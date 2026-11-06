Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon becomes emotional as he speaks to reporters after being acquitted in an appeals court ruling in a case involving allegations that self-proclaimed political broker Myung Tae-kyun arranged for someone else to pay for opinion polls on his behalf, at the Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 23. NEWS1

After an acquittal boosted his standing, the Seoul mayor must prove he has the conviction and political base to turn momentum into a presidential bid.

Choi Min-woo

The author is the editor of political, international, foreign and security news at the JoongAng Ilbo.



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon appeared emotional after an appeals court acquitted him in a case involving allegations that someone else had paid for opinion polls on his behalf. Yet some political observers joked that his greatest benefactor was actually Myung Tae-kyun, the self-proclaimed political broker at the center of the controversy.

Why? Because the ordeal gave Oh a compelling political narrative.

Although Oh staged several dramatic comebacks in Seoul mayoral elections, his political career spanning more than two decades had been relatively free of major adversity. His most significant setback was a decade-long absence from office following his resignation over a referendum on free school meals. Critics consequently questioned whether he possessed the political stature required for the presidency.

Now, however, Oh has a story of surviving an alleged political broker's accusations that nearly destroyed his career. His misfortune has become an unexpected advantage. Recent opinion polls place him first among prospective presidential candidates across party lines.

A National Assembly forum on Tuesday illustrated his growing influence within the conservative People Power Party (PPP). Three prominent conservative figures — Oh, PPP Chair Jang Dong-hyeok and former party leader Han Dong-hoon — held forums 30 minutes apart. Oh's event attracted the largest number of incumbent lawmakers, 38.

The turnout reflected a prevailing sentiment among lawmakers who regard Jang as electorally weak but fear Han could deepen internal divisions. Oh increasingly appears to be their alternative.

Nevertheless, questions remain about his political weaknesses.

One is his lack of an organized faction. Only a handful of PPP lawmakers, including Reps. Kwon Young-jin, Cho Eun-hee, Eom Tae-young and Kim Jae-sub, are considered close allies. For a politician elected Seoul mayor five times, that is surprisingly few.

Politics involves expanding one's circle of supporters, yet Oh has struggled to cultivate lasting personal loyalties. A familiar observation in political circles is that repeated meetings with him earn no "mileage." His preference for independence and reluctance to incur personal obligations may explain his limited network.

Another weakness is the absence of a passionate fan base. Since Roh Moo-hyun's supporters organized the influential Nosamo supporters' movement, devoted political followings have become a defining feature of Korean politics.

Former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Moon Jae-in, President Lee Jae Myung and contemporary figures such as Jung Chung-rae, Jang, Han and Lee Jun-seok all command committed supporters.

Oh's followers are less conspicuous. He describes his support base as a "subtle fandom," but whether relatively restrained supporters can sustain him in today's confrontational political environment remains uncertain.

These shortcomings, however, may prove secondary. Political factions often emerge naturally around a leading candidate. Oh can also reasonably argue that avoiding factional politics helped him maintain distance from controversies involving figures such as Myung.

Political integrity remains his defining asset. Moreover, public fatigue with aggressive fandom politics, which frequently demonizes opponents, may favor Oh's comparatively moderate approach. His restrained political style could attract voters alienated by confrontation.

But does that mean his presidential prospects are secure?

Not necessarily. Some conservatives harbor a more fundamental doubt: Is Oh willing to risk everything for his political convictions?

They question whether he possesses sufficiently strong principles and passion. His withdrawal from last year's presidential race following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration and impeachment reinforced perceptions that he prefers favorable circumstances to difficult political battles.

The distinction is crucial. Oh may have demonstrated his competence as an administrator, but presidential leadership demands something more.

Niccolò Machiavelli explored two concepts in "The Prince" (1532): "fortuna," the unpredictable forces of fortune, and "virtù," the capacity to shape events through judgment, courage and decisive action.

Fortune may create opportunities, but only those possessing virtù can seize them.

Machiavelli also emphasized the importance of staking everything on one's ambitions. For a politician currently leading presidential preference polls, the lesson is worth considering.

Oh's challenge is no longer merely to survive adversity or benefit from favorable political circumstances. It is to demonstrate the conviction and determination necessary to transform opportunity into leadership.









