President Lee Jae Myung records a video for a new YouTube program aimed at communicating directly with the public. The recording aired on Nov. 5 as the inaugural episode of “The President's Y” on YouTube. BLUE HOUSE

Kang Won-taek

The author is a professor emeritus of political science and international relations at Seoul National University.







The president is Korea’s most powerful influencer. Their every remark becomes major news. Broadcasters lead with it, and both physical and online newspapers put it on their front page. No one in Korea possesses a bigger megaphone.

The president also has numerous communication channels. They often personally announce major decisions but delegate less consequential matters to the Blue House spokesperson; ruling party leaders can handle politically sensitive issues. Trusted associates can float ideas to gauge public reaction. Presidential visits and meetings can convey messages without explicit statements. Silence itself can be a powerful tool of communication.

These channels resemble a ladder, the first rung of which is the weight of a president’s words: The less frequently a president speaks, the greater the significance of their remarks. The second is accountability. Spokespersons can clarify statements, and party leaders can assume or disavow responsibility. Finally, indirect communication leaves room for retreat. This multilayered system safeguards the flexibility of governing.

But President Lee Jae Myung seems determined to use only the bottom rung on the ladder. His X account appears perpetually active, supplemented by YouTube. On “The President’s Y” segment on YouTube, he described direct communication as his “lifeline.”

It is as if the country’s most influential communicator were purchasing additional megaphones.

When every message comes directly from the president, opportunities for clarification, denial or retreat disappear. Why voluntarily assume such burdens?

Political scientist Samuel Kernell described presidents’ attempts to bypass parties and the media to communicate directly with citizens as “going public.” Rather than negotiating with congressional leaders, presidents appeal to voters and use resulting public pressure to influence lawmakers.

Two conditions generally favor this strategy: an unfriendly legislature, and sufficient presidential popularity to mobilize public opinion. Going public is essentially a weapon for popular presidents facing legislative minorities.

Lee satisfies neither condition. His ruling party commands a parliamentary majority, and his job approval ratings remain in the 30 percent range.

Some scholars argue that this strategy has also become less effective. Political scientist Jeffrey Cohen observed that growing party polarization and media fragmentation have undermined “going national,” the traditional effort to mobilize broad public opinion.

Instead, presidents increasingly pursue “going narrow,” targeting limited audiences, such as their party’s supporters, interest groups or particular regions. Lee’s communication strategy fits this description.

Cohen nevertheless understood going narrow as another means of influencing Congress. For Lee, however, it seems less of a lever for legislative negotiations than a retreat into his political base.

Concentrating communication on loyal supporters increases the distance between the president and moderate voters. As that distance grows, the president leans more heavily on supporters. Rather than broadening political support, the strategy confines the president within an increasingly narrow constituency.

Lee clearly wants to speak often and directly. But political leaders sometimes communicate more effectively through silence.

In May 2020, protests erupted across the United States after George Floyd, a Black man, died following excessive force by a white police officer in Minnesota. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to deploy troops, and protesters near the White House were dispersed with tear gas.

Canadian journalists subsequently asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his reaction. Trudeau remained silent for 21 seconds before moving to another subject.

That silence became more memorable than many spoken critiques. Without naming Trump, Trudeau conveyed a powerful message through his hesitation.

Lee undoubtedly has his reasons to consider direct communication his lifeline. The approach may have served him well when he was a political outsider struggling to attract attention.

But the circumstances of a president differ fundamentally from those of an opposition politician. A president already commands unmatched public attention and possesses an extensive network of institutional communication channels.

The challenge is not finding additional ways to speak but deciding when, how and who should deliver messages.

Presidential communication must also preserve room for negotiation and compromise. When the president personally intervenes in every controversy, even minor disagreements can become tests of presidential authority. Messages intended to demonstrate accessibility may instead reduce flexibility and increase political confrontation.

Lee should make better use of the communication channels already available to him. The more megaphones the country’s most powerful speaker acquires, the less weight each presidential statement may carry.

Sometimes, the message a president most urgently wants to convey resonates most strongly when nothing is said.









‘고잉 내로우’로 나가는 이 대통령의 소통

강원택 서울대학교 정치외교학부 명예교수

대통령은 이 나라에서 가장 강력한 인플루언서다. 대통령의 말 한마디는 모든 언론이 가장 중요한 뉴스로 다룬다. 방송은 첫머리에 배치하고, 신문은 1면에 싣고, 포털은 맨 위에 올린다. 대통령의 말은 저절로, 그리고 가장 멀리 퍼진다. 이 나라에서 대통령보다 더 큰 확성기를 가진 사람은 없다.

대통령은 큰 확성기만 가진 것이 아니다. 다양한 소통의 채널을 가지고 있다. 중요한 결정을 밝혀야 할 상황이라면 대통령이 직접 말한다. 직접 말하기 불편하거나 나설 필요가 없는 사안이라면 청와대 대변인에게 맡기면 된다. 정치적으로 예민한 사안은 여당 대표나 원내대표를 통해 처리할 수 있다. 여론의 반응을 떠보고 싶다면 대통령과 가깝다고 알려진 인물을 통해 간접적으로 흘릴 수도 있다. 구체적으로 말하기 어려운 상황이라면 현장을 찾아가거나 누군가를 만나면 된다. 그리고 아무 말도 하지 않는 침묵 역시 강력한 의사전달 수단이다.

