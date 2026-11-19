Supporters react to early election results in favor of U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff at an election night watch party hosted by the Democratic Party of Georgia after the midterm election in Atlanta, Georgia on Nov. 3. AFP/YONHAP

A data-based analysis finds Democrats’ midterm landslide offers limited clues to the next U.S. presidential election and Washington’s policy direction.





Hahn Kyu-sup

The author is a professor of Communication department at Seoul National University.





The Democrats' sweeping victory in the U.S. midterm elections, described as a “blue tsunami,” has prompted predictions of dramatic political change. Some Korean commentators, encouraged by President Donald Trump's defeat after his abrasive rhetoric, expect policy reversals and even a Democratic victory in 2028.

U.S. betting markets reacted similarly. According to Election Betting Odds, which aggregates five major prediction markets, Vice President JD Vance's chances of winning the Republican nomination plunged from above 40 percent to the high teens before recovering to around 30 percent.

But hope must be distinguished from prediction. My analysis of 50 years of election data suggests a closely contested presidential race, despite the Democrats' midterm landslide. Assuming a change of administration would automatically reverse U.S. policy risks interpreting American politics through a Korean lens.

The international environment is complicated enough that even Trump and President Lee Jae Myung, seemingly unlikely allies, may share interests. Following the midterms, Korea's stock market plunged, raising questions about potential political costs for Lee.

The midterm results nevertheless justify the tsunami metaphor. Democrats are projected to take approximately 259 House seats against 176 for Republicans, reversing a previous 215-to-219 split. In the Senate, Democrats captured 56 seats after Republicans previously held 53 against 47 Democratic-aligned seats. Democrats also reclaimed more than 40 Republican-held House districts, including some Republicans won comfortably in 2024.

Democrats' estimated nationwide House vote advantage of 13 percentage points was the second largest in a midterm since 1942, behind only the 1974 Watergate election. Treating congressional votes as presidential votes yields 56.1 percent for Democrats against 42.4 percent for Republicans. Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 popular vote, 49.8 percent to 48.3 percent. That represents a 15.2-point swing toward Democrats.

Applying the Electoral College to state-level House voting would produce 393 Democratic electors and 145 Republican electors, compared with Harris's 226 and Trump's 312 in 2024. If this landscape persisted into 2028, Republicans would face formidable disadvantages.

Yet midterms have surprisingly limited predictive power. Using House and presidential voting data from 1976 through 2024 compiled by MIT's Election Data and Science Lab, I estimated a panel model relating midterm swings to changes in the following presidential election.

A one-percentage-point improvement in midterm voting over the preceding presidential election corresponded to only a 0.15-point improvement in the next presidential election. Although statistically significant initially, the relationship disappeared after accounting for characteristics specific to each presidential election. This simplified model cannot capture every influence on voting. It is useful primarily for measuring how much information a midterm result actually provides about the next presidential contest. Strong public anger toward an incumbent administration should not be mistaken for a stable coalition two years later.

I then estimated each party's probability of winning individual states and applied Electoral College allocation rules. The model yielded an expected 263 electoral votes for Democrats, with a 95 percent confidence interval of 217 to 316, and 275 for Republicans, with an interval of 222 to 321. Compared with 2024, Democrats' position improves, but the result hardly resembles their midterm triumph. These estimates indicate uncertainty, not an assured Republican victory.

History reinforces the caution. Of 20 midterms between 1946 and 2022, the party winning the House also won the presidency two years later only 10 times. In 17 midterms when the opposition captured the House, it subsequently won the presidency just eight times. Kennedy after 1958, Carter after 1974, Clinton after 1990, Obama after 2006 and Biden after 2018 illustrate successful transitions. Midterms frequently punish incumbents, but do not determine presidential outcomes. The distinction matters when interpreting a large congressional swing as a mandate for an entirely different foreign policy. Electoral discontent does not necessarily translate into agreement about what should replace existing policies.

Nor would Democratic control necessarily transform Washington's priorities. Trumpism has become a broader political phenomenon encompassing competition with China, illegal immigration and skepticism toward excessive political correctness.