오세훈의 비르투<virtù>

최민우 정치외교국제 부국장

여론조사비 대납 의혹 사건 항소심에서 무죄 선고를 받자 오세훈 서울시장은 법정을 나서며 울컥했지만, 정작 일각에선 “오세훈의 진짜 도우미는 명태균”이라는 말이 흘러나왔다. 왜? 극적인 스토리가 만들어져서다. 오 시장은 서울시장 선거에서 몇 차례 막판 역전 드라마를 펼쳤으나 20년이 넘는 정치 이력에서 큰 고초를 겪진 않았다. 그저 본인이 택한 무상급식 투표로 시장직을 잃고 지낸 ‘10년 휴지기’가 있었을 뿐이었다. 그래서 “대권을 품기엔 다소 약하다”란 이미지가 있는 것도 사실이다. 그런 오 시장에게 ‘브로커 모함으로 정치 생명이 끊길 뻔했는데 벼랑 끝에서 되살아났다’란 스토리가 입혀졌으니 그야말로 전화위복이 아닌가. 이는 수치로도 증명되고 있다. 최근 각종 여론조사에서 오 시장은 여야 통틀어 차기 대선주자 1위를 기록 중이다.

특히 지난 3일 국회 토론회는 국민의힘 역학관계를 그대로 보여준 풍경이었다. 이른바 ‘보수 삼국지’(오세훈·장동혁·한동훈)가 30분 간격으로 연 토론회 중 가장 많은 현역 의원(38명)이 참석한 곳은 오 시장 토론회였다. ‘장동혁 간판으론 경쟁력이 약하고, 한동훈은 내부를 어떻게 들쑤실지 몰라’라는 당내 반장비한(反張非韓, 혹은 비장반한) 정서가 그 대안으로 오 시장을 향하고 있는 것이다.

이처럼 상종가를 치고 있음에도 오 시장의 한계 혹은 약점을 지적하는 목소리는 여전하다. 우선 계파의 부재다. 국민의힘에서 친오계로 불리는 현역은 권영진·조은희·엄태영·김재섭 의원 등 손에 꼽을 정도다. 정치란 무릇 자기 편을 얼마나 늘리느냐는 싸움인데, 서울시장을 다섯 번이나 한 중량감에 비해선 의아한 대목이다. “오세훈은 여러 번 만나도 마일리지가 쌓이지 않아”라는 얘기는 정치권에서 공공연하다. 신세지는 걸 꺼리는 깔끔한 성격 탓에 우군이 쉽사리 늘지 않는다는 지적이다.

팬덤의 부재도 약점으로 꼽힌다. ‘노사모’ 이후 거물 정치인을 따르는 열성 지지층은 한국 정치의 기본값이 됐다. 박근혜·문재인·이재명 등 전현직 대통령뿐 아니라 정청래·장동혁·한동훈·이준석 등 현재 주요 플레이어도 단단한 팬층을 구축하고 있다. 반면에 오 시장을 추종하는 팬덤은 잘 눈에 띄지 않는다. 본인은 “은은한 팬덤이 있다”고 하지만, 맹목적이지 않은 지지층이 지금과 같은 살벌한 정치풍토에서 얼마나 힘이 될지는 의문이다.

다만 이 같은 문제는 부수적일지 모른다. 계파란 무릇 대세를 형성하면 자연스럽게 따라오기 마련 아닌가. ‘계파 정치’를 안 했기에 명태균 같은 논란에서 자유로울 수 있었다는 항변도 일리가 있다. 무엇보다 깨끗한 정치는 오 시장의 트레이드 마크다. 또한 ‘팬덤 정치’ 역시 상대방을 무조건 악마화하면서 최근엔 피로도가 커지고 있다는 진단이다. 극성 팬층이 없는 오 시장의 ‘순한 맛 정치’가 오히려 반감을 줄여 롱런할 수 있다는 거다.

그렇다면 오 시장의 대권가도는 앞으로도 탄탄대로일까. 글쎄, 보수층에선 여전히 근본적 부분에 의문을 품고 있다. “정치인 오세훈은 과연 온몸을 던질 수 있는가”라는 점이다. 가치의 부재 혹은 열정의 부재에 대한 의구심이다. 윤석열 계엄과 탄핵 직후 벌어진 지난해 대권 레이스에서 중도 이탈했던 것처럼, 어려운 길을 개척해 나가기보다 판이 무르익어 유리한 국면이 돼야 뛰어든다는 인상을 주고 있는 것이다. 이는 결국 행정가(서울시장)로서는 합격점인데 지도자(대통령)로서도 적합하냐는 질문이다.

마키아벨리는 『군주론』에서 두 가지 개념을 제시한다. 사람 밖에서 닥치는 운 포르투나(fortuna), 사람이 지닌 역량 비르투(virtù)다. “운(fortuna)은 준비된 자(virtù)에게 찾아온다”는 명언도 여기서 비롯한다. 마키아벨리는 또 이렇게 설파한다. “모든 것을 걸지 않는 자에게 세상은 아무 것도 내어주지 않는다.” 지지율 1위 주자가 곱씹어볼 대목이다.