People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok speaks to reporters, commenting on the special counsel's on-site examination of election materials, during a visit to Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Oct 28. He continued to give credence to claims made by election fraud conspiracy theorists. NEWS1

An opinion column argues that election conspiracy theories are eroding political trust in both the United States and Korea.

Cho Gab-je

The author is a journalist and the head of ChoGabje.com and Cho Gab-je TV.





U.S. media described the Republican Party’s historic midterm defeat with expressions such as “wipeout” and “a blue wave.” U.S. President Donald Trump’s unexpectedly swift acknowledgment of defeat and U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s admission that the Iran war had cost Republicans the election suggested that they understood the public’s anger.

The results reflected outrage that the party of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan had embraced Trump, damaging the United States’ pride as a beacon of the free world. Resentment over Trump’s conduct and that of his followers apparently outweighed policy considerations.

The force that returned Trump to the White House despite his legal troubles was the fanatical solidarity of election conspiracy theorists controlling the Republican Party. Although Joe Biden decisively won the 2020 presidential election, rioters convinced by baseless claims of voting machine fraud and foreign interference stormed the Capitol. About 150 people were killed or injured, and more than 1,000 were imprisoned.

But Republicans remained dominated by believers in those claims. An April poll by Reuters and Ipsos found that 63 percent of Republican supporters and 9 percent of Democrats subscribed to election fraud theories.

Upon taking office on Jan. 20, 2025, Trump pardoned approximately 1,500 people convicted or charged in connection with the Capitol attack. Presidential pardons can cover convicted prisoners, defendants awaiting trial and suspects under investigation.

More than 400 senior officials appointed by Trump received Senate confirmation, but none explicitly condemned election conspiracy theories. Belief in those theories effectively became a qualification for advancement.

Vance, reportedly the only senior official who opposed the Iran war during planning, also publicly repeated Trump’s stolen election claims. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who certified Biden’s victory as a senator, subsequently embraced fraud allegations. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promoted similar claims while working at Fox News. The director of national intelligence likewise effectively endorsed conspiracy theories.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly persuaded Trump and his advisers that attacking Iran could topple its government. With military, diplomatic and intelligence leaders embracing conspiracy theories, objective intelligence assessments were hardly possible.

This year may be remembered internationally as one when election conspiracy theorists faced consequences.

Former Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, influenced by conspiracy theories, ordered an operation against the National Election Commission and received a life sentence at his first trial on charges of leading an insurrection.

Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who embraced election fraud allegations after the April 2020 parliamentary defeat, is standing trial for allegedly inciting insurrection.

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok, who declared, “We are Hwang Kyo-ahn,” suffered defeat in the June 3 local elections but continues demanding nationwide reruns, portraying ballot shortages as evidence of fraud.

In Brazil’s October presidential election, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, imprisoned for attempting to overturn his 2022 defeat, lost a runoff against incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He subsequently fled to the United States, seeking Trump’s protection.

Trump’s defeat also undermines Korean conspiracy theorists who idolize him.

At Olympic Park on Oct. 28, a special counsel’s re-examination of 2.47 million ballots, equivalent to the number cast in Songpa District, southern Seoul, found 99.98 percent valid. Approximately 700 ballots required further review because of disagreements concerning their condition or markings.

Despite the findings, Jang continues to demand new elections. His argument effectively questions the legitimacy of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s election.

The U.S. midterms suggest that unless the People Power Party frees itself from conspiracy theorists before Korea’s 2028 parliamentary elections, it will struggle against the Democratic Party regardless of the governing party’s mistakes.

Parties captured by election conspiracies refuse to examine their defeats. Instead, they nominate candidates who appeal to ideological extremists but lack broader electoral support. Their refusal to acknowledge evidence alienates voters.

The Democratic Party may consequently regard Jang’s leadership faction as a strategic asset whenever its own political standing deteriorates.

Meanwhile, it undermines the rule of law, while the People Power Party has surrendered to conspiracy theories. Both parties make life difficult for ordinary citizens but receive public funding at taxpayers’ expense.

The Democratic Party’s special counsel law concerning allegedly fabricated indictments has been called the “Lee Jae Myung privilege law” for supposedly violating constitutional equality.

George Orwell’s novel “Animal Farm” (1945) offered a warning: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” That principle now threatens to supersede constitutional equality.









미국 공화당 참패가 한국에 주는 교훈

조갑제 언론인, 조갑제닷컴·TV 대표

미국 중간선거에서 공화당이 역사적 참패를 한 사건을 보도하며 미국 언론이 쓴 용어는 ‘Wipeout’(싹쓸이), ‘Blue tsunami’(푸른 쓰나미), ‘Sweeping reject’(전면적 거부) 같은 감정적 표현 일색이었다. 예상과 달리 트럼프 대통령이 즉각 패배를 인정한 것이나 밴스 부통령이 “이란 전쟁 때문에 졌다”고 자백한 것은 공화당을 뒤엎어버린 민심의 분노를 알았기 때문일 것이다. “링컨과 레이건을 대통령으로 배출한 공화당이 어떻게 저런 사람을 뽑았단 말인가” 하는 울분이나 ‘자유 진영의 등불’ 역할을 해왔던 미국인의 손상된 자존심 같은 격정이 느껴지는 결과였다. 트럼프와 추종 세력의 무례(無禮)에 대한 감정이 정책보다 더 영향을 끼친 것으로 보인다.

