Democratic Party Chair Kim Min-seok is lost in thought during an emergency forum titled “What is wrong with the Supreme Court’s ruling on Han Duck-soo?” at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 24. YONHAP





Democratic Party (DP) Chair Kim Min-seok has little to show for his first 100 days in office. In his acceptance speech, Kim pledged to build a majority party focused on livelihoods through competent, inclusive politics that addressed everyday economic concerns. He promised to raise the party’s approval rating by 10 percentage points within 100 days. Instead, its popularity has declined considerably. Gallup Korea surveys show a drop of five to eight percentage points, while some polls put the DP behind the People Power Party (PPP).

The reasons are clear. Under Kim’s leadership, the DP has pursued an agenda largely detached from people’s livelihoods. Jeonse (lump-sum deposits) and monthly rents have soared following the government’s proposed property tax overhaul, which disregarded market realities, yet the DP has offered no reasonable alternatives. Despite plunging stock prices, high interest rates and slowing growth, the governing party has failed to present measures that could reassure markets.

Instead, the DP has united behind legislation mandating a special counsel investigation into allegedly fabricated indictments directly related to President Lee Jae Myung’s legal troubles and efforts to pressure the judiciary, undermining the separation of powers. Kim’s initiative to make impeaching Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de official party policy raises suspicions that, unable to deliver economic results, he is resorting to extreme pressure on the judiciary to shift the political agenda.

Meanwhile, internal divisions are worsening. Kim apologized for insufficient evidence supporting allegations he raised during the party leadership race that members of the Shincheonji religious group had joined the DP en masse. Yet tensions with supporters of his former rival, former party leader Jung Chung-rae, persist, with mutual accusations even at leadership meetings.

For most Koreans struggling economically and unable to feel the benefits of the country’s $1 trillion export milestone, the governing party’s factional infighting seems utterly removed from their daily lives.

On Tuesday, Kim cited relatively stable relations between the party and the presidential office at the Blue House as an achievement. This presumably means avoiding discord between them, but what good is that when livelihoods are in crisis?

The governing party’s responsibility is to convey public sentiment to the Blue House and government and help correct misguided policies. If Kim’s leadership continues neglecting crises in housing, employment and manufacturing that directly affect ordinary and middle-class Koreans while insisting on ill-advised measures such as impeaching the chief justice, it will have little chance of regaining the public trust it has lost.









민생 성과 없이 갈등만 증폭…제 역할 못 한 김민석 100일

취임 100일을 맞은 김민석 더불어민주당 대표의 성적표가 초라하다. 대표 수락 연설에서 그는 먹고사는 민생 정치, 크고 넓은 확장 정치, 유능한 정치를 통해 민생 중심의 다수 정당을 만들겠다고 밝혔다. 취임 100일 안에 당 지지율을 10%포인트 올리겠다고 장담했다. 하지만 외려 100일 만에 민주당 지지율은 크게 떨어졌다. 한국갤럽 기준 5~8%포인트 하락했고, 일부 여론조사에선 국민의힘에 뒤진다.

이유는 자명하다. 김 대표가 이끄는 민주당의 행태가 민생과는 동떨어진 것이었기 때문이다. 시장의 실상을 외면한 정부 부동산 세제 개편안 때문에 전월세가 폭등했지만, 민주당은 합리적 대안을 보여주지 못했다. 증시가 폭락하고 고금리와 경기 둔화까지 겹쳐 서민의 삶이 팍팍해지는 와중에도 시장에 안도감을 줄 대책을 제시하지 못했다.

그 대신 똘똘 뭉쳐 밀어붙인 것이 이재명 대통령의 사법리스크와 직결된 조작기소 특검법 강행 처리나 사법부 압박 등 삼권분립을 흔드는 일이었다. 김 대표가 앞장서 조희대 대법원장 탄핵소추를 당론으로 정하는 모습을 보노라면 민생에서 성과를 낼 길이 없자 극단적인 사법부 압박 카드로 국면 전환을 모색한다는 의구심마저 든다.

이런 가운데 당 내분은 악화일로다. 김 대표는 신천지 당원 집단 가입 의혹에 대해 근거가 부족하다며 사과했다. 하지만 정청래 전 대표 측과의 갈등이 계속되면서 상호 비난이 난무하는 지경이다. 체감 경기 악화로 수출 1조 달러 성과를 체감할 수 없는 대다수 국민에겐 계파 간 진흙탕 싸움에 빠져 있는 여당이 딴 세상 사람들처럼 비칠 뿐이다.

김 대표는 어제 취임 100일의 성과로 당·청 관계가 비교적 안정됐다는 점을 꼽았다. 최소한 당·청 간 엇박자는 나오지 않을 것이라는 취지라지만, 민생이 위기인데 그게 다 무슨 소용이란 말인가. 오히려 청와대와 정부에 민심을 제대로 전달해 잘못된 정책을 바로잡는 게 여당의 역할이다. 김 대표 체제가 서민과 중산층의 삶과 직결된 부동산·고용·제조업 등의 위기를 등한시하고 대법원장 탄핵 같은 무리수만 고집한다면 추락한 신뢰를 회복할 길은 요원하다.