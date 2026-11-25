This handout photo posted on the official X account of Nvidia on November 23 shows reinstated CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang reacting to the ovation from employees upon his return to the company headqurters in Santa Clara, California. Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive in a stunning reversal that U.S. President Donald Trump said followed his own direct contacts with the company's board. AFP/YONHAP





Ahn Hai-ri

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Among the deluge of domestic and international media coverage surrounding Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO, one piece struck me as particularly unsettling. It was a New York Times opinion column by Stephen Witt, author of Huang’s biography, “The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World’s Most Coveted Microchip” (2025).

Declaring that the facade of a narcissist had shattered, Witt disparaged virtually everything about Huang. The $1,000 tip Huang left a server at a modest Denny’s restaurant where the two had breakfast was, in Witt’s telling, hypocrisy intended to conceal arrogance. Huang’s frequent acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by his wife, Lori, who interrupted her career to raise their children, was self-deception intended to cultivate an image of a devoted family man.

Even Huang’s efforts to increase the proportion of female employees at Nvidia from almost none in its early years to a quarter of its workforce were portrayed as potentially driven by ulterior motives. Witt said he had sensed an atmosphere of fear and submission at Nvidia because Huang could not tolerate dissent. Comparing Huang’s boastfulness, narcissism and womanizing to U.S. President Donald Trump’s, Witt argued that Huang had brought about his own downfall.

What made the column peculiar was that Witt had interpreted most of these same matters almost entirely differently in his book. While acknowledging that Huang was difficult to decipher, he portrayed him as charming, humorous, universally beloved, somewhat eccentric and devoted to his family.

The book does describe the famous “Huang rage.” His harsh reprimands in front of numerous colleagues leave both the recipient and the audience stunned. Yet Witt interpreted even these outbursts as a largely deliberate management strategy: motivating employees to push beyond their limits and establishing organizational discipline by sharing lessons from failure.

When an employee whom Huang had humiliated by demanding that he return his entire salary became seriously ill, Huang offered to cover all his medical expenses personally. Most of the roughly 100 Nvidia employees Witt interviewed had similarly heartwarming stories. Above all, except in cases of truly intolerable conduct, Huang refrained from firing employees. He did not make scapegoats of them.

To employees, Huang was more than someone who enabled them to accumulate substantial wealth by offering Nvidia shares at a discount to their lowest price over the preceding two years. As Nvidia chief scientist Bill Dally described him, Huang was a leader people wanted to follow wherever he went. Bryan Catanzaro, a key researcher who helped steer Huang toward artificial intelligence, left for Baidu at triple his salary but soon returned to Nvidia.

Despite these accounts, Witt’s assessment underwent a radical reversal. The two years since his last interview and the previously unknown affair presumably contributed to that change. But criticism bordering on ridicule would probably have been impossible had Witt not been convinced of Huang’s downfall.

A similar indication emerged from a New York Times column published a week later by Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Grant argued that Huang had deceived the public and investors through inappropriate relationships and repeated dishonesty, and that boards must hold executives accountable not only for financial performance but also for ethical conduct.

Allowing a chief executive who had crossed ethical boundaries to return, Grant argued, would send the wrong message throughout the organization. Reinstatement was out of the question. This sentiment appeared to prevail not only within Nvidia’s board but across society more broadly. Indeed, as recently as Nov. 17, the board publicly ruled out reinstating him.

Yet on Monday, Huang returned to an enthusiastic welcome from Nvidia employees and financial markets worldwide. Nvidia’s board unanimously approved his reinstatement, even as an independent investigation into whether he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation remained underway.

In an earlier era, before the AI-driven world Huang helped create, events might well have unfolded precisely as Witt and Grant had anticipated. But watching Huang return after just 11 days, I felt that we had entered an entirely different world. His comeback exposed an uncomfortable truth: Extraordinary genius can be irreplaceable, rendering even stringent standards of corporate ethics and morality virtually powerless.

Consider the technological foundations of Huang’s achievement. Previous attempts to commercialize parallel computing had consistently failed, while mainstream computer scientists dismissed neural networks as little more than toys. Huang successfully brought together these two technologies that investors and scientists had largely overlooked. Combining these technologies helped lay the foundations for modern AI, creating a world that now seemingly cannot function without Huang.

In his Times column, Witt outlined the qualifications Nvidia’s next CEO would require. The successor would need to be a world-class computer scientist, capable of closing deals with powerful customers and sufficiently influential to call Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Taiwan and shout at its executives.

Ultimately, Huang himself filled the vacancy, returning in a navy jacket rather than his trademark leather one. He was irreplaceable not simply because Nvidia lacked a designated successor or even an obvious second-in-command. Rather, he was uniquely positioned at virtually every critical junction of the AI ecosystem, from semiconductor design and manufacturing partnerships to software development and relationships with major technology companies.

There is now little that can restrain Huang. For now, a world that functions without him has failed to materialize. Should that day suddenly arrive, what resources would the world draw upon, and how would it withstand the disruption? Such is the precariousness of a world dependent on a single company — or a single individual.









젠슨의 복귀, 대체불가의 대가

안혜리 기자

젠슨 황(이하 젠슨)의 엔비디아 CEO 사임 전후로 쏟아진 국내외 미디어의 물량 공세 가운데 좀 뜨악한 게 하나 있었다. 바로 그의 전기『엔비디아 젠슨 황, 생각하는 기계』(2025)를 쓴 스티븐 위트가 뉴욕타임스(NYT)에 기고한 칼럼이다.