A Pew Research Center report in April 2026 found that 71 percent of Americans viewed China unfavorably. Sixty percent called China a competitor and 28 percent an enemy. Even among Democratic-leaning voters, 72 percent considered China a competitor, suggesting bipartisan concern.

A January Pew survey found 62 percent supported maintaining a military presence along the Mexican border, while 56 percent supported requiring immigration authorities to review prospective entrants' social media accounts. The recent Jensen Huang controversy could further strengthen bipartisan concern over China's access to advanced AI chips. The Biden administration itself continued Trump's China restrictions, enacting the CHIPS Act and tightening semiconductor export controls.

For Korea, the essential task is assessing who governs Washington, which policies follow and how they affect our security and economy. Lee's administration might even find Trump's willingness to engage North Korea and accommodate Russia comparatively convenient. Conversely, a hypothetical Democratic reversal of Trump's AI industry policies could anger Korean retail investors holding Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares, with repercussions for Lee.

Foreign policy demands sober analysis grounded in data, not personal sympathies or political wishes.









중간선거는 중간선거일 뿐이다

한규섭 서울대 언론정보학과 교수

2028년 미국 대선에 어떤 영향 미칠까

미국 중간선거에서 ‘블루 쓰나미(Blue Tsunami)’라는 표현이 나올 만큼 민주당이 대승을 거두자 다양한 해석과 전망이 쏟아졌다. 특히 거칠고 오만한 언행으로 반감을 사 온 트럼프 대통령이 참패하자 국내 일부 학자와 정치평론가들은 고무된 모습이다. 트럼프 행정부의 정책 기조에 대대적인 변화가 불가피할 것이라는 분석이 나오는가 하면, 2028년 대선에서도 민주당의 승리가 유력하다는 전망도 제기된다.

미국도 마찬가지다. 미국 주요 정치 예측시장 다섯 곳의 확률을 종합하는 'Election Betting Odds'의 추이를 보면 중간선거 직후 밴스 부통령의 공화당 후보 선출 확률이 40%대에서 10%대 후반으로 급락했다가 최근 30% 선을 겨우 회복하기도 했다.

그러나 ‘희망’과 ‘전망’은 구분돼야 한다. 지난 50년간 선거 자료를 이용해 분석한 결과는 예상 밖이었다. 민주당의 중간선거 압승과는 달리 차기 대선에서는 양당이 치열하게 경합할 가능성이 나타났다. 미국의 정권 교체가 예상된다는 전망, 그리고 교체가 이뤄지면 차기 행정부가 현 정부와 정반대의 정책을 펼칠 것이라는 예상은 한국 정치의 문법으로 미국 정치를 이해하는 오류가 될 수 있다.

실제로 이번 중간선거 직후 국내 증시가 급락하면서 그 정치적 부담이 이재명 대통령에게 직격탄이 될 가능성이 제기되기도 했다. 다소 과장하자면 전혀 어울릴 것 같지 않은 트럼프와 이재명 대통령마저 이해관계를 공유하게 할 만큼 오늘날의 국제 정세는 복잡하고 예측하기 어렵다.

우선 이번 중간선거 결과가 블루 쓰나미라는 표현이 과장은 아니다. 선거 전 공화당 219석, 민주당 215석 수준이던 하원 의석은 개표가 완료되면 민주당 259석, 공화당 176석 안팎으로 역전될 전망이다. 상원 역시 공화당 53석 대 민주당 성향 47석이었는데 민주당이 56석을 확보하는 압승을 거뒀다. 상하원 모두 공화당에서 민주당으로 다수당이 바뀐 것은 물론, 공화당이 장악하고 있던 하원 선거구 40곳 이상을 민주당이 탈환했다. 그중에는 불과 2년 전 공화당 후보가 두 자릿수 득표율 격차로 승리했던 지역도 포함돼 있다. 특히 하원 전국 득표율에서 민주당이 공화당을 약 13%포인트 앞선 것으로 추산되는데, 이는 1942년 이후 중간선거에서는 1974년 워터게이트 선거에 이어 두 번째로 큰 격차다.

