore place the Korea-U. S. alliance at the center of its policies and respond closely to international developments.

Pragmatic diplomacy can protect national interests only when grounded in strategic consistency, particularly the alliance with Washington and trilateral security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.









정동영·이종석 교체…불편한 한·미 관계 개선 전기 삼아야

이재명 대통령이 국정원장과 외교·통일·행안·문체부 등 4개 부처 장관을 교체하는 인사를 단행했다. 이번 개각의 핵심은 외교·안보 라인의 면모 일신에 있다. 주한 미대사가 “난기류”라고 했을 정도로 한·미 관계가 이상 징후를 보인 만큼 인사 자체는 늦었지만 필요했던 일이다.

주목되는 건 한·미 관계의 걸림돌로 지목돼 온 정동영 통일부 장관과 이종석 국정원장의 동시 교체다. 정 장관의 ‘북한 구성 핵시설’ 발언으로 기밀을 지키지 않았다는 지적을 받는 등 여러 한반도 관련 사안에서 미국과의 소통이나 입장 조율이 원활하지 못했다. 중국에 기운다는 평가를 받아 온 이 원장 역시 6월 한·미·일 사이버 회의에서 국정원만 빠진 것이 드러나는 등 논란이 잇따랐다.

그간 정부 내 위성락 국가안보실장과 조현 외교부 장관으로 대표되는 ‘동맹파’, 정 장관과 이 원장으로 상징되는 ‘자주파’가 대북 현안과 대미 공조를 놓고 자주 충돌하며 혼선을 빚었고, 일부는 외부로도 노출됐다. 교체 인사 이후 소모적 갈등과 파열음이 더는 나오지 않게 해야 한다.

이번 인사가 외교안보 정책의 실질적 쇄신으로 이어질지는 두고봐야 할 것이다. 전반적으로 무게감이 떨어진다는 평가가 나온다. 특히 정보 분야는 물론 외교안보 경력이 일천한 강 전 장관이 급변하는 국제 정세와 날로 심각해지는 북한의 전략적 움직임, 사이버 안보 등을 두루 잘 다룰 수 있을지 벌써부터 의문이 제기되고 있다. 정보기관과 외교안보 부처의 인사 원칙은 진영이 아니라 철저하게 국익이 우선돼야 하는데, 이런 원칙을 충족하는지도 의문이다. 인사 배경 설명에서 “대통령과 국정 철학 공유”를 적임의 이유로 내세우는 진영 내 발탁이 외교안보 부처의 인사 기준이 돼선 안 된다.

한반도를 둘러싼 안보 환경은 어느 때보다 엄중하다. 미·중 전략 경쟁, 북·러 밀착 구도가 복잡하게 맞물리고 미·중·러 강대국의 세력권 정치가 노골화하고 있다. 이런 때일수록 새 외교·안보 라인은 한·미 동맹을 정책의 최우선 축으로 삼고 국제 정세에 긴밀히 대응해야 한다. 실용외교도 한·미 동맹과 한·미·일 안보 협력이라는 전략적 일관성 위에서 작동해야 국익을 지킬 수 있다.