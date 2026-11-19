션 번역 부탁 Defense Minister Kang Shin-cheol, second from left, speaks during a government-ruling party consultation on plans to establish a unified military academy at the National Assembly Members' Office Building in Yeouido, Seoul, on Nov. 18. LIM HYUN-DONG

The Democratic Party (DP) and the Defense Ministry unveiled a revised plan on Wednesday to establish a unified military academy by merging the Army, Navy and Air Force academies. Under the proposal, first-year and fourth-year cadets would receive joint training at a new academy in Daejeon's Jaun military complex, while each service would oversee second-year and third-year education.

The Army Academy would relocate from the Taereung area of Nowon District, northern Seoul, to the central Chungcheong region, while the Navy and Air Force academies would retain their existing facilities in Jinhae and Cheongju, respectively. The revision follows criticism of the original plan to provide four years of joint education at a location with access to neither the sea nor an airstrip. If the relevant legislation is amended, the three existing academies would disappear, replaced by separate service divisions within the unified institution.

Military authorities argue that integration is necessary to prepare officers for future battlefields. They also cite urban development around the current campus, which has restricted training facilities, as justification for relocation.

Yet fundamental questions remain. The military has offered insufficient explanation of how future warfare will change. Without an accurate diagnosis, how can policymakers devise an effective solution?

Moreover, the government's proposal has changed twice in seven months. An April plan for two years of joint education became a four-year program in July before the latest revision was revealed. Such repeated changes suggest improvised policymaking rather than thorough preparation for restructuring an 80-year-old military education system.

The Ministry of National Defense now promises research by specialized institutions and discussions with experts on detailed curricula. But conducting such studies only after deciding to relocate the current academy reinforces suspicions that the government has predetermined its preferred outcome.

Consequently, doubts persist that the merger is intended to erase the military academy's institutional identity because some of its graduates were implicated in the Dec. 3, 2024, martial law crisis.

Among countries maintaining standing forces of at least 300,000 troops, only a handful, including Thailand and Venezuela, operate unified military academies. North Korea, meanwhile, maintains specialized institutions for training Army officers in fields such as special operations and artillery.

Reforming the system that develops Korea's future military leadership must be guided by national security requirements, not partisan political objectives. Such far-reaching changes demand rigorous analysis, meaningful consultation and public confidence. The government must demonstrate how integration will strengthen military capabilities rather than merely reorganize institutions. Without convincing evidence and broad consensus, the latest proposal risks deepening distrust instead of delivering the military education reforms Korea needs.

That responsibility cannot be left to improvisation.









돌고 돌아 ‘육사 지우기’ 의심 못 벗은 사관학교 통합안

더불어민주당과 국방부가 어제 당정협의회를 열어 육해공군 사관학교를 통합해 국군사관학교(국사)를 설립하는 국군사관학교 창설 기본계획 수정안을 발표했다. 1·4학년은 대전 자운대에 신설하는 국사에서 통합교육을 하고, 2·3학년 과정은 각 군이 주도하기로 했다. 육군은 서울 태릉의 육군사관학교를 충청권으로 이전하고, 해·공군은 각각 현행대로 진해와 청주 시설을 이용한다. “바다 없는 해군, 활주로 없는 공군”이라는 비판에 따라 자운대에서 4년 내내 통합교육을 하려던 당초 계획을 수정한 것이다. 수정안대로 사관학교 설치법이 개정되면 가칭 육해공군 학부가 신설되고 3군 사관학교는 사라지게 된다.

군 당국은 통합의 주된 명분으로 미래 전장 대비를 내세우며 육사 주변의 도시화로 훈련시설이 부족해 이전이 필요하다고 설명한다. 그럼에도 의문은 여전하다. 우선 미래 전장이 어떻게 변할지에 대한 군 당국의 구체적인 설명이 부족하다. 정확한 진단이 이뤄져야 실효성 있는 처방이 가능할 것 아닌가. 게다가 통합안은 지난 4월 ‘1·2학년 통합’이 거론되다 ‘4년 전체 통합’(7월)을 거쳐 이번 수정안까지 계속 혼선을 빚었다. 80년 된 사관학교 교육체계를 개편하면서 충분한 검토와 의견 수렴 없이 땜질식 처방을 내놓았다는 지적을 피할 수 없다. 국방부는 이제 와서 “전문 기관에서 연구용역을 실시하고 다양한 전문가와 세부 교육과정을 논의하겠다”고 설명하지만, 이는 이미 육사 지방 이전이라는 답을 정해놓고 정책을 밀어붙이는 방증일 뿐이다. 상황이 이러니 국사 창설이 12·3 계엄에 일부 육사 출신이 연루됐다는 이유에서 비롯된 ‘육사 지우기’ 아니냐는 의심이 사라지지 않는 것이다.

상비군 30만 명 이상을 유지하는 국가 중 통합 사관학교를 운영하는 나라는 태국과 베네수엘라 등 극소수에 불과하다. 우리를 노골적으로 위협하는 북한은 육군만 하더라도 특수전·포병 군관학교를 별도로 운영하는 등 장교 육성 분야를 더욱 세분화하고 있다. 우리 군을 이끌 간부 양성 체계의 변경은 진영의 정치적 목적을 배제하고 오로지 안보 역량 강화에 초점을 맞춰 국민 공감 속에 진행돼야 한다.