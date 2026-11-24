North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, inspects construction sites in the Samjiyon tourist district and a ski resort development in the Bukpotae Mountain area on Nov. 15 and 16. During the visits, Kim emphasized the economic and cultural benefits of developing tourism resources, including Mount Paektu, according to a Nov. 17 report by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). YONHAP





Koh Yu-hwan

The author is an emeritus professor of North Korean studies at Dongguk University and former director of the Institute for Unification Studies.





Last week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, illustrated the proverb that a much-publicized feast can offer little to eat. Predictions that the first trilateral summit involving the United States, China and Russia would become another Yalta Conference proved unfounded. An anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also failed to materialize.

Trump described the trilateral gathering as an unprecedented declaration of peace. Unlike the postwar settlement imposed by victorious powers in 1945, however, the meeting primarily reinforced the interests of today's major powers. Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin adopted a joint statement addressing United Nations reform, increased supplies of refined petroleum, opposition to abuses of authority by the International Criminal Court and efforts to reduce nuclear risks and prevent proliferation.

The most striking image was Xi seated between Trump and Putin. The leaders of the two former Cold War superpowers, now diminished, flanked China's president. Xi proposed four principles: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, mutually beneficial cooperation and dialogue. He also suggested regular high-level exchanges and a crisis-management mechanism.

After displaying solidarity with Russia and North Korea at Beijing's commemoration of the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II last September, China used the trilateral meeting to demonstrate its growing stature. American unilateralism appeared weaker, while Beijing championed the international rules and norms traditionally promoted by Washington. China sought to present itself as a mediator of global conflicts and defender of a rules-based order. Nevertheless, the leaders reached no agreement on the wars in Ukraine and Iran, both occurring along fault lines between spheres of influence.

If Washington and Beijing intensify their competition for influence, South Korea, situated where their interests overlap, could face greater insecurity. Having suffered division through great-power politics, South Koreans can take some comfort that no decision about the peninsula was publicly announced without their participation. Yet China's Xinhua News Agency reported discussions of Korean Peninsula issues, including the North's nuclear program, although these were absent from the joint statement. Complacency would be dangerous.

South Korea is no longer the powerless country it was after World War II. Its semiconductor industry and other critical technologies give it leverage with both Washington and Beijing. It must prepare for attempts by self-appointed peacemakers to reshape the peninsula through sphere-of-influence bargaining.

The summit's greatest question was whether Trump would meet Kim. Trump had repeatedly sought contact since late last year and expressed confidence that Kim wanted to see him. But Kim stayed away, as he had during last year's APEC summit in Gyeongju.

Reports suggest the two sides communicated but could not agree on North Korea's conditions. One account even claims a North Korean diplomat discarded a personal letter from Trump. These reports remain unconfirmed. Pyongyang, meanwhile, has expanded and improved its nuclear arsenal and embedded its nuclear status and command arrangements in its constitution. It apparently insists that Washington recognize its nuclear status and abandon hostile policies before talks can proceed.

That is a far higher threshold than Kim's proposal at the February 2019 Hanoi summit to exchange restrictions on the Yongbyon nuclear complex for relief from five sanctions measures. Recent revisions to North Korea's constitution and party rules further reinforce the leader-centered system and its reliance on nuclear weapons. Normalization with Washington would require ideological flexibility resembling China's reforms or the Soviet Union's new thinking, difficult under Pyongyang's rigid political order.

Rather than wait for North Korea to change voluntarily after institutionalizing its hostile two-state policy, South Korea should seek ways to turn great-power diplomacy toward resolving the peninsula's problems. The powers that once helped divide Korea should now be encouraged to cooperate in securing peace.

Kim is unlikely to accept another summit staged merely for photographs. Both countries would need to reconsider established policies. Washington, especially, must align Trump's personal diplomacy with his administration's position. Despite Trump's continued emphasis on his relationship with Kim, the North Korean leader appears to have lost trust in him. Pyongyang is unlikely to negotiate while Washington insists on complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization, or to retreat from demands for nuclear recognition and an end to hostile policies.

