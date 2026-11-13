Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gestures on the day of the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, Germany, October 19. REUTERS/YONHAP

Leadership uncertainty and looming U.S. export controls could disrupt Korean chipmakers’ AI partnerships, China operations and broader economy.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing a possible ouster in light of allegations of multiple extramarital affairs. The controversy has cast uncertainty over the global artificial intelligence ecosystem, raising concerns about repercussions for Korea's economy, which has become increasingly dependent on semiconductors.

According to U.S. media reports, Nvidia's board has recently discussed dismissing Huang. As his leadership over the company, long characterized by highly centralized decision-making, comes under pressure, Nvidia shares have reportedly plunged. The developments are hardly a distant concern for Korea.

Nvidia is more than a supplier of graphics processing units (GPU). With its technological dominance and substantial financial resources, the company has played a leading role in creating demand throughout the AI ecosystem. It is a major customer for high bandwidth memory (HBM) produced by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. It has also pursued partnerships in physical AI with major Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor, LG and Doosan. An abrupt leadership change could disrupt future investments and joint development schedules.

More troubling is the possibility that the controversy could extend beyond allegations of personal misconduct to suspicions involving Chinese espionage, potentially accelerating Washington's efforts to tighten controls over semiconductor supply chains.

Several legislative proposals are under discussion in the U.S. Congress. The AI Overwatch Act would strengthen congressional oversight of AI chip exports. The Match Act seeks to restrict allied countries' exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China. The Chip Security Act would require tracking technology to monitor chips sold overseas and prevent smuggling.

Each proposal could have significant consequences for Korean chipmakers, which rely heavily on exports to China and operate memory production facilities there.

The problem extends beyond the semiconductor industry. Chips account for a substantial share of Korea's exports, leaving economic growth, export earnings and government tax revenue vulnerable to fluctuations in the sector.

Financial markets were already unsettled by concerns about excessive investment in AI infrastructure. Those worries have intensified amid fears that the Democrats' sweeping victory in the U.S. midterm elections could create obstacles to data center construction in the United States.

The combination of political uncertainty, regulatory pressure and potential disruptions to AI investment presents a serious challenge for Korea's semiconductor industry.

Companies must reassess their exposure to Nvidia, Chinese production facilities and changing U.S. export restrictions. The government, meanwhile, needs to examine the broader economic consequences of excessive reliance on a single industry.

Korea cannot eliminate uncertainty surrounding global AI investment or American regulatory policy. It can, however, strengthen its capacity to withstand unexpected shocks.

Both businesses and policymakers must review emerging risks and develop strategies to reduce excessive concentration before disruptions spread through the economy.









젠슨 황 스캔들이 몰고 올 규제 강화…K반도체 불똥 대비를

젠슨 황 엔비디아 최고경영자(CEO)의 연이은 불륜 스캔들로 전 세계 AI(인공지능) 생태계에 불확실성의 그림자가 드리웠다. 그 여파에 반도체 의존도가 그 어느 때보다 높은 우리 경제에 불똥이 튈 우려도 커졌다.

미 현지 언론들에 따르면 엔비디아 이사회는 11일(현지시간) 황 CEO의 해임을 논의했다. 사실상 ‘1인 지배체제’를 굳혀 온 황 CEO의 리더십이 흔들리며 엔비디아 주가는 연일 급락하고 있다. 우리에게도 강 건너 불구경이 아니다. 엔비디아는 단순한 그래픽처리장치(GPU) 공급자를 넘어 독보적 기술력과 막강한 자금력을 바탕으로 사실상 생태계의 수요를 앞장서 창출해 온 회사다. 국내에서도 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스가 생산하는 고대역폭메모리(HBM)의 핵심 구매자이고, 피지컬 AI 분야에서 현대차·LG·두산 등 여러 대기업과 협력사업을 추진해 왔다. 급작스럽게 경영진이 교체될 경우 후속 투자와 공동개발 일정에도 변수가 생길 수 있다.

주목되는 건 이번 스캔들이 단순한 불륜 문제를 넘어 중국 스파이 연루 의혹으로 번지며 미국에선 반도체 공급망 통제를 더욱 강화하려는 움직임이 전개되고 있다는 것이다. 특히 미 의회에서는 AI 반도체를 수출할 때 의회의 통제를 강화하는 ‘AI 감시법’, 동맹국이 반도체 제조장비를 중국에 수출하지 못하도록 막는 ‘매치법’, 해외로 판매된 칩의 위치를 추적해 밀수를 막는 ‘칩 보안법’이 동시에 논의 중이다. 대중 수출 비중이 크고, 중국 현지에서도 메모리를 생산하고 있는 국내 기업들엔 하나하나가 큰 영향을 미치는 변수들이다.

문제는 이런 불확실성이 단순히 업계 차원의 이슈로 그치지 않는다는 것이다. 반도체가 한국의 전체 수출에서 차지하는 비중은 절반에 육박하고 있다. 관련 산업의 향방에 따라 수출과 성장률은 물론, 세수까지 흔들릴 수 있는 구조다. 그렇지 않아도 AI 과잉투자론이 불거지고, 미국 중간선거에서 민주당의 압승으로 현지 데이터센터 건설에 제동이 걸릴 수 있다는 우려가 겹치면서 금융시장의 불안이 커지던 차다. 기업은 물론 국가적 차원에서 리스크 요인을 재점검하고, 과도한 쏠림을 완화할 방안을 강구해야 할 때다.