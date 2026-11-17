The planned Tamil Nadu yard would expand Korean shipbuilding capacity while helping India pursue its maritime and strategic ambitions.

A midsize gas carrier by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in test operations. [YONHAP]

HD현대중공업의 중형 가스 운반선이 해상 시운전을 하고 있다. [연합]

India’s next geopolitical hedge against China: Luring Korean shipbuilders to its ports

중국 견제할 인도의 새 지정학 카드, 한국 조선사 유치

Korea JoongAng Daily 1면

Monday, Nov. 15, 2026

India's push to expand domestic shipbuilding and lessen its dependence on China has found an eager partner in Korea, whose shipbuilders are looking for new production bases abroad.

조선업을 키우고 중국 의존도를 낮추려는 인도가 해외 생산 거점을 찾는 한국 조선사를 적극적인 파트너로 맞았다.

lessen one's dependence on ~에 대한 의존도를 낮추다

eager 열의 있는, 적극적인

Those complementary needs are driving a burgeoning partnership centered on Thoothukudi, a port city near India's southern tip, where HD Hyundai plans to build a $4 billion shipyard with Indian state partners. On India's west coast, Samsung Heavy Industries is backing an Indian yard competing for the country's first oil tanker orders in decades.

두 나라의 맞물리는 수요는 인도 남단 인근 항구도시 투투쿠디를 중심으로 두 나라간 협력을 빠르게 키우고 있다. HD현대는 이곳에 인도 국영 파트너들과 40억 달러 규모의 조선소를 지을 계획이다. 인도 서부 해안에서는 삼성중공업이 수십 년 만에 처음 나오는 인도 유조선 발주를 노리는 현지 조선소를 지원하고 있다.

complementary 상호 보완적인

burgeoning 급성장하는

back 지원하다, 뒷받침하다

The stakes reach beyond the two countries. China, Korea and Japan accounted for about 93 percent of global shipbuilding in 2024, according to Clarksons Research, and India is spending public money to become the fourth name on that list, with Korean partners instead of Chinese ones.

파장은 두 나라에 그치지 않는다. 클락슨 리서치에 따르면 2024년 세계 선박 건조량의 약 93%를 중국, 한국, 일본이 차지했다. 인도는 이 명단에 네 번째로 이름을 올리기 위해 나랏돈을 투입하고 있고, 파트너로는 중국이 아닌 한국을 택했다.

stakes (걸려 있는) 이해관계, 판돈

account for (비율을) 차지하다

When India's shipping minister visited Korea last month, he toured Korean shipyards and explored business opportunities with all three of Korea's major shipbuilders, underscoring New Delhi's push to expand its shipbuilding industry.

지난달 방한한 인도 해운 장관은 한국 조선소를 둘러보고 국내 조선 3사 모두와 사업 기회를 타진했다. 조선업을 키우려는 인도 정부의 의지를 보여준 행보다.

explore 모색하다, 타진하다

underscore 강조하다, 부각하다

HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun, left, poses for a photo with India's Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at HD Hyundai's Global R&D Center on Oct. 28. SCREEN CAPTURE

India's Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun, Samsung Heavy Industries CEO Choi Sung-an and Hanwha Ocean Executive Vice President Kim Chang-yong to ask for investment and technology transfer during a four-day trip that ended Oct. 28.

사르바난다 소노왈 인도 항만해운수로부 장관은 10월 28일까지 나흘간 한국에 머물며 정기선 HD현대 회장, 최성안 삼성중공업 부회장, 김창용 한화오션 부사장을 만나 투자와 기술 이전을 요청했다.

technology transfer 기술 이전

The tour was the latest in a series of attempts by New Delhi to import an industry it has not managed to build on its own. India ranks 12th in global shipbuilding and wants to be in the top five by 2047.

이번 방한은 스스로 키우지 못한 산업을 들여오려는 인도 정부의 잇단 시도 가운데 가장 최근 사례다. 인도는 세계 조선 순위 12위로, 2047년까지 5위권 진입을 목표로 하고 있다.

the latest in a series of 잇단 ~ 가운데 가장 최근의

manage to ~해내다

For Korean yards that are full at home and losing orders to China, it is a subsidized way to add capacity. The outcome will show whether a shipbuilding industry can be assembled outside East Asia from state funding and borrowed know-how.

국내 도크가 꽉 찬 데다 중국에 수주를 빼앗기고 있는 한국 조선사로서는 보조금을 받으며 생산 능력을 늘릴 기회다. 그 결과는 정부 재정과 외부에서 들여온 노하우로 동아시아 밖에 조선 산업을 세울 수 있는지 가늠하는 시험대가 될 전망이다.

subsidized 보조금을 받는

capacity 생산 능력

assemble 조립하다, (조직 등을) 꾸리다

Plenty of orders, few yards

일감은 넘치는데 조선소가 없다

About 95 percent of India's trade by volume moves by sea, the country spends close to $75 billion a year hiring foreign ships, and its own yards held 0.5 percent of the global order book as of Sept. 1, according to the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO).

