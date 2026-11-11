Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul (left) meets with the heads of the alumni associations of Korea's Army, Navy and Air Force academies and other officials on the morning of Nov. 9. MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE/YONHAP

The revised plan should prioritize joint training and national security while preserving each service academy's distinct role.





The government's plan to merge Korea's three military academies has shifted toward preserving the existing institutions while introducing joint education at a separate facility for part of their four-year programs. Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul outlined the revised approach during a meeting with alumni associations of the Army, Navy and Air Force academies on Monday, saying, "We have absolutely no intention of closing the individual service academies."

Several proposals are reportedly under discussion. One would combine one year of joint education with three years of specialized training. Another would provide joint instruction during the first and fourth years, with service-specific education during the intervening two years. Establishing a graduate school for joint education is also being considered.

Under another proposal, the Naval and Air Force academies would remain in Jinhae and Cheongju, respectively, while the Korea Military Academy would relocate from Taereung, Seoul, to an area near Sejong. A new joint military academy would be established at Jaundae.

The integration initiative was misguided from the outset. Rather than first determining what joint curriculum future officers need for technologically advanced warfare and how long such training should last, the government appeared determined to merge the institutions before resolving fundamental educational questions.

Criticism of the proposal as creating the world's only naval academy without a sea and air force academy without a runway illustrates how hastily the initiative was pursued.

Political considerations have further complicated matters. In August, President Lee Jae Myung demanded swift and forceful action, asking, "All the coups so far were carried out by graduates of the Korea Military Academy. Has anyone ever held them accountable?"

His remarks reinforced concerns that the merger was driven less by the stated goal of strengthening joint military operations than by political efforts to diminish the Army academy's influence following the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

The government should abandon its disruptive approach and carefully develop an educational framework that strengthens cooperation among future officers while preserving each service's distinctive capabilities.

If a thorough assessment establishes the need for joint education, the appropriate institutions, facilities and curricula should then be developed systematically.

Reform must also encompass training for Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets and officers commissioned through other university graduate programs, who account for the overwhelming majority of newly commissioned officers. Excluding them would undermine the broader objective of improving military leadership.

Educating officers responsible for national security is a long-term undertaking whose consequences extend across generations. Political calculations must not dictate institutional reform. Decisions should instead rest on military requirements, educational effectiveness and the overriding objective of strengthening national defense.









한발 물러선 사관학교 통합…정치논리가 안보 해쳐선 안 된다

정부가 추진해 온 3군 사관학교 통합 계획이 기존 사관학교는 존치하되, 4년 재학 기간 중 일정 기간 별도의 시설에서 통합교육을 하는 쪽으로 방향을 틀었다. 강신철 국방부 장관은 그제(9일) 3군 사관학교 총동창회와의 만남에서 “각 군 사관학교를 폐교하겠다는 생각은 전혀 없다”며 이런 구상을 밝혔다.

군 내에선 통합교육 1년과 군별 심화교육 3년을 결합한 ‘1+3안’, 1·4학년 통합교육과 2·3학년 군별 교육을 조합한 ‘1+2+1안’, 통합교육을 위해 대학원을 신설하는 방안 등이 거론되고 있다. 해사와 공사는 진해와 청주에 그대로 두되 서울 태릉에 있는 육사를 세종시 인근으로 이전하고, 자운대에 통합교육을 위한 국군사관학교를 신설하는 방안도 검토하고 있다고 한다.

사관학교 통합 논의는 애당초 꼬리가 머리를 흔드는 식으로 추진됐다. 첨단 미래전에 대비해 생도들이 각 군 특성에 맞는 교육 외에 어떤 통합교육 커리큘럼과 이를 위해 얼마의 기간이 필요한지를 먼저 논의해야 하는데, 정부는 일단 사관학교부터 합치고 보자는 식으로 접근했다. 전 세계에서 유일한 ‘바다 없는 해사, 활주로 없는 공사’라는 비판은 통합 추진이 얼마나 졸속으로 진행됐는지를 여실히 보여주고 있다.

여기다 이재명 대통령은 지난 8월 “지금까지 쿠데타는 다 육사 출신들이 한 일인데 책임을 물은 일이 있나”라며 신속·강력 추진을 주문했다. 사관학교 통합이 정부가 내세워온 합동성 강화 등 안보 논리가 아닌 12·3 비상계엄과 관련한 ‘육사 지우기’라는 정치 논리에 따른 것이라는 점을 자인한 것이다.

정부는 이제라도 군심(軍心)을 뒤흔드는 무리한 통합 추진을 멈추고, 스마트 강군 육성을 위한 사관생도 통합교육 강화 방안을 진지하고 세밀하게 수립하기 바란다. 이를 통해 통합 교육이 필요하다는 결론이 나오면 그에 맞는 교육시스템을 차근차근 마련하면 된다. 또 현재 임관 장교의 절대다수를 차지하는 학군(ROTC) 및 학사 사관장교에 대한 교육 계획도 반드시 함께 정비해야 한다. 국가 안보를 짊어질 사관생도 교육은 백년지대계다. 정치 논리는 철저하게 배제하고 안보 강화라는 대의를 위해 최선의 계획을 찾아야 할 것이다.