위트는 이 글에서 "나르시시스트의 은폐막이 산산조각났다"며 젠슨의 모든 걸 깎아내렸다. 아침 식사를 같이한 허름한 식당 데니스의 종업원에게 남긴 1000달러 팁은 오만함을 감추려는 위선, 자녀 양육을 위해 커리어를 중단한 아내 로리의 희생에 대해 자주 얘기한 건 가정적인 남자로 포장하려는 자기기만, 설립 초기 거의 없다시피 했던 여성 직원 수가 그의 의지로 4분의 1이 된 건 다른 속셈이 있었을 거라고 했다. 본인과 다른 의견은 조금도 참지 못하기에 엔비디아에선 공포와 복종의 분위기를 감지할 수 있었다고도 했다. 허풍과 자기애, 여성 편력 성향까지 트럼프와 똑 닮았다며, 그래서 스스로 몰락했다고 했다.

이 칼럼이 기이했던 건 그가 본인 책에선 같은 사안을 놓고 대부분 정반대로 해석했기 때문이다. 알기 어려운 인물이라는 전제를 달긴 했지만 젠슨을 매력적이고 유머러스하며, 모두에게 사랑받고 다소 엉뚱한 가족 중심적 인물로 평가했다.

물론 책에서도 그 유명한 '황의 분노'는 나온다. 수많은 동료 앞에서 거칠게 질책해 당사자와 관객 모두를 충격에 빠뜨리는데, 이마저도 다분히 의도된 전략으로 본다. 직원이 한계를 넘어서도록 밀어붙이는 동기 부여, 그리고 실패 공유를 통한 규율 확립 차원이라는 것이다. 젠슨이 "연봉을 전부 환불하라"고 망신줬던 직원이 심각한 병에 걸리자 젠슨은 치료비 전액을 사비로 부담하겠다고 나섰다. 위트가 만난 100여명의 엔비디아 직원 대부분 젠슨과 얽힌 이런 미담을 갖고 있었다. 무엇보다 젠슨은 정말 용납할 수 없는 행동을 제외하곤 어떤 경우에도 해고하지 않았다. 누구도 희생양 삼지 않았다.

이렇듯 직원들에게 젠슨은 엔비디아 주식을 지난 2년 동안의 최저가격보다 할인된 값에 살 기회를 줘 막대한 부를 쌓게 해준 인물을 넘어 "어딜 가든 따라가고 싶게 만든 리더"(빌 댈리 수석 과학자)였다. 젠슨을 AI로 이끈 핵심인재 브라이언 카탄자로는 연봉 3배를 받고 바이두로 옮겼지만 이내 엔비디아로 돌아왔다.

이 모든 이야기에도 불구하고 위트는 극단적으로 뒤바뀐 평가를 했다. 마지막 인터뷰부터 현시점까지 2년의 시차, 이에 더해 몰랐던 불륜 변수가 작용한 탓이겠지만 비판을 넘어 조롱에 가까운 비난은 그의 몰락을 확신하지 않고서는 아마 불가능했을 거다.

이 칼럼 일주일 뒤 NYT에 실린 아담 그랜트 와튼스쿨(조직심리학) 교수 칼럼에서도 비슷한 힌트를 얻을 수 있었다. 그랜트 교수는 "젠슨은 부적절한 관계와 지속적인 거짓말로 대중과 투자자를 기만했다"며 "이사회는 경영자의 실적뿐 아니라 윤리에도 책임을 물어야 한다"고 했다. 선 넘은 최고경영자를 용인하면 조직 전체에 잘못된 메시지를 보내니, 그의 복귀는 가당치 않다는 주장이었다. 심지어 엔비디아 이사회를 비롯해 사회 전반이 대체로 이런 분위기였다.

자, 그런데 그제(23일) 젠슨은 엔비디아 직원은 물론 전 세계 시장의 열렬한 환영 속에 복귀했다. 과거, 그러니까 젠슨이 만들고 키운 AI 세상 이전이었다면 아마 위트와 그랜트의 확신대로 모든 게 흘러갔을 가능성이 크다. 하지만 젠슨의 11일 만의 부활을 보며, 이제 완전히 새로운 세상이 열렸다는 생각이 들었다. 압도적 천재는 대체불가능하고, 엄격한 기업 윤리나 도덕적 잣대는 그 앞에선 무의미한 휴지 조각에 불과하다는 불편한 진실 말이다.

그도 그럴 것이 사업화에 나선 모든 이들이 실패한 성공률 0%였던 병렬 컴퓨팅, 그리고 주류 컴퓨터 공학자들은 장난감에 불과하다고 폄하했던 신경망, 젠슨은 투자자와 과학자가 외면한 이 두 기술을 모두 성공시키고 결합한 AI 창조자라 지금 세상은 그 없이는 돌아갈 수 없기 때문이다.

위트는 NYT 칼럼에서 "차기 엔비디아 CEO는 세계 최고 컴퓨터 공학자여야 하고, 영향력 있는 고객과 거래를 성사시킬 수 있어야 하고, 대만에 전화 걸어 TSMC에 고함을 질러댈 수 있는 인물이어야 한다"고 했다.

그 빈자리는 결국 가죽 점퍼 대신 남색 재킷을 입고 돌아온 젠슨 본인이 채웠다. 후계자는커녕 2인자도 없어서 대체 불가능했던 게 아니라 AI 생태계의 모든 길목을 장악한 유일한 인물이라 감히 누구도 그를 대체할 엄두를 못 내서다.

이제 웬만해선 젠슨을 막을 수 없다. 그 없이 돌아가는 세상은 이번엔 오지 않았다. 만약 갑자기 그런 날이 온다면, 세상은 무엇으로 어떻게 버틸 것인가. 지금은 모두 환호하지만 단 한 기업(인물)에 의존하는 상황은 이렇게 위태롭다.