The central difficulty is the widening gap between what each side considers a meaningful negotiation. Trump seeks a diplomatic breakthrough, while Kim wants recognition of a strategic position that Washington has consistently rejected. A meeting without prior agreement on these fundamental questions could simply reproduce earlier disappointments. For Seoul, the danger is not only another failed summit but also an agreement reached without attention to South Korean security. Diplomatic preparation therefore matters more than the spectacle of leaders shaking hands before television cameras.

That requires sustained coordination, clear negotiating principles and an understanding that temporary diplomatic headlines cannot substitute for credible commitments on peace and nuclear restraint.

Kim is preparing for a prolonged contest. Seoul must prevent Trump, eager for diplomatic achievements, from trading away security interests through nuclear recognition, suspension of military exercises or unilateral concessions. South Korea and the United States urgently need a durable peace-for-denuclearization process capable of surviving changes of government in both countries.









불발된 북·미 정상회담, 높아진 김정은의 몸값

고유환 동국대 명예교수·전 통일연구원장

지난 주 중국 선전에서 열린 아시아태평양경제협력체(APEC) 정상회담은 ‘소문난 잔치에 먹을 것이 없다’는 속담을 여실히 보여줬다. 사상 처음으로 열린 미·중·러 정상회담(3국 정상 회담)이 ‘제2의 얄타회담’이 될 것이란 전망은 기우였고, 관심을 모았던 북·미 정상회담은 불발됐다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 3국 정상 회담의 의미를 ‘사상 최초의 3자 평화선언’이라고 자평했다. 하지만 이는 2차 대전 이후 세계 질서를 승전 강대국들이 재단했던 때와 달리 현재의 국제 정세를 반영한 강대국의 기득권 강화에 주력한 측면이 강하다. 트럼프와 시진핑 중국 국가주석, 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령이 마주 앉아 ▶유엔 개혁 ▶정제 석유 공급 확대 ▶국제형사재판소(ICC) 권한 남용 반대 ▶핵 위험 감소와 핵확산 방지 등 자국의 이익을 반영한 공동성명을 채택한 게 이를 보여준다.

미·러 정상 옆에 앉힌 시진핑

이번 3국 정상회담에서 가장 눈길을 끌었던 장면은 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 가운데 앉은 회의 구도다. 시 주석은 냉전시대 양극체제의 우두머리였으나 지금은 ‘힘 빠진’ 미·러 정상을 옆에 앉혔다. 그러고는 상호 존중, 평화 공존, 상생 협력, 대화와 협력 등 4원칙을 제안하고 3국 고위급 교류를 정례화하고 위기관리체제를 구축하자고 제안했다. 중국은 지난해 9월 베이징 톈안먼 광장에서 열린 전승절 80주년 기념식에서 중·러·북 연대를 과시한 데 이어 미·중·러 정상회담을 개최함으로써 높아진 위상을 과시했다. 이번 회담을 통해 확인할 수 있었던 것은 미국 우선주의와 일방주의가 약화하고, 미국이 전통적으로 주장해왔던 국제규범과 규칙 기반의 질서를 중국이 강조하고 나섰다는 점이다. 이번 3국 정상회담에서 중국은 세계 평화와 안정을 강조하고 ‘세계분쟁의 조정자’ ‘규칙 기반 질서의 수호자’를 자처함으로써 ‘떠오르는 패권국가’의 면모를 과시하고자 했다. 이번 회담에서는 세력권의 ‘단층선’(fault line)에서 벌어지고 있는 우크라이나 전쟁과 이란전쟁과 관련한 합의를 도출하지 못했다.

미국과 중국이 세력권 경쟁을 본격화하면 두 세력권이 겹치는 단층선에 위치한 한국의 안보 불안정은 커질 수 있다. 세력권 나누기의 희생물로 분단된 우리로서는 한반도 문제가 또다시 우리 의지와 관계없이 강대국에 의해 결정되지 않은 건 다행이다. 그러나 이번에 공동성명에 적시되지 않았지만 중국 관영 신화통신은 ‘핵 위험 감소와 핵확산 방지’와 관련한 논의에서 북핵 문제 등 “한반도 문제에 대한 의견을 교환했다”고 전했다. 이번 3국 정상회담에서 우리의 운명과 관련한 결정이 없었다고 안심할 수 없다.

