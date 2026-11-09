Lee Yong-cheol, head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, answers lawmakers' questions during a comprehensive parliamentary audit of the Defense Ministry and related agencies at the National Assembly's Defense Committee in Yeouido, Seoul, on Oct. 26. Lee was nominated as justice minister on Nov. 8. NEWS1

Lee Yong-cheol faces calls to clarify whether he would use ministerial authority to seek withdrawal of charges against President Lee Jae Myung.





Controversy is growing over the political neutrality of Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol, who is associated with the so-called Seongnam network, a group accused of benefiting from political appointments under the current administration. His longstanding ties to President Lee Jae Myung have raised suspicions that his nomination was intended to facilitate the withdrawal of criminal charges against the president. In an interview on Sunday, the nominee avoided addressing the issue.

Lee previously worked alongside the president at Saegil Law Firm. After Lee Jae Myung was elected Seongnam mayor in 2010, the nominee served on his transition committee and later headed the Seongnam Industry Promotion Foundation. He reportedly also gave high marks to Yoo Dong-gyu, a central figure in the Daejang-dong development scandal, while serving on the committee that recommended Yoo for a senior position at the Seongnam Facilities Management Corporation in 2010.

The opposition suspects the nominee was a hidden architect of the Daejang-dong scandal. In yesterday's interview, he denied the allegation, noting that the Seongnam Development Corporation, which oversaw the project, was not established until 2014. He must nevertheless explain his relationship with Yoo and any involvement in the development project.

The timing of his nomination also raises questions. It was announced shortly before the Democratic Party passed legislation on Friday authorizing a special counsel investigation into allegations that cases involving the president had been fabricated.

Although the bill excludes provisions explicitly authorizing withdrawal of indictments, the justice minister retains authority to direct and supervise the head of the Public Prosecution Office in specific cases. That leaves open a potential route for dropping charges through ministerial intervention.

Another scenario under discussion involves a Justice Ministry advisory committee recommending withdrawal of charges based on the special counsel's findings, followed by the minister implementing that recommendation.

The nominee has yet to articulate his position. Asked about the controversy yesterday, he reportedly replied, "I will answer that later, in due course." There is no justification for postponing an answer to a question directly concerning political neutrality.

Before taking office, Lee must explicitly pledge not to exercise his supervisory authority to secure withdrawal of charges against the president. Without dispelling these concerns, he will struggle to earn public trust as the official responsible for upholding the rule of law.

His qualifications also warrant scrutiny. Although a lawyer, Lee lacks experience in justice administration and prosecutorial practice. Lawmakers must thoroughly examine whether he possesses the expertise and judgment needed to manage disruption accompanying the introduction of Korea's new criminal justice system.









‘성남라인’ 법무장관 후보자, 공소 취소 입장은 무엇인가

이용철 법무부 장관 후보자를 둘러싼 정치적 중립성 논란이 커져 가고 있다. 이 후보자는 현 정부 낙하산·코드 인사의 진원지로 지목되는 ‘성남라인’으로 분류되는 인사다. 이런 배경에다 이재명 대통령과의 오랜 인연으로 인해 법무부 장관이 권한을 행사할 수 있는 공소 취소를 염두에 둔 인사가 아니냐는 점이 논란의 핵심이다. 이 후보자는 어제 한 인터뷰에서 이 문제에 대한 입장 표명을 회피했다.

이 후보자는 과거 법무법인 새길에서 이 대통령과 함께 일했으며, 이 대통령이 2010년 성남시장에 당선된 뒤에는 인수위원으로 참여했고 이후 성남산업진흥재단 대표를 지냈다. 또 대장동 개발비리 의혹의 핵심 인물인 유동규씨가 2010년 성남시 시설관리공단 기획본부장으로 임용될 때 임원추천위원으로 유씨에게 높은 점수를 준 것으로 알려져 있다. “대장동 게이트의 숨은 설계자”라는 게 야당 의심이다. 이 후보자는 어제 한 인터뷰에서 “대장동 사업을 주도한 성남도시개발공사는 2014년에야 출범했다”며 의혹을 부인했는데, 앞으로 유씨와의 관계, 대장동 사업 관여 여부 등을 소상히 밝혀야 한다.

이 후보자 지명 시점도 미묘하다. 지난 6일 더불어민주당이 이 대통령 사건의 조작 여부를 수사하는 특검법을 국회에서 통과시키기 직전 이 후보자 지명이 전격적으로 발표됐다. 법무장관은 구체적 사건에 관해 공소청장을 지휘·감독할 수 있다. 장관 지휘권을 통해 공소 취소를 할 수 있는 방법은 얼마든지 가능하다. 법무부 산하 검찰인권존중미래위원회가 특검 수사 결과를 토대로 공소 취소를 권고하면 장관이 이를 이행하는 시나리오도 거론된다.

이 후보자는 아직 공소 취소 논란에 대해 뚜렷한 입장을 내놓지 않고 있다. 어제 관련 질문에 “나중에 천천히 답하겠다”고만 했다는데, 정치적 중립성과 직결된 중대 문제에 답변을 미룰 이유가 없다. 이 후보자는 법무부 장관 인준에 앞서 공소 취소와 관련된 지휘권을 행사하지 않겠다는 명확한 입장부터 밝혀야 한다. 이런 의구심을 불식하지 못한 채 법치 행정 수장에 오르면 신뢰를 얻기 힘들다. 또한 변호사이긴 하지만 법무 행정과 재조 경력이 없는 이 후보자가 새 형사사법체계 출범에 따른 혼란을 해소할 전문성과 자질을 갖췄는지도 철저히 검증돼야 한다.