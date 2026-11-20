President Lee Jae Myung speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19 (local time). JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung’s swift approval of a special counsel law covering cases tied to him has intensified conflict-of-interest concerns.





President Lee Jae Myung approved a special counsel law targeting allegedly fabricated indictments while traveling abroad, bringing the legislation into immediate effect. The Cabinet approved the bill on Tuesday at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Han Sung-sook in Lee's absence.

Although the deadline was Saturday, Lee authorized its promulgation electronically from overseas. The president rushed to approve legislation involving his own legal cases, despite continuing concerns about conflicts of interest, while conducting diplomacy critical to national interests.

Lee's trip to the Asean and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summits was an opportunity to strengthen Korea's position amid rapidly changing international circumstances. The first trilateral summit involving the leaders of the United States, China and Russia also demanded careful assessment of its implications for Northeast Asian security.

Lee held his fourth summit with Japan's leader in the Philippines and met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since taking office to discuss North Korea's nuclear program. Yet amid this demanding diplomatic schedule, he swiftly approved legislation passed by a Cabinet meeting chaired by his deputy.

Meanwhile, Korea was grappling with fears of AI-assisted cheating on the College Scholastic Ability Test. Despite longstanding warnings about sophisticated cheating methods, the government had failed to prepare adequately.

From the Philippines, Lee convened a video conference to review countermeasures, ordering rewards for reporting violations and repeated emergency disaster alerts.

But students, parents and the public were already demanding to know why the government had allowed the situation to deteriorate so badly. Against this backdrop, the president's decision to approve the special counsel law was deeply disheartening.

Of the 12 matters subject to investigation under the legislation, six involve cases connected to Lee himself.

The opposition People Power Party has announced that it will not recommend a special counsel, leaving nominations solely to the Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party.

For Lee, who is personally involved in the cases, to appoint a special counsel recommended by parties aligned with his administration constitutes a clear conflict of interest.

It also violates a fundamental principle of the rule of law: No one should serve as a judge in their own case.

The controversy raises broader questions about whether the investigation can command public confidence when its leadership is selected through such a politically contentious process.

The president should recognize that public trust in the impartial administration of justice matters as much as the legal authority to approve legislation.

Had Lee genuinely feared public judgment, he could hardly have proceeded in this manner.









해외 순방 중 조작기소 특검법 재가한 대통령

이재명 대통령이 해외 순방 중에 ‘조작기소 특검법’을 재가함에 따라 해당 법안이 시행에 들어갔다. 특검 법안은 지난 17일 한성숙 국무총리가 대신 주재한 국무회의에서 의결됐다. 처리 시한이 21일이었는데, 이 대통령은 현지에서 전자결재로 공포안을 재가했다. 국익이 걸린 외교 전선에 뛰어든 대통령이 자신의 사건과 관련돼 이해충돌 논란이 끊이지 않는 특검법을 순방 중에 서둘러 재가한 것이다.

이번 아세안 및 아시아·태평양경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의 순방은 급변하는 국제 정세 속에서 한국의 입지를 다져야 하는 계기였다. 사상 첫 미·중·러 3국 정상회담이 열리기도 해 동북아 안보 지형에 미칠 영향도 점검해야 하는 상황이었다. 이 대통령은 필리핀에서 네 번째 한·일 회담을 하고, 취임 후 처음으로 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령과 만나 북핵 문제를 논의하는 등 바쁜 외교 일정을 소화했다. 이런 와중에도 총리가 ‘대리 의결’한 법안을 전광석화처럼 재가하는 이 대통령의 모습은 그저 당혹스러울 따름이다.

이 대통령의 순방 동안 국내에선 대학수학능력시험에서 AI를 활용한 부정행위가 일어날 수 있다는 우려로 온 나라에 비상이 걸렸다. 오래전부터 최첨단 부정행위 가능성에 대한 경고가 나왔지만, 정부가 손을 놓고 있었다는 것이 이번에 드러났다. 이 대통령이 필리핀 현지에서 화상회의를 소집해 대책을 점검하고 포상금 지급과 위급재난문자 다회 발송 등을 지시하긴 했다. 그러나 수험생과 학부모뿐 아니라 온 국민이 “이 지경이 되도록 정부는 무엇을 했느냐”고 질타하는 와중에 대통령이 조작기소 특검법을 재가했다니 허탈하기 그지없다.

이번 특검의 수사 대상 12개 중 이 대통령 관련 사건이 6개나 된다. 국민의힘이 특검 추천을 하지 않겠다고 밝힘에 따라 민주당과 조국혁신당의 추천 몫만 남게 됐다. 범여권 정당이 추천한 특검을 사건 당사자인 이 대통령이 임명하는 것은 명백한 이해충돌일 뿐만 아니라 ‘누구도 자기 사건의 재판관이 될 수 없다’는 법치주의의 대원칙에 어긋난다. 민심이 진정 두렵다면 이렇게 할 수 없었을 것이다.