수많은 사법 리스크를 지닌 그를 감옥이 아닌 백악관으로 다시 보낸 힘은 공화당을 장악한 부정선거론자들의 광신적 결속력이었다. 2020년 11월 대선에서 바이든 후보가 압승했는데도 투·개표기 부정이나 외부세력의 개입으로 졌다는 황당한 선동에 넘어간 폭도가 의사당에 난입, 150여 명이 죽거나 다치고 1000명 이상이 감옥에 갔다. 그런데도 이 선동에서 헤어나지 못한 이들이 지배한 정당이 공화당이었다. 지난 4월 여론조사(로이터-입소스)에서 공화당 지지자 중 63%, 민주당 지지자의 9%가 부정선거론자로 파악됐다.

트럼프는 취임 당일, 의사당 난입으로 복역하거나 재판 중이던 약 1500명에게 사면을 단행, 풀어주었다. 미국 대통령의 사면권은 형이 확정된 죄수 뿐 아니라 재판 중인 피고인과 수사 중인 피의자들에게도 적용된다. 트럼프가 임명하고 상원 인준을 받은 고위 공직자는 400명이 넘는데 이들 중 명시적으로 부정선거론을 비판한 인물은 없다. 음모론을 믿어야 중용되는 정권인 셈이다.

밴스 부통령은 이란 전쟁을 계획 단계에서부터 반대한 유일한 고위직인데 그도 트럼프가 표 도둑으로 졌다는 이야기를 하고 다녔다. 루비오 국무장관은 상원의원 시절 바이든 당선을 인증했다가 돌변, 부정선거론을 펼쳤고 헤그세스 국방장관은 폭스뉴스 진행자 시절부터 부정선거론자로 활동했다. 미국 정보기관의 통합 조정자인 국가정보국장(DNI)도 음모론에 사실상 동조한 인물로 분류된다. 이란 전쟁은 이스라엘 총리 네타냐후가 트럼프와 참모들을 만나 “지금 이란을 공격하면 정권을 무너뜨릴 수 있다”고 설득, 시작됐는데 군·외교·정보기관 책임자가 다 음모론자였으니 객관적 정보 판단이 될 리 없었다.

2026년은 국제적으로 부정선거 음모론자들이 맨정신 가진 이들로부터 응징을 당한 해로 기록될 것이다. 윤석열 전 대통령은 음모론에 넘어가 선관위를 습격했다가 내란우두머리 혐의로 1심에서 무기징역을 선고받았다. 2020년 4월 총선 참패 후 1년이 지나 뒤늦게 선동가로 데뷔한 황교안 전 총리는 내란선동 혐의로 재판을 받고 있다. “우리가 황교안이다”고 외친 장동혁 국민의힘 대표는 지난 6월 지방선거에서 참패했으나 투표용지 부족 사태를 부정선거로 왜곡하고 전국 재선거를 선동, 연명(延命)하고 있다. 지난 10월 브라질 대선에선 2022년 낙선한 뒤 트럼프 수법을 모방, 부정선거로 졌다고 선동해 정부 청사를 공격했다가 반역죄로 복역 중인 자이르 보우소나루 전 대통령의 아들(그도 음모론자)이 출마, 결선투표에서 룰라 현직 대통령에게 역전패했다. 직후 미국으로 달아나 트럼프의 보호를 받고 있다.

트럼프의 참패는 그를 숭배하는 한국의 음모론자들에게도 큰 타격이다. 올림픽 공원에서 있었던 특검의 247만표(서울 송파구 투표수) 재검증에서 99.98%는 정상이고 700표에 대해 용지 상태나 기표상 이견(異見)이 있어 재검토하기로 했다. 부정선거가 없었다는 사실이 밝혀졌는데도 장 대표는 불복, 재선거를 주장한다. 이는 오세훈 서울시장이 부정선거로 당선되었다는 취지가 된다.

미국 중간선거가 한국에 예시(豫示)하는 것은 2028년 총선 때까지 음모론 세력이 정리되지 않으면 더불어민주당이 아무리 잘못해도 국민의힘이 이기기 어렵다는 점이다. 부정선거 음모론에 점거된 정당은 선거 패배에 대한 반성을 하지 않고 극우 본성에는 맞지만 본선 경쟁력이 약한 후보를 공천하기 때문이다. 무엇보다 음모론자들의 뻔뻔함이 유권자를 질리게 한다. 민주당은 자신들이 위기에 빠질 때마다 도우미 역할을 해주는 '장동혁 당권파'를 전략 자산으로 여길 것이다.

민주당은 법치를 흔들어 범죄자가 살기 편한 세상을 만들려 하고, 국민의힘은 음모론에 영혼을 팔아 맨정신 국민을 힘들게 한다. 경쟁적으로 국민을 괴롭히는데 정당이라는 이유로 세금까지 대준다. 민주당이 통과시킨 ‘조작기소 특검법’은 헌법의 평등권을 위반했다고 해서 ‘이재명 특권법’으로 불린다. 조지 오웰의 소설 ‘동물농장’의 돼지들이 만든 말장난 “모든 동물들은 평등하다. 그러나 몇몇 동물들은 더 평등하다”가 헌법 위에 오를 태세이다.