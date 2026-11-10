A photo taken on Oct. 27 shows machinery and equipment awaiting to be loaded onto ships for export at Lianyungang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province. Robust growth in the electronics industry and high-tech manufacturing helped drive a double-digit increase in the profits of China's major industrial firms during the first nine months of 2026, official data showed Tuesday. Profits of major industrial firms rose 15.5 percent on year to 6.03 trillion yuan (about $897.7 billion) during the January-September period, maintaining double-digit growth since the beginning of the year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). XINHUA/YONHAP

The government and the ruling party must break their deadlock on labor flexibility and deregulation in order to counter Chinese rivals rapidly gaining ground in strategic technologies.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who visited China last week, posted a Facebook message over the weekend titled “Are We Desperate Enough? Are We Doing Enough?” It conveyed the urgency he felt during his visit.

“Chinese companies are improving their technological capabilities and competitiveness faster than we imagined,” he wrote. “Even in areas where we once led, we now find ourselves chasing China. I worry whether we can afford to continue as we are.”

Kim also relayed the frustration of a Korean business executive in China, who asked whether Korea was doing enough when the entire Chinese government was mobilizing to help its companies compete.

“Shouldn't the government feel an even greater sense of urgency than businesses?” Kim asked. “If companies must wait years for a single regulation to be lifted, how far ahead will their foreign competitors have moved?”

Many Koreans will sympathize with his appeal that businesses should never lose opportunities or suffer unnecessarily because of government inaction.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources is seeking to eliminate unnecessary regulations and complicated approval procedures across regional boundaries through legislation establishing large-scale special economic zones. But progress has stalled amid opposition from the Labor Ministry and labor unions.

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) has submitted two competing bills to the National Assembly. One includes labor exemptions sought by businesses, including exceptions to the 52-hour workweek for highly paid professionals, known as the white-collar exemption, and extending the maximum employment period for fixed-term workers from two to four years. The other excludes those exemptions and reflects labor unions' demands.

Rather than making a responsible decision, the ruling party is postponing one.

Kim's warning about China's technological rise is hardly new. Bloomberg Intelligence recently projected that China could become the global leader in eight of 17 strategic technology sectors by 2030, including large language models, humanoid robots and autonomous and connected vehicles.

If China gains dominance across future industries, from AI to shipbuilding, automobiles and biotechnology, Korean companies will find their competitive position increasingly threatened.

The government and ruling party must therefore decide promptly on labor exemptions rather than leaving the issue unresolved. They cannot simply wait indefinitely for social dialogue that has made little progress.

The urgency expressed by the industry minister must be shared across the administration. Removing unnecessary regulatory obstacles and resolving disagreements over labor flexibility require political leadership, not just expressions of concern.

China's competitors are moving forward while Korea debates whether to act. Continuing to watch stalled negotiations without making decisions is itself an irresponsible choice.









“중국은 뛰는데 우리는…” 산업장관만 절박한 한국 경제

지난주 중국을 다녀온 김정관 산업통상부 장관이 ‘우리는 충분히 절박한가? 우리는 그러고 있습니까?’라는 제목의 페이스북 글을 지난 주말에 올렸다. 현장에서 느낀 위기감과 절박감을 담은 글이다. 그는 “중국 기업들의 기술력과 경쟁력은 생각 이상으로 빠르게 높아지고 있었다”며 “우리가 앞섰던 분야에서도 이제는 오히려 중국을 추격해야 하는 상황이 벌어지고 있다. 우리가 지금처럼 해서 과연 괜찮을까 하는 걱정이 컸다”고 썼다.

기업이 최대한 뛸 수 있도록 중국은 온 나라가 나서는데 “우리는 그러고 있느냐”는 현지 한국 기업인의 하소연도 전했다. 김 장관은 “정부가 기업보다 더 절박해야 하는 것 아닌가. 기업이 규제 하나를 풀기 위해 몇 년씩 기다려야 한다면, 그 사이 경쟁국 기업들은 얼마나 멀리 앞서가겠는가”라고 했다. “적어도 정부 때문에 기업이 기회를 놓치거나 속앓이를 하는 일은 없어야 한다”는 그의 절절한 호소에 공감하는 국민이 많을 것이다.

산업부는 초광역특구법을 통해 지역 경계를 넘어 불필요한 규제와 복잡한 인허가 절차를 없애려 하지만 고용노동부와 노동계의 반대로 진척이 없는 상태다. 더불어민주당은 고소득 전문직 등의 주 52시간제 예외(화이트칼라 이그젬션) 허용과 기간제 근로자 사용 기간 연장(2년→4년) 등 경영계가 요구해 온 노동 특례가 담긴 법안과, 노동특례를 빼고 노동계의 주장을 담은 상반되는 법안 두 개를 국회에 올렸다. 국정을 맡은 집권 여당이 책임 있는 결정을 미루고 있는 게 우리의 현실이다.





This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

김 장관이 언급한 중국의 기술 굴기는 어제오늘의 일이 아니다. 블룸버그 인텔리전스(BI)는 최근 보고서에서 중국이 2030년까지 대규모 언어모델(LLM), 휴머노이드 로봇, 자율주행·커넥티드카 등 17개 전략 기술 분야 중 8개에서 세계 선도국으로 올라설 것으로 봤다. 인공지능(AI)부터 조선·자동차·바이오 등 미래 산업 전반의 주도권을 중국이 틀어쥐면 한국 산업의 설 자리는 그만큼 쪼그라들 수밖에 없다. 산업장관 혼자만 위기감을 느끼는 게 아니라면 정부와 여당은 서둘러 노동특례에 대한 결정을 내려야 한다. 지지부진한 사회적 대화를 마냥 지켜보겠다는 것 자체가 무책임한 처사다.