각각의 소통 채널은 말의 거리를 조절할 수 있는 사다리와 같다. 대통령은 이 사다리로 정치적 부담을 조절할 수 있다. 우선은 말의 무게다. 대통령의 말은 아낄수록 무거워지고 잦을수록 가벼워진다. 둘째는 책임의 크기다. 대변인의 말은 다듬을 수 있고, 당 지도부의 말은 당의 판단으로 돌릴 수 있으며, 측근의 말은 부인할 수 있다. 마지막으로는 퇴로다. 대통령 본인이 말하지 않았다면 물러설 곳이 생긴다. 이처럼 다층적 소통 채널은 국정의 유연성을 지켜 주는 안전장치다.

그런데 이재명 대통령은 이 사다리에서 맨 아래 칸 하나만 쓴다. 대통령의 X는 쉬는 날이 없는 것 같다. 여기에 유튜브가 더해졌다. ‘대통령의 Y’에서 이 대통령은 직접 소통이 자신의 ‘목숨줄’과 같다고 했다. 가장 영향력 있는 인플루언서가 굳이 확성기를 더 사는 꼴이다. 모든 말이 대통령 입에서 나오면 고칠 여지도, 부인할 여지도, 물러설 길도 사라진다. 왜 이런 부담을 떠안으려고 할까.

대통령이 정당과 언론을 거치지 않고 국민과 직접 소통하려는 전략을 두고 새뮤얼 커넬(Samuel Kernell)은 ‘고잉 퍼블릭(going public)’이라고 불렀다. 대통령이 의회 지도자들과 협상하는 대신 국민에게 직접 호소하고, 그렇게 형성된 여론의 압력으로 의회를 움직이겠다는 것이다. 이 전략을 쓰기 위해서는 우선 대통령에게 비우호적인 의회가 있어야 하고, 또 호소가 먹힐 만큼 대통령이 높은 인기를 누려야 한다. 고잉 퍼블릭은 말하자면 ‘인기 있는 소수파 대통령’의 무기다. 하지만, 이 대통령은 이 두 조건 어디에도 해당하지 않는다. 국회는 여당이 과반인 여대야소이며, 이 대통령의 직무 평가는 30%대에 머물러 있다.

이 방식이 시대 변화에 잘 맞지 않다는 주장도 있다. 제프리 코헨(Jeffrey Cohen)은 정당이 양극화하고 미디어가 분화한 시대에는 국민 여론을 움직이려는 ‘고잉 내셔널(going national)’은 더 이상 작동하지 않는다고 보았다. 이 때문에 대통령은 자기 정당의 지지 기반, 이익집단, 특정 지역처럼 제한된 범위의 청중을 겨냥하는 ‘고잉 내로우(going narrow)’로 나아간다고 보았다. 지금 이 대통령의 소통 방식이 바로 고잉 내로우다.

코헨은 이 전략도 의회를 설득하기 위한 수단으로 보았는데, 이 대통령에게는 의회를 움직이는 지렛대라기보다 지지층 안으로 숨어드는 길 같다. 고잉 내로우로 지지층에 집중하면 중도층과의 거리는 멀어지고, 멀어진 만큼 지지층에 더 의존하게 된다. 소통 방식이 지지층을 넓히는 것이 아니라 오히려 대통령을 지지층에 묶어 두게 된다. 이처럼 고잉 내로우는 대통령이 스스로를 좁은 공간에 가두는 선택이다.

이 대통령은 직접 많은 말을 하고 싶어하지만, 사실 정치 지도자의 침묵은 때때로 말보다 더욱 강력한 소통의 도구다. 2020년 5월 미국 미네소타주에서 백인 경찰관의 과잉 진압으로 흑인 남성 조지 플로이드가 사망한 사건으로 인해 분노한 시민들의 시위가 벌어졌다. 이에 대해 트럼프 미국 대통령은 군 동원을 위협하고, 시위대를 최루가스로 해산한 일이 있었다. 이 일을 두고 캐나다 기자들이 자국의 쥐스탱 트뤼도 총리에게 의견을 물었다. 트뤼도는 그 질문에 21초 동안이나 침묵했고 이후 다른 주제로 화제를 돌렸다. 그러나 그 21초의 침묵은 트럼프를 직접 거명하지 않으면서도 그에 대한 강한 비판으로 어떤 말보다 오래 기억되었다.

이 대통령이 직접 소통을 ‘목숨줄’이라 부르는 데는 이유가 있을 것이다. 그러나 그건 비주류 정치인 시절의 이야기다. 대통령에게 정작 필요한 일은 이미 가진 다양한 채널을 제대로 쓰는 것이다. 가장 큰 확성기를 가진 사람이 확성기를 더 사들이는 사이, 정작 대통령 말의 무게감은 떨어질 수밖에 없다. 그리고 대통령이 꼭 전하고 싶은 메시지는 때로는 아무 말도 하지 않을 때 가장 크게 들리는 법이다.