Planning and Budget Minister Park Hong-keun responds to questions from a lawmaker of the opposition People Power Party criticizing the government’s proposed Future Response Fund during a parliamentary audit of the ministry by the National Assembly’s Finance, Economy and Planning Committee on Oct. 8. YONHAP

Fifty leading economists urged Korea's parliamentary body to scrutinize the administration's plans to borrow heavily for a 104.4 trillion won reserve fund in the face of an upcoming tax surplus and strong growth forecasts.





Fifty economists, including current and former presidents and members of 10 academic societies specializing in economics and public finance, including the Korean Association of Public Finance, issued a statement Thursday calling for a comprehensive review of next year’s budget proposal and plans to establish the Future Response Fund.

Signatories included Kim Byong-joon, professor emeritus at Kookmin University who served as presidential policy chief and deputy prime minister for education under the Roh Moo-hyun administration, and former National Economic Advisory Council vice chairs Kim Kwang-doo, Lee In-ho and Lee Young-sun. It was unprecedented for leaders of several academic societies to issue a joint statement in their organizations’ names.

The economists criticized the government’s plan to accumulate 104.4 trillion won ($77.8 billion) in surplus funds next year, describing it as essentially borrowing 100 trillion won to create a fiscal reservoir of the same size. Such substantial reserves are possible only because the government intends to increase national debt by 106 trillion won. “Savings should come from money left over, not borrowed money,” they pointed out.

They also raised procedural and institutional concerns. Of the fund’s 104.4 trillion won in reserves, 95.9 trillion won was submitted to the National Assembly under a single budget entry, “deposits at financial institutions,” without specifying when, how much or under what conditions the money would be spent. This effectively asks the legislature for a blank check.

The government and Assembly must responsibly answer their simple questions: Why increase national debt by more than 100 trillion won when tax revenue is projected to rise by 194 trillion won, and why leave the timing and purposes of spending unspecified? The Assembly is neglecting its public mandate to scrutinize government borrowing. Allotting just two days to examine the fundamental concerns raised by senior economists and the merits of 135 individual projects virtually guarantees a perfunctory review.

On Thursday the Bank of Korea’s Monetary Policy Board raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points and sharply upgraded next year’s growth forecast to 4.1 percent. Gov. Shin Hyun-song projected that semiconductor companies’ operating profits would approach 700 trillion won this year, saying it was only “a matter of time” before the benefits spread throughout the economy.

The central bank tightened monetary policy in anticipation of strong growth next year. Under such circumstances, next year’s record budget would add fuel to an already overheating economy, intensifying inflationary pressures. The National Assembly must not abandon its fundamental responsibility to exercise meaningful oversight of public spending.





“미래기금 104조는 빚으로 만든 재정 저수지”…학계 집단성명

한국재정학회 등 경제·재정 관련 10개 학회 전현직 회장과 회원 등 50명이 어제 성명을 발표하고 내년도 예산안과 미래대응기금 설립 구상을 전면적으로 재검토하라고 촉구했다. 경제·재정 분야 여러 학회의 전현직 회장이 학회 이름을 걸고 함께 성명을 낸 것은 전례가 없는 일이다. 노무현 정부에서 정책실장·교육부총리를 지낸 김병준씨, 김광두·이인호·이영선 전 국민경제자문회의 부의장 등도 참여했다.

이들은 내년 미래대응기금에 104조4000억원의 여유자금을 쌓겠다는 정부의 계획을 “한마디로 100조원 빚내서 100조원 재정 저수지를 만들겠다는 것”이라고 비판했다. 대규모 여유자금을 쌓을 수 있는 것은 국가채무를 106조원이나 늘리기 때문에 가능하다는 것이다. 이들은 “저축은 남는 돈으로 하는 것이지 빌린 돈으로 하는 것이 아니다”고 지적했다.

절차와 제도의 문제도 거론했다. 미래기금 104조4000억원의 여유자금 가운데 95조9000억원이 ‘금융기관 예치’라는 한 줄로 국회에 제출돼 언제, 얼마를, 어떤 요건에서 쓸지 정해지지 않았다며 이는 국회에 백지위임을 요구하는 것이라고 비판했다. 세수가 194조원이나 늘어나는 해에 왜 나랏빚을 100조원 넘게 늘려야 하고, 그 돈을 언제 어디에 쓸지 왜 정하지 않았느냐는 이들의 ‘간단한 물음’에 정부와 국회는 책임 있게 답해야 한다. 지금 국회는 나랏빚 감시라는 국민으로부터 위임받은 책임을 다하고 있지 않다. 원로 학자들이 제기한 미래기금의 본질적 문제와 135개 세부 사업의 적정성을 겨우 이틀간 따진다니 졸속 심사는 예정된 수순이다.

어제 한국은행은 기준금리를 0.25%포인트 인상하며 내년 경제성장률 전망치를 4.1%로 대폭 올렸다. 신현송 한국은행 총재는 올해 반도체 기업의 영업이익이 700조원에 육박할 것으로 예상하며 반도체 호황이 국민경제 파급으로 이어지는 것은 “시간의 문제”라고 했다. 내년 경제가 좋다는 판단하에 통화 긴축의 고삐를 당겼다는 건데, 그렇다면 역대 최대 규모의 내년도 예산은 타오르는 불에 기름을 붓는 격이 돼 물가를 자극할 것이다. 국회가 예산 감시라는 본연의 책임을 방기하지 말기를 바랄 뿐이다.



