North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, third from right, attends a live-fire demonstration of its 600-millimeter superlarge multiple rocket launcher, dubbed the "sniper" for its precision, at the "Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Development 2026" exhibition on Oct. 29, as reported by the North's state-run Rodong Sinmun on Oct. 30. The event also featured demonstrations involving tactical suicide attack drones, tactical cruise missiles and multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicles. RODONG SINMUN/NEWS1

An editorial warns that diplomacy with Pyongyang must be backed by credible defenses and a clear-eyed assessment of its growing threats.

Lee Sang-ryeol

The author is a senior editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





History offers countless examples of nations suffering a catastrophe because their leaders trusted an adversary’s goodwill or public assurances while neglecting to prepare for any danger. One prominent example involves former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain.

On Sept. 30, 1938, Chamberlain returned from signing the Munich Agreement with Adolf Hitler. He had agreed to cede Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland to Germany in exchange for a promise of European peace. Before cheering crowds, he read a declaration signed with Hitler and proclaimed, “Peace for our time.” His conviction that Hitler would not start a war proved disastrous. The German leader soon dismantled Czechoslovakia and invaded Poland, triggering World War II.

The mistake seems astonishing today, but Chamberlains remain common. They insist that they did nothing more than trust their enemies’ goodwill; in reality, their wishful thinking led to their being deceived.

The war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year, offers another example. The European Union and Ukraine were reluctant to believe that Russia would launch a full-scale invasion. They disregarded repeated warnings from U.S. and British intelligence agencies beginning in the second half of 2021. Even visits to Kyiv by the CIA director and British defense secretary failed to convince them.

French President Emmanuel Macron and then-German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believed almost until the end that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin could prevent war. As Chamberlain did eight decades earlier, they underestimated the danger. On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched its invasion, shattering assumptions that another major European war was impossible. The conflict continues despite more than 2 million casualties.

South Korea also has influential figures who emphasize the North’s supposed goodwill. At a news conference last month, President Lee Jae Myung described North Korea’s nuclear arsenal as “a weapon of last-resort defense.” He called a land mine explosion — caused by North Korean mines in the demilitarized zone — that seriously injured three South Korean soldiers an “unfortunate accident” during an Armed Forces Day ceremony.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said that it was difficult to establish deliberate intent behind the blast, adding that mines were defensive weapons. The first deputy director of the Blue House Office of National Security criticized newspapers for prominently displaying photographs of North Korean conventional weapons demonstrations, suggesting that such coverage unnecessarily frightened the public.

Meanwhile, inexplicable incidents have emerged within the military. Soldiers guarding the front line against North Korea were deployed with rifles lacking live ammunition. The problem extended beyond one or two corps. Yet the South’s Ministry of National Defense issued only institutional warnings to the affected frontline corps and Ground Operations Command without holding commanders personally accountable.

By contrast, soldiers who boarded buses at the Gyeryongdae military complex during the martial law crisis on Dec. 3, 2024, unaware of what was happening, have been dismissed in large numbers.

North Korea’s threat is real. This year alone, it has conducted 23 publicly reported missile launches. Its nuclear-capable multiple rocket launchers are aimed southward. Through Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, during which thousands of its soldiers have died, the North has acquired experience in modern drone warfare.

North Korean cyberattacks have alarmed even the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI. Recently, hackers stole approximately $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Such proceeds help finance nuclear weapons development and missile launches.

While the United States, the EU and other partners have imposed additional sanctions on North Korea, the South has hesitated to follow suit.

History’s Chamberlains failed to recognize threats for what they were. Today, North Korea is rapidly improving both its nuclear arsenal and conventional weapons, but voices dismissing those dangers remain prominent.

Seoul’s military continues to emphasize transferring wartime operational control from Washington without first establishing adequate nuclear deterrence capabilities. Meanwhile, strains in the South Korea-U.S. alliance are growing.

The lesson of Chamberlain is not that diplomacy should be abandoned. It is that negotiations cannot substitute for credible defenses or an assessment of an adversary’s intentions. Peace cannot be secured merely by assuming that an opponent shares one’s desire to avoid conflict.

In 2026, South Korea has too many Chamberlains.









한국의 ‘체임벌린’들

이상렬 수석논설위원

역사엔 적이나 상대방이 겉으로 내세운 선의나 말만 믿고 대비를 소홀히 하다가 나라와 국민이 참화를 겪은 사례가 가득하다. 대표적인 사례가 제2차 세계대전 직전 영국의 네빌 체임벌린 총리다.

