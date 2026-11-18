Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, right, speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on the morning of Nov. 17. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The president bears responsibility for legislation approved in his absence that could affect cases tied to him.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook approved a special counsel bill targeting allegedly fabricated indictments on behalf of President Lee Jae Myung, who is overseas attending the Asean summit and other diplomatic engagements.

Unlike usual Cabinet meetings, Tuesday’s session was not broadcast live, except for Han’s remarks on measures related to the College Scholastic Ability Test, the national college entrance exam. There is little indication that Cabinet members discussed the bill. With Lee abroad, the prime minister effectively assumed responsibility for pushing it through.

The deadline for approving the legislation was Saturday, leaving time for Lee to convene an extraordinary Cabinet meeting after returning home. Instead, the government used the president’s absence to approve legislation facing serious constitutional questions. Cabinet members cannot escape criticism for failing to scrutinize a bill with disputed legitimacy and legality.

Ultimately, however, responsibility rests with Lee.

Of the 17 matters subject to investigation under the bill, eight involve cases connected to the president, including alleged corruption in the Daejang-dong, Wirye New Town and Baekhyeon-dong development projects, election law violations and Ssangbangwool’s alleged illegal remittances to North Korea. Lee is either a defendant or otherwise implicated in these cases.

If the bill passes, political parties, including the ruling Democratic Party (DP), will recommend special counsel candidates; Lee will then select one for appointment. This creates a clear conflict of interest and undermines the separation of powers. Approving such legislation through a Cabinet meeting chaired by a stand-in disregards fundamental principles of justice.

The DP’s inconsistency is particularly striking. During the Park Geun-hye administration’s special counsel investigation into Choi Soon-sil and the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s controversy involving then-first lady Kim Keon Hee, the DP strongly opposed allowing ruling parties to recommend special prosecutors, arguing that doing so compromised political neutrality.

They insisted that opposition parties alone should hold nomination rights. Now in power, they may allow parties aligned with the administration to recommend candidates investigating the president’s own cases while giving Lee the final choice.

This is hypocrisy. Equally contradictory is the decision to grant investigative powers to prosecutors assigned to the special counsel after stripping others of those powers under the broader criminal justice overhaul.

If Lee pushes ahead without exercising his veto over legislation that could ultimately lead to the withdrawal of indictments against him and contains serious legal flaws, his administration’s moral credibility will suffer.

The president has a constitutional duty to uphold democratic institutions and the rule of law. Lee cannot delegate that responsibility to the prime minister simply because he is abroad. Nor can procedural formalities substitute for proper scrutiny of legislation that directly affects the president’s own legal interests.









총리의 조작기소 특검법 대리 의결, 책임은 대통령 몫이다

한성숙 국무총리가 아세안 정상회의 참석 등을 위해 해외 순방 중인 이재명 대통령을 대신해 ‘조작기소 특검법’을 의결했다. 평소와 달리 어제 국무회의는 한 총리가 대학수학능력시험 관련 대책을 언급하는 부분을 빼고는 생중계되지 않았다. 국무위원들이 특검법에 대해 의견을 주고받은 흔적도 찾기 어렵다. 이 대통령이 자리를 비운 사이 총리가 총대를 메고 의사봉만 두드린 셈이다.

특검법의 처리 시한은 21일이어서 이 대통령이 귀국 후 임시국무회의를 주재해 의결하는 것도 불가능하지 않았다. 순방을 이유로 ‘대리 주재’라는 형식을 빌려 위헌 소지가 다분한 법률을 처리한 것이다. 정당성이 도마 위에 오른 것은 물론 법 위반 소지가 가득한 법안을 제대로 심의하지 않은 국무위원들은 제 역할을 다하지 않았다는 비판과 책임을 피할 수 없다.

물론 근본적인 책임은 이 대통령에게 있다. 조작기소 특검의 수사 대상이 12개인데, 이 대통령 관련 사건만 6개에 달한다. 대장동·위례신도시·백현동 개발 사업 관련 비리와 공직선거법 위반, 쌍방울 대북 송금 등이다. 모두 대통령 본인이 피고인으로 재판 대상이 돼 있거나 연관된 사건이다. 그런데도 여당을 포함한 정당이 특검 후보를 추천하고 이 대통령이 그중 한 명을 임명한다. 명백한 이해충돌이자 삼권분립 원칙을 훼손하는 법안인데, 이를 ‘대리 의결’로 밀어붙이는 것은 국민의 법의식을 무시하는 것으로 볼 수밖에 없다.

특히 민주당은 박근혜 정부 당시 ‘최순실 국정농단 특검’과 윤석열 정부 당시 ‘김건희 특검’ 때 여당이 특검 추천에 개입하는 것은 특검의 정치적 중립성을 훼손한다고 강력 반발했었다. 그런데 정권을 잡고 나선 대통령 관련 사건을 다루는 이번 특검에 범여권 정당까지 추천권을 부여하고, 정작 대통령이 특검을 고르도록 하고 있다. 내로남불도 이런 내로남불이 없다. 검사의 수사권을 전면 폐지해 놓고 이 특검에 파견된 검사에겐 수사권을 부여한 것도 앞뒤가 맞지 않는다.

이 대통령은 본인 사건의 공소취소로 이어질 여지가 다분하고 불법적 요소가 곳곳에 있는 이번 특검법에 거부권을 행사하는 것이 옳다. 국민은 이 사안으로 정권의 도덕성을 판가름할 것이다. 대통령에겐 헌법 질서와 민주주의를 지켜야 할 책무가 있다.