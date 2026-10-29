Filipino girl group BINI perform during the first day of the weekend two at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 17, EPA/YONHAP

필리핀 걸그룹 비니(BINI)의 멤버들이 캘리포니아 인디오에서 열린 2026 코첼라 밸리 뮤직 앤 아츠 페스티벌의 둘째 주 첫번째 날에 공연하고 있다. [연합/EPA]





Southeast Asia's stars borrowed K-pop playbook. Will they now steal the show?

K팝 성공 공식 익힌 동남아 스타들, 이제 무대의 주인공이 될까





코리아중앙데일리 10면 기사

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026





A group of dancers clad in red and black stood in the middle of a crowd in New York’s Times Square, filming a familiar “street dance” video, popularized by K-pop fans.

clad in: - 한 옷을 입은

film: 촬영하다

popularize: 많은 사람들에게 알리다

빨간색과 검은색의 의상을 입은 댄서들이 뉴욕 타임스 스퀘어의 인파 속에 서 있는 모습이 K팝 팬들이 앞장서서 널리 대중화해왔던 '스트릿 댄스' 형식의 영상에 담겼다.





But the song playing in the background was not Korean. It was Thai.

Thai: 태국의, 태국어로 된

그러나 영상에서 흘러나오고 있는 것은 한국어가 아닌 태국어로 된 노래였다.





In a YouTube video uploaded on Oct. 16, the Not Shy Dance Crew covered “Lock Pao” by Dicered, a subunit of Thai boy band DICE, as part of its “Thai Pop in Public NYC” series.

cover: 다른 가수의 곡이나 안무를 리메이크 하다

subunit: 유닛, 소그룹

낫 샤이 댄스 크루(Not Shy Dance Crew)는 10월 16일 유튜브에 올린 영상에서 ‘Thai Pop in Public NYC’ 영상의 일환으로 태국 보이 밴드 다이스(DICE)의 유닛 다이스레드(Dicered)가 발표한 ‘Lock Pao’를 커버했다.





The street dance video format — in which dancers perform choreography in public spaces — was previously dominated by K-pop.

format: 형식

choreography: 안무

dominate: 지배하다

이렇듯 댄서들이 공공장소에서 안무를 선보이는 스트리트 댄스 영상에선 여태까지 K팝 커버가 주를 이뤘다.





Lee Seol, a Korean blogger and longtime Southeast Asian music fan, thought that Not Shy Dance Crew’s video reflected a broader shift in the music industry, with pop acts from all across Asia, not just Korea, starting to share the spotlight.

longtime: 오랫동안의

reflect: 반영하다

act: (음악) 공연자[그룹]

한국인 블로거이자 오랜 동남아시아 음악 팬인 이설 씨는 낫 샤이 댄스 크루의 영상이 음악 산업에서 일어나는 더욱 광범위한 변화를 나타낸다고 보았다. 한국뿐 아니라 아시아 전역의 팝 가수들이 함께 주목받기 시작했다는 것이다.





“It certainly feels like Southeast Asian music is finding a global audience,” he told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “Songs from the region seem to go viral quickly once they get exposure.”

region: 지역

go viral: 온라인에서 빠르게 화제가 되다

exposure: 노출

이 씨는 코리아중앙데일리에 동남아시아 음악이 "확실히 글로벌 적으로 반응이 오는 것 같다”며 “동남아 뮤지션의 음악은 한 번 노출만 잘 되면 빠르게 바이럴이 된다”고 말했다.

[중략]

The rise of Southeast Asian music that Lee has observed is now unfolding on some of the world’s biggest stages.

observe: 목격하다

unfold: 펼쳐지다

이 씨가 지켜봐왔던 동남아시아 음악의 부상은 이제 세계 최대 규모의 무대들에서 펼쳐지고 있다.





BINI, one of the most popular girl groups in Filipino pop, or P-pop, became the first Filipino group to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival this year. Fellow P-pop act SB19 also made history as the first all-Filipino group to perform at Lollapalooza.

Filipino: 필리핀의

fellow: 동료의

make history: 역사를 쓰다

필리핀 팝, 이른바 ‘P팝’을 대표하는 걸그룹 가운데 하나인 비니(BINI)는 올해 필리핀 그룹 최초로 코첼라 밸리 뮤직 앤드 아츠 페스티벌 무대에 올랐다. 또 다른 P팝 그룹인 SB19도 멤버 전원이 필리핀인 그룹 가운데 최초로 롤라팔루자에서 공연하며 역사를 새로 썼다.





K-pop heavily influenced both BINI and SB19 in their training and production model. The audition program “Star Hunt Academy” (2019–) brought together the members of BINI, who then underwent K-pop-style training before debuting in 2021, while a local subsidiary of Korean entertainment company ShowBT launched SB19 before the boy band left and started its own agency in 2023.

heavily : [정도나 세기가] 강하게

bring together: 한데 모으다

undergo training: 훈련을 받다

subsidiary: 현지 법인

launch: 발사하다, 출시하다

비니와 SB19의 육성 및 제작 방식에는 모두 K팝이 큰 영향을 미쳤다. 오디션 프로그램 ‘스타 헌트 아카데미’(2019~)를 통해 비니 멤버들이 모였고, 이들은 K팝식 훈련을 거쳐 2021년 데뷔했다. SB19는 한국 엔터테인먼트사 ShowBT의 현지 법인을 통해 데뷔했고, 이후 회사를 떠나 2023년 자체 기획사를 설립했다.





The P-pop acts are now seeking a Grammy in the newly established Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which BTS and many other major K-pop acts have chosen to boycott, bringing global attention to a region that is slowly mastering how to adapt K-pop’s playbook to local tastes.

seek: ~를 추구하다, 구하다

boycott: 보이콧하다

adapt: 조정하다, 적응하다

playbook: 계획, 전술

이들 P팝 그룹은 현재 신설된 그래미 어워즈의 ‘최우수 아시아 팝 음악 퍼포먼스’ 부문 수상을 노리고 있다. 방탄소년단과 다수의 주요 K팝 가수들이 보이콧하기로 한 부문이다. 이들의 도전은 K팝의 성공 전략을 현지 취향에 맞게 응용하는 법을 차츰 익혀가는 동남아시아에 세계적인 이목을 끌고 있다.





Their rise, therefore, poses a question for the industry that helped shape them: Will stronger homegrown acts chip away at K-pop’s position in Southeast Asia and beyond?

pose: 제기하다

shape: [중요한 영향을 미쳐] 형성하다

homegrown: 자기 지역에서 만든, 본국산의

chip away at: 조금씩 깎아먹다





따라서 이들의 부상은 이들의 성장에 영향을 미친 K팝 산업에 한 가지 질문을 던진다. 더욱 강력해진 자국 가수들이 동남아시아와 그 밖의 지역에서 K팝의 입지를 조금씩 잠식하게 될까.

[후략]





WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]