하원 득표 대선으로 바꾸면 민주당 13.7% 앞서

지난 2024년 미국 대선과 비교하면 이번 중간선거에서 민심이 얼마나 크게 민주당으로 기울었는지 더욱 분명하게 드러난다. 이번 하원의원 선거에서 양당 후보들이 얻은 표를 각각 대통령 후보의 득표로 간주하면, 전국 득표율은 민주당 56.1%대 공화당 42.4%로 무려 13.7%포인트의 격차가 벌어졌다. 2024년 대통령 선거에서 트럼프가 49.8%, 카멀라 해리스가 48.3%를 득표해 공화당이 1.5%포인트 앞섰던 것과 비교하면 불과 2년 만에 엄청난 민심의 변화다. 득표율 격차로 보면 민주당 쪽으로 무려 15.2%포인트의 변화가 나타난 셈이다.

미국 대통령 선거의 특징인 선거인단 제도를 적용할 경우 이번 하원의원 선거에서 각 주의 양당 후보들이 얻은 득표수를 합산해 대통령 선거 결과로 환산하면 민주당 후보는 393명, 공화당 후보는 145명의 선거인단을 확보한 셈이다. 2024년 대선에서 카멀라 해리스와 트럼프 대통령이 226명과 312명의 선거인단을 확보했던 것과 비교하면 가히 ‘블루 쓰나미’라는 표현이 어색하지 않다. 이런 정치적 지형이 2028년 대선까지 유지된다면, 민주당에서 누가 최종 후보로 선출되든 공화당에 매우 불리한 선거인단 구도가 형성될 것이란 예상이 가능하다.

미 중간선거의 대선 예측력 크지 않아

문제는 중간선거 결과가 차기 대통령 선거에 가지는 예측력이 생각보다 높지 않다는 점이다. 필자는 MEDSL(MIT Election Data and Science Lab)이 취합한 1976년부터 2024년 대선까지 약 50년간의 하원의원 및 대통령 선거 득표율 자료를 분석해 보았다. 구체적으로 직전 대선 대비 중간선거에서 나타난 득표율 변화로 다음 대선에서의 득표율 변화를 예측하는 패널 모형을 추정했다. 물론 선거 결과에 영향을 미치는 다양한 요인을 모두 고려하지 않은 단순한 분석이지만, 중간선거 결과가 차기 대선에 어느 정도의 예측력을 갖는지 살펴보는 데는 어느 정도 의미를 가진다.

분석 결과, 중간선거가 차기 대선에 미치는 영향은 통계적으로 유의했지만 그 크기는 제한적이었다. 중간선거에서 직전 대선보다 득표율이 1%포인트 상승할 경우, 차기 대선에서는 이전 대선 대비 득표율이 약 0.15%포인트 상승하는 것으로 나타났다. 더욱이 각 대선의 고유한 특성을 고려하면 이러한 관계조차 통계적 유의성을 잃는 것으로 나타났다.

앞선 분석과 마찬가지로 주별 득표율 예측 값을 바탕으로 2028년 대선에서 양당 후보가 확보할 선거인단 수를 예측해 보았다. 먼저 각 주의 득표율 예측값을 이용해 양당 후보의 승리 확률을 계산한 뒤, 주별 선거인단 배분 규칙을 적용해 기대 선거인단 수를 합산하는 방식이다. 분석 결과는 다소 의외였다.

민주당 후보는 263명(95% 신뢰구간: 최소 217명~최대 316명), 공화당 후보는 275명(95% 신뢰구간: 최소 222명~최대 321명)의 선거인단을 확보할 것으로 추정됐다. 2024년 대선 당시 민주당 226명, 공화당 312명이었던 것과 비교하면 민주당의 차기 대선 전망이 나아진 것은 분명하지만 여전히 공화당에 살짝 뒤지는 결과가 나온 것이다. 이번 중간선거에서의 압승을 감안하면 민주당 입장에선 다소 실망스러운 결과로 보인다. 요컨대 2024년 대선의 주별 득표율과 중간선거 결과가 역사적으로 보여준 예측력을 종합하면, 2028년 미국 대선은 양당이 치열하게 경합하는 선거가 될 가능성을 시사한다.

