Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol answers questions from lawmakers during his confirmation hearing before the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 24. NEWS1





Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol refused to rule out directing prosecutors to withdraw criminal charges against President Lee Jae Myung during his National Assembly confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Asked whether he would exercise his authority to order such a withdrawal, the nominee repeatedly said he had no intention of issuing unreasonable directives that the public would find hard to accept.

When asked whether he could explicitly state that he would leave the decision to prosecutors and refrain from intervening, Lee acknowledged that he could not.

He also evaded a question about whether the Blue House had asked him to pursue the withdrawal of charges during his nomination process, saying it would be inappropriate to answer. His remarks inevitably deepen suspicions that withdrawing the charges is ultimately his intention.

Before the hearing, Lee consistently maintained that establishing the truth behind allegations of fabricated indictments should take precedence, with subsequent decisions guided by law and principle. At the hearing, he again promised not to issue unreasonable directives without specifying what would constitute an unreasonable intervention.

Unlike his predecessor, Jung Sung-ho, who opposed directing prosecutors to withdraw charges, Lee has refused to rule out that possibility. Such a position is incompatible with the responsibilities of a justice minister entrusted with upholding the rule of law.

The governing camp and the nominee argue that withdrawing charges would naturally follow if allegations of fabricated indictments were substantiated. But their premise is flawed. Having the president appoint a special counsel to investigate allegations concerning his own criminal cases inherently undermines public confidence in the investigation. If the governing camp is so convinced the indictments were fabricated, it should seek a court judgment based on evidence and legal principles.

President Lee recently expressed his grievances on social media, questioning how recovering 550 billion won ($410 million) for the public from the Daejang-dong development project could constitute a breach of trust. Such remarks inevitably invite criticism that he was implicitly directing both the special counsel and the nominee for justice minister.

The nominee is a close associate of the president, having worked at the same law firm and headed an organization affiliated with the Seongnam municipal government. His nomination immediately prompted speculation that it was intended to facilitate the withdrawal of charges against the president.

Should those concerns prove justified, withdrawing criminal charges against a sitting president on political grounds would undermine the foundations of Korea’s criminal justice system. Lee must unequivocally declare that he will not exercise his ministerial authority to direct prosecutors to withdraw charges against the president and honor that commitment once in office.









공소취소 않겠다는 말 끝내 회피한 법무장관 후보자

이용철 법무부 장관 후보자가 어제(24일) 국회 인사청문회에서 이재명 대통령 형사사건의 공소취소를 지휘하지 않겠다는 말을 끝내 회피했다. 이 후보자는 공소취소 지휘 여부를 묻는 질문에 “국민이 납득하기 어려운 무리한 지휘권을 행사할 생각은 없다”는 답변을 반복했다. 특히 “공소취소 여부는 검찰이 알아서 할 것이고 나는 지휘하지 않겠다. 그 얘기를 못 하느냐”는 질문에 “예, 그렇습니다”라고 답했을 정도다.

후보자로 인선되는 과정에서 청와대로부터 공소취소 요청을 받은 적이 있느냐는 질문에도 “말씀드리기 적절하지 않다”며 답변을 피했다. 그의 발언으로 볼 때 결국 공소취소를 하려는 것이 아니냐는 의구심이 커질 수밖에 없다.

이 후보자는 청문회 전에도 조작기소 의혹의 진상규명이 우선이고, 나머지는 법과 원칙에 따르겠다는 말로 일관했다. 이번에도 무리한 지휘는 하지 않겠다면서 그 기준은 밝히지 않았다. 공소취소 지휘에 부정적이었던 전임 정성호 장관과 달리 공소취소 가능성에 선을 긋지 않는 이 후보자의 태도는 법치주의를 수호해야 할 법무부 장관으로서 적합하다고 볼 수 없다.

여권과 이 후보자는 조작기소 의혹에 대한 진상이 밝혀지면 공소취소는 당연한 수순이란 논리를 펼치고 있지만 전제부터 틀렸다. 대통령이 자신과 관련한 사건을 다루는 특별검사를 임명하고, 그 특검을 통해 조작기소 의혹을 규명한다는 구도 자체가 국민들이 특검을 신뢰하지 못하게 만들기 때문이다. 여권이 그토록 조작기소를 확신한다면 재판에서 증거와 법리에 따라 판단을 구하면 될 문제다.

이 대통령은 최근 SNS를 통해 대장동 개발사업에서 5500억원을 공익 환수한 것이 어떻게 배임이냐며 억울함을 호소하는 글을 올렸다. 이러니 특검과 법무부 장관 후보자에게 무언의 지시를 내린 게 아니냐는 비판이 나올 수밖에 없다. 이 후보자는 이 대통령과 같은 법무법인에서 근무하고 성남시 산하기관 대표를 지낸 측근 인사다. 지명 당시부터 이 대통령 사건의 공소취소를 염두에 둔 인사가 아니냐는 논란이 불거졌다. 이런 우려대로 현직 대통령의 형사사건을 정치적 판단에 따라 공소취소한다면 대한민국 형사사법체계의 근간을 무너뜨리는 일이 될 것이다. 이 후보자는 대통령 사건의 공소취소를 위한 지휘권은 행사하지 않겠다고 분명히 밝히고 이를 지켜야 할 것이다.