발틱국제해운협의회(BIMCO)에 따르면 인도 교역량의 약 95%가 바닷길로 오가고, 인도는 외국 선박을 빌리는 데 연간 750억 달러 가까이 쓴다. 반면 9월 1일 기준 세계 수주잔량에서 인도 조선소가 차지한 비중은 0.5%다.

by volume 물량 기준으로

order book 수주잔량

A delegation led by the newly appointed industry minister of India's Tamil Nadu state poses for a commemorative photo during a visit to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan shipyard on June 8. HD HYUNDAI

Indian cabinet earmarked 697.3 billion rupees ($7.4 billion) in September 2025 to lift annual capacity to 4.5 million gross tons by 2047. State-run buyers plan to order 437 vessels worth about 2.2 trillion rupees.

인도 내각은 2025년 9월 연간 건조 능력을 2047년까지 450만 총톤(GT)으로 늘리기 위해 6973억 루피(74억 달러)를 배정했다. 국영 선주들은 약 2조2000억 루피 어치의 선박 437척을 발주할 계획이다.

earmark (예산을) 배정하다

gross ton 총톤(선박 내부 용적 단위)

state-run 국영의

Demand is not the constraint but the ability to build is. Indian yards delivered about 65,000 deadweight tons of ships in the fiscal year through March 2025, roughly a fifth of a single supertanker. Cheap labor does not close the gap. An Indian yard needs 150 to 180 man-hours for work that takes 10 to 15 in Korea, Han Seung-han, an analyst at SK Securities, wrote in a September report.

발목을 잡는 건 수요가 아니라 건조 능력이다. 인도 조선소들이 2025년 3월 끝난 회계연도에 인도한 선박은 약 6만5000재화중량톤(DWT)으로, 초대형 유조선 한 척의 5분의 1 수준이다. 값싼 인건비로도 격차는 좁혀지지 않는다. 한승한 SK증권 연구원은 9월 보고서에서 한국에서 10~15 맨아워면 끝나는 작업에 인도 조선소는 150~180 맨아워가 든다고 분석했다.

constraint 제약, 걸림돌

deadweight ton 재화중량톤(선박이 실을 수 있는 화물 무게 단위)

close the gap 격차를 좁히다

man-hour 한 사람이 한 시간 동안 하는 작업량

HD Hyundai's third overseas base

HD현대의 세 번째 해외 거점

HD Hyundai is leading Korean shipbuilders' foray into India. When Sonowal met Chung on Oct. 28, the two sides agreed to finish a detailed project report (DPR) on the yard's cost, size and schedule within six months. The local port authority ordered a feasibility study in September, and site inspections are now underway.

한국 조선사의 인도 진출은 HD현대가 이끌고 있다. 지난 10월 28일 소노왈 장관과 정 회장은 조선소의 사업비, 규모, 일정을 담은 상세사업보고서(DPR)를 6개월 안에 마무리하기로 합의했다. 현지 항만청은 지난 9월 타당성 조사를 발주했고, 현재 부지 실사가 진행 중이다.

foray into ~로의 진출

feasibility study 타당성 조사

underway 진행 중인

HD Hyundai is to run the yard through a joint venture as its largest shareholder. Until it opens, India plans to place its first orders with HD Hyundai's yards in Korea and send workers there for training. The partnership began with a Tamil Nadu state agreement in December 2025.

HD현대는 합작법인의 최대주주로 조선소를 운영한다. 인도는 조선소가 문을 열기 전까지 첫 발주 물량을 HD현대의 국내 조선소에 맡기고, 인력을 한국에 보내 훈련시킬 계획이다. 양측 협력은 2025년 12월 타밀나두주와 맺은 협약에서 출발했다.

joint venture 합작법인

place an order with ~에 발주하다

India's Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal post on X after meeting with Samsung Heavy Industries CEO Choi Sung-an in Seoul on Oct. 29 to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the shipbuilding sector. SCREEN CAPTURE

What HD Hyundai gains is scale it cannot add at home. The yard is planned to turn out about 2.5 million gross tons a year, more than half of the capacity India wants nationwide by 2047. It would be the group's third overseas base after Vietnam and the Philippines, and subsidies would carry much of the cost: Han estimates that central and state support will cover 45 to 47 percent of the $4 billion bill, leaving HD Hyundai to fund about $2.2 billion.

HD현대가 얻는 것은 국내에서는 더 늘릴 수 없는 생산 규모다. 이 조선소의 건조 능력은 연간 약 250만 총톤으로 계획돼 있다. 인도가 2047년까지 목표로 잡은 전국 건조 능력의 절반이 넘는 규모다. 베트남, 필리핀에 이은 그룹의 세 번째 해외 거점이 되며, 비용의 상당 부분은 보조금으로 충당된다. 한 연구원은 중앙정부와 주정부 지원이 40억 달러 사업비의 45~47%를 메워 HD현대의 부담은 약 22억 달러가 될 것으로 추산했다.

turn out 생산하다, 만들어내다

carry the cost 비용을 떠안다

bill 비용, 청구액





[후략]





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]