U.S. President Donald Trump, right, introduces Ireland's President Catherine Connolly, second from right, to members of his family, including Donald Trump Jr., third from right, and his wife Bettina, center, during his visit to Phoenix Park in the Irish capital Dublin on September 12. AFP/YONHAP

Democrats' midterm victories set the stage for investigations into potential conflicts between the Trump family's businesses, federal support and foreign investments.







Park So-young

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





"Monetize the White House" is an expression criticizing President Donald Trump's family for turning the presidency into a business opportunity. According to U.S. financial disclosures released in 2025, Trump's cryptocurrency ventures generated more than $1.4 billion in revenue. The Washington Post reported that 15 companies backed by investment firms associated with Trump's two sons secured $3.2 billion in federal contracts, investments and loans. Critics say the White House, which champions "America First," has become a marketplace for "Me First."

In August last year, 1789 Capital, an investment firm involving Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., invested in Vulcan Elements, a rare-earth magnet manufacturer. Three months later, the Defense Department announced a conditional $620 million loan commitment to the company. According to the nonprofit investigative news organization ProPublica, White House adviser Peter Navarro forwarded the loan request to the Pentagon, and a review that normally takes months was completed within weeks. Although improper intervention has not been established, the circumstances surrounding such substantial government support for a company backed by the president's son warrant scrutiny.

Affinity Partners, the private equity firm founded by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, has received investments from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. Kushner has also participated in the Trump administration's Middle East diplomacy. As family businesses, government policies and foreign capital become intertwined, the boundary between public responsibility and private interests grows increasingly blurred.

Why has Congress failed to exercise effective oversight?

Unlike ordinary federal officials, the president and vice president are exempt from federal criminal conflict-of-interest provisions. This exception reflects constitutional concerns that such restrictions could interfere with the president's broad responsibilities. Although not legally required, many previous presidents sought to minimize conflicts by divesting assets or establishing independent trusts. Trump instead retained ownership of his businesses while transferring management to his two sons. His trust arrangement also fell far short of an independent blind trust.

But exemption from criminal conflict-of-interest rules does not absolve Congress of its oversight responsibilities. Lawmakers have the authority to investigate connections between presidential family businesses and government assistance, including subpoenaing relevant individuals. Trump was impeached twice during his first term but acquitted both times by the Republican-controlled Senate. Regardless of impeachment, Congress could still have investigated the relationship between his family's businesses and federal support.

The problem was political resignation, expressed in the phrase "That's Trump," combined with partisan calculations. Republican lawmakers feared alienating Trump's supporters and facing challenges in party primaries. They also had little incentive to jeopardize shared policy priorities, including tax cuts and deregulation. The institutional safeguards failed not because Congress lacked authority, but because lawmakers lacked the political will to exercise it.

The situation changed, however, when Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of Congress in last week's midterm elections. Rep. Robert Garcia, considered a leading candidate to chair the House Oversight Committee, posted a warning on social media immediately after the election: "Lawyer up." He signaled sweeping investigations targeting Trump's family, his administration and companies that conducted business with them. Those inquiries are expected to intensify when the new Congress convenes next January.

Rising inflation and the cost of living were immediate reasons for the Republican defeat. But beneath those economic concerns lay voters' distrust of the presidential family's pursuit of private gain and privileged treatment.

The investigations will likely extend beyond examining the Trump family's business activities. They will also raise questions about why Congress remained silent in the face of potential abuses of public office and whether partisan interests can take precedence over the constitutional responsibilities of a co-equal branch of government.

In a United States where the White House could become an instrument of private enrichment, the process of demanding accountability will now test whether democratic checks and balances can function as intended.









머니타이즈 백악관

박소영 논설위원

‘머니타이즈 화이트하우스(Monetize the White House)’. 백악관을 돈벌이 수단으로 삼는다는 뜻으로, 트럼프 대통령 가족의 사업 행태를 비판하는 표현이다. 2025년 미국 공직자 재산공개 자료에 따르면 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 암호화폐 사업 수입은 14억 달러(약 1조9000억원)가 넘었다. 워싱턴포스트는 트럼프의 두 아들과 연관된 투자회사들이 투자한 기업 15곳이 연방정부 계약·투자·융자 등으로 32억 달러(약 4조3000억원)를 확보했다고 보도했다. ‘미국 우선주의(America First)’를 내건 백악관이 ‘내 주머니 우선주의(Me First)’의 상업 공간으로 변했다는 비판이 나오는 이유다.