복잡한 통계 분석이 아니더라도 제2차 세계대전 이후 미국 선거의 역사를 살펴보면 비슷한 결론에 도달할 수 있다. 1946년부터 2022년까지 20차례의 중간선거에서 하원 다수당을 차지한 정당이 2년 뒤 대통령 선거에서도 승리한 경우는 정확히 절반인 10차례였다. 중간선거에서 야당이 하원 다수당을 확보한 17차례로 범위를 좁혀도 다음 대선에서 정권교체에 성공한 것은 8차례였다.

1958년 중간선거 이후 케네디(1960년), 1974년 이후 카터(1976년), 1990년 이후 클린턴(1992년), 2006년 이후 오바마(2008년), 2018년 이후 바이든(2020년)의 당선 등이 대표적이다. 역사적으로 미국의 중간선거는 집권 여당의 무덤으로 불려 왔다. 그러나 중간선거에서의 승리가 다음 대선의 승리로 이어진다는 보장은 없었다. 두 선거의 결과가 무관한 것은 아니지만, 그렇다고 중간선거 결과가 결정적인 것도 아니었다. 결국 중간선거는 중간선거일 뿐이었다.

민주 집권해도 '트럼피즘' 유지 전망

더 중요한 질문은 민주당이 집권하더라도 미국의 정책 기조가 크게 달라질까 하는 점이다. 이미 ‘트럼피즘’은 트럼프 개인을 넘어 하나의 정치·사회적 현상으로 자리 잡았다. 중국과의 패권 경쟁, 불법 이민과 과도한 정치적 올바름(PC)에 대한 회의론 등은 트럼프 개인에 대한 지지와는 별개다.

퓨리서치센터가 2026년 4월 발표한 보고서에 따르면 응답자의 71%가 중국에 대해 비호감을 가지고 있으며, 60%는 중국을 미국의 '경쟁자'로, 28%는 '적'으로 규정했다(합계 88%). 특히 민주당 성향 유권자의 72% 역시 중국을 경쟁자로 인식해 대중국 견제 심리는 초당적 공감대를 형성하고 있는 것으로 나타났다.

마찬가지로 퓨리서치센터의 2026년 1월 조사에는 응답자의 62%가 미국·멕시코 국경에 대규모 군 병력을 유지하는 정책에 찬성했고, 56%는 입국 희망자의 소셜미디어 계정을 이민 당국이 심사하도록 의무화하는 방안에 찬성했다. 게다가 최근 불거진 이른바 ‘젠슨 황 사태’가 첨단 AI 반도체의 경제·안보적 중요성을 부각하면서 대중국 기술 견제에 대한 초당적 공감대를 오히려 강화할 가능성도 있다. 실제로 바이든 행정부도 트럼프 1기의 대중국 견제 기조를 이어받아 반도체법(CHIPS Act)을 제정하고 첨단 반도체와 제조 장비의 대중국 수출통제를 강화한 바 있다.

국제관계에서 중요한 것은 상대국에서 누가 집권하고 어떤 정책을 펼칠 것인지, 그리고 그것이 한국의 외교·안보와 경제에 어떤 영향을 미칠 것인지를 냉철하게 분석하는 일일 것이다. 심지어 이재명 정부도 내심 북한과의 대화에 적극적이고 러시아에 상대적으로 유화적인 트럼프를 오히려 상대하기 편한 협상 상대로 여길지 모른다. 또 그럴 리는 없겠지만 만약 민주당 정부가 들어서 트럼프 대통령이 공을 들여온 AI 관련 산업의 경쟁력 강화를 역행한다면 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스에 고점 투자한 ‘개미’들의 불만이 이재명 정부를 향할 가능성도 있다. 개인적 호불호나 정치적 기대가 아니라 철저히 데이터에 기반한 냉철하고 성숙한 분석이 필요하다.