대한민국은 인공지능(AI) 시대 반도체 등 핵심기술을 보유하고 미·중에 영향력을 행사할 수 있는 핵심국가로 떠올랐다. 우리의 운명을 강대국에 맡기고 지켜보기만 했던 2차 대전 직후와는 다른 상황이다. 미·중이 피스메이커를 자처하며 세력권 정치를 앞세우고 한반도 문제의 현상 변경을 시도할 경우를 철저히 대비해야 한다.

트럼프의 구애 뿌리친 김정은

무엇보다 선전 APEC 정상회담의 관심은 북·미 정상회담 성사여부였다. 트럼프는 선전 APEC을 계기로 김정은 위원장을 만나길 희망했다. 지난해 말부터 지속적으로 러브콜을 보냈고, 이번 방중을 앞두고도 “김정은도 (자신을) 만나기를 희망할 것”이라며 기대하는 모양새였다. 하지만 김정은은 지난해 경주 APEC 때에 이어 이번에도 움직이지 않았다. 북·미가 어떤 식으로든 접촉을 했고, 북한이 정상회담의 조건을 내걸자 미국이 이를 수용하기 어려워 불발됐다는 후문이다. 심지어 북한 외교관은 트럼프의 친서를 내팽개쳤다는 얘기도 나온다. 핵무력을 질적·양적으로 고도화하고 있는 북한은 핵 보유국의 지위와 지휘권을 헌법에 명문화했다. 미국이 적대시 정책 철회와 핵보유국의 지위를 인정해야 대화가 가능하다는 입장을 굽히지 않으면서 회담이 불발한 것으로 보인다. 2019년 2월 베트남 하노이에서 열린 2차 북·미 정상회담에서 영변 핵시설 동결과 5개의 대북제재 해제 교환을 요구했던 김정은이 문턱을 훨씬 높인 것이다. 북한은 최근 개정 헌법과 당 규약을 통해 수령 중심의 유일지배체제를 강화하고 이를 핵무력으로 보위하겠다는 정책노선을 천명했다. 북한이 미국과 관계를 정상화하려면 중국식 사상 해방, 소련식 신사고가 필요한데 수령 체제인 북한의 속성상 쉽지 않을 것이다. 북한의 사상체계와 규범·표준이 외부세계와 너무 다르기 때문이다.

북한이 적대적 두 국가 정책을 제도화한 현재의 국면에서 북한 스스로의 변화를 기대하기보다 국제사회의 세력권 정치를 한반도 문제를 푸는 데 활용하는 현실적 방안을 모색해야 한다. 2차 대전 이후 한반도가 세력권 정치의 희생양이 됐다면 이제는 열강들이 한반도 문제를 푸는 데 힘을 모으도록 하는 것이다.

이번에도 북한이 움직이지 않았듯이 ‘만나서 사진을 찍는’ 이벤트성 회동에 김정은이 응할 가능성은 크지 않다. 북·미 정상회담이 이뤄지려면 양국 모두 내부적으로 유지해온 정책 기조 변화가 필수적임을 보여주는 대목이다. 특히 미국은 트럼프와 행정부의 입장을 일치시키고 이를 토대로 북한에 접근할 필요가 있어 보인다. 트럼프가 김정은과의 브로맨스를 여전히 강조하고 있지만 트럼프에 대한 김정은의 믿음이 사라졌다고 봐야 한다. 북한은 미국의 역대 정부가 고수했던 ‘완전하고 검증 가능하며 불가역적인 비핵화(CVID)’가 유지되는 한 대화에 나올 가능성이 크지 않다. 핵보유국 지위 인정과 대북 적대시 정책 철회라는 입장에서 후퇴할 가능성도 크지 않다. 몸값이 높아진 김정은을 움직이기 쉽지 않은 게 현실이다.

김정은은 북·미 관계 개선을 ‘장기전’으로 상정했다. 외교적 성과 내기에 급급한 트럼프가 우리의 안보와 직결된 핵보유 인정과 군사훈련 중단을 거래의 수단으로 활용하거나 일방적 양보를 하지 않도록 외교력을 발휘해야 한다. 한·미가 북한의 장기전에 대응할 수 있는 ‘평화-비핵 교환 프로세스’를 만들어 양국의 정권이 바뀌더라도 유지할 수 있는 계획을 수립하는 게 시급하다.