장남 트럼프 주니어가 참여한 투자회사 1789캐피털은 지난해 8월 희토류 자석 업체 벌컨엘리먼츠에 투자했다. 석 달 뒤 국방부는 이 회사에 6억2000만 달러(약 8400억원)의 조건부 융자 약정을 발표했다. 비영리 탐사보도 매체인 프로퍼블리카에 따르면 백악관 고문 피터 나바로가 융자 요청을 국방부에 전달했고, 심사는 통상 수개월에서 몇 주로 단축됐다. 부당한 개입이 입증된 것은 아니지만, 대통령 장남이 참여한 펀드가 투자한 기업에 거액의 정부 자금이 지원된 경위는 따져볼 일이다.

사위 재러드 쿠슈너의 사모펀드 어피니티파트너스에는 사우디아라비아 등 걸프 국가 국부펀드 자금이 들어갔다. 쿠슈너는 트럼프 행정부의 중동 외교에도 관여했다. 가족과 측근의 사업, 정부 정책과 외국 자금이 얽히며 공사 경계가 모호해졌다.

미국 의회는 왜 이를 제대로 견제하지 못했을까. 미국 대통령과 부통령은 일반 공직자와 달리 연방 형사상 이해충돌 규정의 적용 대상에서 제외된다. 대통령의 광범위한 직무 수행을 제약할 수 있다는 헌법적 우려가 반영된 것이다. 법적 의무는 없지만 역대 대통령 상당수는 자산 처분이나 독립적 신탁 등을 통해 이해충돌 소지를 줄이려 했다. 그러나 트럼프는 사업체를 매각하지 않고 두 아들에게 경영을 맡긴 채 소유권을 유지했다. 자산을 맡긴 신탁도 독립적인 백지신탁과는 거리가 멀었다.

대통령이 연방 형사상 이해충돌 규정의 적용을 받지 않는다고 의회의 감시 책임까지 사라지는 것은 아니다. 의회는 대통령 가족의 사업과 정부 지원의 연관성을 조사하고 관련자를 소환할 권한이 있었다. 트럼프는 첫 임기 때 두 차례 탄핵소추됐지만 공화당이 다수인 상원에서 모두 무죄 평결을 받았다. 탄핵과 별개로 의회는 가족 사업과 정부 지원의 관계를 조사할 수 있었다.

문제는 “트럼프니까”라는 정치적 체념과 당파적 계산이었다. 공화당 의원들은 트럼프 지지층의 반발과 당내 경선 부담을 의식했다. 감세, 규제 완화 등 트럼프와 공유하는 정책적 이해관계를 흔들 이유도 없었다. 제도가 작동하지 않은 것은 권한이 없어서가 아니라 행사할 정치적 의지가 없어서였다.

하지만 지난주 중간선거에서 민주당이 상·하원 다수당을 차지하면서 상황은 달라졌다. 차기 하원 감독위원장으로 유력한 로버트 가르시아 의원은 선거 직후 SNS에 “변호사를 선임하라(Lawyer up)”고 썼다. 트럼프 가족과 행정부, 이들과 거래한 기업을 상대로 대대적인 조사를 예고했다. 새 의회가 출범하는 내년 1월부터 조사가 본격화할 전망이다.

물가 인상과 생활비 부담이 이번 중간선거에서 공화당이 패배한 직접적인 원인이었지만, 그 이면에는 대통령 가족의 사익 추구와 특권에 대한 유권자의 불신도 깔려 있다. 이번 조사가 트럼프 일가의 돈벌이를 추궁하는 것으로 끝나진 않을 것이다. 권력의 사적 이용 앞에 의회가 왜 침묵했는지, 정당의 이해가 헌법기관의 책무보다 앞설 수 있는지도 도마 위에 오를 것이다. 백악관을 돈벌이 수단으로 삼는 일이 가능했던 미국, 이제 그 대가를 묻는 과정에서 미국 민주주의의 견제와 균형이 다시 시험대에 올랐다.