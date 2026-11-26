Kang Kum-sil, nominee for director of the National Intelligence Service, leaves her home in Samseong-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on the morning of Nov. 24. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

Kang Kum-sil must address concerns over her intelligence experience, North Korean threats and cooperation with Washington.

A series of cyberattacks targeting U.S. intelligence agencies has heightened concerns over cybersecurity. Unclassified information held by the Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was reportedly exposed in recent attacks. Earlier incidents included a breach of the FBI's National Crime Information Center database and a disruption of the National Security Agency's (NSA) classified internal communications network.

In France, a recent cyberattack on supermarket refrigeration systems forced the disposal of large quantities of food. From privately operated financial and energy infrastructure to critical national security systems, virtually everything connected to a network is now a potential target.

Against this backdrop, former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil, who has little experience in intelligence or counterintelligence, has been nominated to lead the National Intelligence Service (NIS). Unlike most previous NIS directors, who possessed expertise in intelligence, diplomacy or national security or had extensive investigative experience, Kang stands out primarily for her political ties to President Lee Jae Myung.

South Korea also faces the immediate threat of organized North Korean cyberattacks. U.S. intelligence authorities assess that Pyongyang uses hacking groups such as Lazarus, affiliated with its Reconnaissance General Bureau, to steal cryptocurrency and finance its nuclear and missile programs.

Questions remain about whether Kang, a former judge and justice minister, possesses the specialized expertise needed to oversee intelligence gathering on North Korea and abroad, counterintelligence and cybersecurity.

The opposition has also raised concerns about possible pro-China leanings, citing her previous role as a special economic adviser to a Chinese local government. Kang's representatives maintain that she advised South Korean companies on investment in China. Given the urgent need to restore normal intelligence cooperation between South Korea and the United States, however, she must disclose her activities and responsibilities more transparently.

The unexpected nomination has also prompted speculation that Kim Hee-soo, the NIS planning and coordination chief who previously represented Lee in his case involving remittances to North Korea, could assume a greater role, expanding the Blue House's influence over the agency. Such developments could seriously undermine its political neutrality and compromise its ability to fulfill its responsibilities as South Korea's foremost intelligence agency.

Even a momentary error in judgment by intelligence agencies can trigger a national security crisis. Kang must offer concrete answers about how she intends to compensate for her limited counterintelligence and cybersecurity experience and restore intelligence cooperation with Washington.

Unless these doubts are satisfactorily addressed, can South Korea entrust her with leading an agency operating on the front lines of an increasingly consequential intelligence war fought without gunfire?









정보 문외한 국정원장 후보자, ‘정보전쟁’ 준비돼 있나

미국 정보기관들이 잇따라 해킹에 뚫리면서 사이버 보안 우려가 커지고 있다. 미 CIA와 국가정보국의 비기밀 정보 일부가 최근 사이버 공격으로 외부에 노출됐다고 한다. 앞서 미 FBI 범죄정보센터 DB 해킹, 국가안보국(NSA) 내부 기밀통신망 가동 중단도 있었다. 최근 프랑스에선 수퍼마켓 냉장 설비가 해킹돼 식료품을 대량 폐기하는 사태가 벌어졌다. 금융·에너지 등 민간 인프라는 물론 국가 안보 핵심 시스템에 이르기까지 네트워크에 연결된 모든 시설이 공격 대상이 되는 시대다.

이런 상황에서 정보·방첩 업무 경력이 일천한 강금실 전 법무부 장관이 국정원장 후보자로 지명됐다. 역대 국정원장 대부분이 정보·외교안보 분야의 전문성이나 풍부한 수사 경험을 갖춘 것과 달리 강 후보자는 이재명 대통령과의 정치적 인연만 눈에 띌 뿐이다.

더욱이 우리에게는 북한의 조직적인 사이버 공격이라는 현실적 위협이 있다. 북한은 정찰총국 산하 라자루스 등 해킹 조직을 동원해 가상자산을 탈취하고 이를 핵·미사일 개발 자금으로 쓰고 있다는 게 미 정보 당국의 판단이다.

하지만 판사·법무장관 출신인 강 후보자가 과연 북한·해외 정보 수집과 방첩, 사이버 안보 등을 총괄할 고도의 전문 역량을 갖췄는지는 의문이다. 야당은 중국 지방정부 경제특별고문 이력을 들어 친중 우려까지 제기한다. 한국 기업의 대중 투자자문 활동이었다는 게 후보자 측 입장이긴 하지만 한·미 정보 협력의 정상적 복원이 시급한 시점인 만큼 의구심을 남겨선 안 된다. 활동 내역과 역할을 보다 투명하게 밝혀야 한다.

일각에선 워낙 뜻밖의 발탁과 관련해 이 대통령의 대북송금 사건 변호인 출신인 김희수 국정원 기획조정실장의 역할이 확대되고, 국정원에 대한 청와대의 영향력이 커질 것이란 해석까지 나온다. 그렇게 된다면 국정원의 정치적 중립성이 심각하게 흔들릴 뿐만 아니라 국가 최고 정보기관으로서 국정원 본연의 역할 수행에도 지장이 생길 것이다.

정보기관의 순간적 판단 착오가 국가 안보의 치명적 위기로 이어지는 때다. 강 후보자는 부족한 방첩 및 사이버 안보 전문성을 어떻게 채울 것인지, 한·미 정보 협력을 어떻게 복원할 것인지 구체적인 답을 내놓아야 한다. 이런 의구심을 해소하지 못한다면 총성 없는 정보전쟁의 최전선에 선 대한민국 정보기관의 수장을 맡길 수 있겠는가.