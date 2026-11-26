A still from "Aerotherapy," a pre-debut single by boy band oftheblue JYP ENTERTAINMENT/SCREEN CAPTURE

JYP엔터테인먼트 신인 남자그룹 오브더블루(oftheblue) 데뷔 전 선공개곡 “풍선인간“의 뮤직비디오 한 장면 [화면 캡쳐]





K-pop’s 2027 calendar has some unfinished business — and brewing boy band showdown

미뤄진 데뷔와 다가오는 ‘보이그룹 대전’…2027년 K팝 일정표





코리아중앙데일리 11면 기사

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026





The weather is turning colder, awards season is underway and K-pop’s third quarter earnings are in.

underway: 진행 중인

earnings: 소득, 수입

날씨가 추워지고 연말 시상식 시즌에 접어드는 한편, K팝 업계의 3분기 실적 또한 도착했다.





The quarterly results are offering a chance to take stock of the big plans agencies laid out at the start of the year. With a few of the most anticipated debuts running behind schedule, the 2027 calendar is already filling up with highly anticipated new arrivals — from HYBE’s boy band project with songwriter and OneRepublic front man Ryan Tedder to SM’s increasingly familiar trainees.

take stock: 점검하다, 재고 조사를 하다

lay out: ~을 펼치다

anticipate: 기대하다

run behind: ~보다 뒤지다

이번 분기 성적표를 통해 각 기획사가 연초 내놓았던 주요 계획의 진척도를 살펴볼 수 있다. 기대를 모았던 몇몇 팀의 데뷔가 예정보다 늦어지는 가운데, 작곡가이자 밴드 원리퍼블릭의 리드 보컬인 라이언 테더와 하이브가 함께 준비하는 보이그룹부터 점점 더 익숙해지는 면면의 SM 연습생들까지, 2027년 일정표는 벌써부터 주목할 만한 신인들로 채워지고 있다.





Mixed results, same conclusion

엇갈린 실적, 같은 결론





K-pop powerhouse HYBE was the first to report its expectation-beating third quarter earnings on Nov. 3.

powerhouse: 강자, 유력 집단

expectation-beating: 예상치를 웃도는

K팝 업계의 강자 하이브는 11월 3일 가장 먼저 3분기 실적을 발표했다. 실적은 시장 전망치를 웃돌았다.





Quarterly revenue rose 109.8 percent on year to 1.53 trillion won ($1.15 billion). Operating profit beat market expectations at 188.5 billion won, reversing a loss of 42.2 billion won a year earlier, and net income also swung to a profit of 11.3 billion won. BTS’s ongoing “Arirang” tour drove the results, while album sales from younger acts such as Enhypen and Cortis also contributed, according to HYBE.

revenue: 매출

on year: 전년 대비

swing: 방향을 바꾸다

contribute: 기여하다

3분기 매출은 전년 동기 대비 109.8% 증가한 1조5257억원이었다. 지난해 같은 기간 422억원의 영업손실을 냈으나 이번에는 시장 전망치를 웃도는 1885억원의 영업이익을 기록했다. 당기순이익도 113억원으로 흑자 전환했다. 하이브는 방탄소년단의 “아리랑” 월드 투어가 실적을 견인했고, 엔하이픈과 코르티스 등 저연차 그룹의 앨범 판매도 힘을 보탰다고 설명했다.





JYP Entertainment’s operating profit also topped expectations, rising 17.6 percent on year to 48 billion won. Revenue climbed 15 percent to 267.5 billion won, buoyed by Stray Kids’ album and merchandise sales. Net profit fell 10.6 percent to 24.3 billion won, which the company attributed to a stronger won.

buoy: 들뜨게 하다

merchandise: 상품, 굿즈

attribute A to B: A의 원인을 B로 돌리다

JYP엔터테인먼트의 영업이익도 전년 동기 대비 17.6% 증가한 480억원으로 시장 전망치를 웃돌았다. 매출은 스트레이 키즈의 앨범과 굿즈 판매에 힘입어 15% 늘어난 2675억원을 기록했다. 순이익은 243억원으로 10.6% 줄었다. 회사는 원화 강세를 순이익 감소의 원인으로 꼽았다.





On the other hand, SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment reported yearly declines in operating profit.

yearly: 연간의

반면 SM엔터테인먼트와 YG엔터테인먼트의 영업이익은 전년 동기보다 줄었다.





[중략]





Despite the mixed results, analysts kept coming back to the same question in their reports: Can younger groups carry the torch for each company’s established acts?

mixed: 뒤섞인, 엇갈린

keep coming back to: 계속해서 ~에 돌아오다

carry the torch: 바통을 이어받다, 명맥을 잇다

established: 인정받은, 확실히 자리를 잡은

act: (음악) 공연자 그룹

기획사별 실적은 엇갈렸지만, 증권사 애널리스트들이 보고서에서 거듭 던진 질문은 동일했다. 저연차 그룹이 각 기획사의 간판 가수들로부터 바통을 이어받을 수 있을까.





Boy band war ahead

다가오는 남자아이돌 대전





One of the most anticipated rookies at the start of 2026 was a new boy band from SM Entertainment, comprising members from SM’s male trainee team SMTR25.

comprise: ~으로 구성되다

trainee: 연습생

2026년 초 가장 큰 기대를 모은 신인 중 하나는 SM엔터테인먼트의 남자 연습생 팀 SMTR25 멤버들로 구성될 새 보이그룹이었다.





Since first taking the stage at SMTown Live in January 2025, the SMTR25 trainees have done just about everything short of officially debuting at this point.

take the stage: 무대를 차지하다

short of: ~외에

2025년 1월 ‘SM타운 라이브’에서 처음 무대에 오른 SMTR25 연습생들은 이제 정식 데뷔만 빼고 거의 다 해봤다.





They held fan meet and greets, appeared on Mnet’s variety show “Reply High School” and released “We Go,” a song from the show’s soundtrack.

meet and greet: 팬미팅

variety show: 예능, 버라이어티 쇼

이들은 팬미팅을 열고 엠넷 예능 프로그램 “응답하라 하이스쿨”에 출연했으며, 프로그램 삽입곡 “We Go”도 발매했다.





[후략]



WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]