1938년 9월 30일, 체임벌린은 독일의 히틀러와 뮌헨협정에 서명하고 돌아왔다. 체코슬로바키아의 주데텐란트를 독일에 넘겨주고 유럽의 평화를 약속받았다는 것이었다. 그는 환호하는 군중 앞에서 히틀러와 서명한 선언문을 읽으며 “이것이 우리 시대의 평화”라고 외쳤다. 히틀러가 전쟁을 일으키지 않을 것이란 확신, 그게 문제였다. 얼마 안 있어 히틀러는 체코슬로바키아를 해체하고, 폴란드를 침공했다. 인류 역사상 최악의 전쟁인 제2차 세계대전의 시작이었다.

지금 보면 어처구니없지만, 세상엔 ‘체임벌린’이 드물지 않다. 그들은 적의 선의를 믿었다고 강변하지만, 사실은 자신들이 바라는 대로 생각하며 적에게 속은 것이다.

4년째 계속되는 지옥 같은 전쟁, 우크라이나전쟁도 그랬다. 유럽연합(EU)과 우크라이나는 러시아의 전면 침공 가능성을 믿으려 하지 않았다. 2021년 하반기부터 미국과 영국 정보당국이 줄기차게 경고를 내놓아도 무시했다. 미국 중앙정보국(CIA) 국장과 영국 국방장관이 직접 키이우를 찾아가 위험을 알려도 소용없었다. 마크롱 프랑스 대통령과 숄츠 독일 총리는 거의 마지막 순간까지 푸틴 러시아 대통령과의 협상을 통해 전쟁을 피할 수 있다고 여겼다. 80여 년 전의 체임벌린처럼. 그러나 러시아는 2022년 2월 24일 미사일을 퍼부으며 우크라이나를 전면 침공했다. 유럽에서 또다시 전면전이 벌어질 리 없다는 믿음을 단번에 깬 이 끔찍한 전쟁은 200만 명 이상의 사상자를 내고도 끝날 줄 모른다.

한국에도 북한의 ‘선의’를 강조하는 이가 한둘이 아니다. 이재명 대통령은 지난달 기자간담회에서 북핵과 관련해 “그건 최후 방어무기에 해당한다”고 했다. 비무장지대(DMZ)에 북한군이 매설한 지뢰 폭발로 우리 장병 3명이 부상을 입은 것에 대해선 “불의의 사고”라고 했다. ‘국군의날’ 기념식 자리였다. 정동영 통일부 장관은 이 지뢰 폭발에 대해 “고의성을 특정하기 어렵다”며 “지뢰는 방어용 무기”라고 했다. 청와대 국가안보실 1차장은 북한의 재래식 무기 위력 시위와 관련해 “그들의 사진을 그대로 우리 신문 1면에 실어 국민들이 크게 불안감을 느끼는 면은 약간 아쉬움이 있다”고 했다. 언론이 괜한 공포감을 조장한다는 얘기다.

군에선 납득하지 못할 일들이 이어지고 있다. 북한과 대치하는 최전방에선 병사들이 실탄 없는 빈총으로 경계를 섰다. 한두 군단이 아니었다. 그런데도 국방부는 전방 군단들과 그들을 관할하는 지상작전사령부에 ‘기관경고’만 했을 뿐 지작사령관 등 지휘관들에겐 책임을 묻지 않았다. 반면에 12·3 계엄 당시 영문도 모른 채 계룡대에서 버스에 탄 장성들은 중징계를 받고 군복을 벗었다.

북한의 위협은 현실이다. 북한은 올해 들어 공개된 것만 헤아려도 미사일을 23차례 발사했다. 핵 탑재가 가능하다는 방사포는 남쪽을 향하고 있고, 우크라이나전쟁에서 병사 수천 명을 희생시키며 최신의 드론 운용 전술을 익혔다. 북한의 해킹은 미 연방수사국(FBI)을 놀라게 할 정도다. 최근엔 세계 최대 암호화폐 거래소인 바이낸스에서 암호화폐 약 63억 달러(약 8조원)어치를 탈취해 갔다. 그 돈으로 핵무기를 만들고, 미사일을 쏘고 있다. 미국·EU 등 우방은 이런 북한에 별도 제재를 가했는데, 외려 우리는 제재를 망설이고 있다.

역사의 체임벌린들은 적의 위협을 위협으로 보지 않은 이들이었다. 북한은 핵과 재래식 무기를 하루가 다르게 고도화하며 우리를 위협하고 있는데, 그 위협을 대수롭지 않게 여기는 목소리가 난무한다. 군은 북핵 억제력을 충분히 갖추지도 못한 채 전시작전통제권 환수라는 구호에 매달려 있고, 한·미 동맹의 파열음은 커지고 있다. 2026년 한국엔 체임벌린이 너무 많다.