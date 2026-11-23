Rep. Yang Bu-nam (center), head of the Democratic Party's task force on the impeachment of Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, speaks at a press briefing at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Nov. 22. NEWS1

The Democratic Party’s push to impeach Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, following a controversial Supreme Court ruling, raises concerns over separation of powers.





The Democratic Party (DP), which has adopted the impeachment of Chief Justice Jo Hee-de as its official position, announced Sunday that it would exclude the Supreme Court's ruling involving former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo from its impeachment grounds. The party's impeachment task force apparently recognized that citing the judgment itself would invite criticism for undermining judicial independence.

Instead, the task force alleged serious procedural irregularities, including changing a scheduled deliberation date into a sentencing date and failing to deliver a ruling within three months. It also cited the Supreme Court's decision to overturn and remand President Lee Jae Myung's election law case before the presidential election and disputes over the renomination of Supreme Court justices.

Although court rulings cannot themselves constitute grounds for impeachment under existing law, the DP's determination to proceed was clearly triggered by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn part of Han's conviction and remand the case for reconsideration.

Previously, when the Rebuilding Korea Party strongly demanded Jo's impeachment, the DP remained cautious, virtually abandoning even a proposed parliamentary investigation. Its position changed after the ruling.

DP Chair Kim Min-seok denounced the decision as "historical betrayal," while Rep. Yang Bu-nam, who heads the impeachment task force, said the Han ruling had exhausted his patience and announced plans to pass an impeachment motion before year's end.

These developments strongly suggest that the ruling party's real motivation is dissatisfaction with the judgment. For those in power to challenge a court ruling by seeking the chief justice's removal would seriously damage public confidence in the judiciary and directly undermine the separation of powers.

If the DP uses its parliamentary majority to pass the impeachment motion, Jo's duties will be suspended. Some ruling party lawmakers have already argued that impeachment should prevent him from exercising his authority over the regular judicial personnel reshuffle scheduled for February.

The opposition, meanwhile, plans to continue outdoor rallies following a gathering in Daegu two days ago, protesting both the proposed impeachment and the push for a special counsel investigation into allegedly fabricated indictments.

Impeaching the chief justice risks intensifying partisan confrontation and deepening national divisions. The DP should ask itself whether it can justify pursuing impeachment on questionable grounds while its underlying objection appears to be the court's judgment.

Such a course would not only run counter to public sentiment but also threaten the constitutional principle of separation of powers, a foundation of democratic governance.

The party must consider whether short-term political gains justify the lasting institutional damage such a confrontation could ultimately cause.









조희대 탄핵 강행은 사실상 재판 불복 아닌가

더불어민주당이 조희대 대법원장 탄핵 추진을 당론으로 정하고 꾸린 탄핵소추 추진단이 어제 “대법원의 한덕수 전 국무총리 관련 판결 내용을 탄핵소추 사유로 삼지 않겠다”고 밝혔다. 재판 결과를 탄핵 사유에 넣을 경우 사법부 독립을 침해한다는 지적을 피할 길이 없다고 봤기 때문일 것이다. 추진단은 대신 판결에 이르는 심리 과정에서 중대한 절차상 하자가 있었다며 한 전 총리 재판 합의 기일을 선고 기일로 변경한 점, 3개월 내 선고하지 않은 점 등을 들었다. 그러고선 대선 전 대법원의 이재명 대통령 공직선거법 위반 사건 파기 환송, 대법관 재제청 논란 등을 탄핵 사유에 넣었다.

현행법상 판결은 탄핵 사유가 될 수 없기 때문에 여러 사유를 끌어들이고 있지만 민주당이 탄핵 강행에 의지를 보이는 계기는 대법원 전원합의체가 한 전 총리 상고심에서 일부 무죄 취지로 파기환송한 데 있음이 명백하다. 앞서 조국혁신당이 조 대법원장 탄핵 추진을 강하게 요구했을 때만 해도 민주당은 국정조사 추진도 사실상 접는 등 극히 신중한 모습이었다. 그런데 대법원 판결 이후 말과 입장이 달라졌다. 김민석 대표부터 “역사적 반역”이라고 비판하고 나섰고, 탄핵소추 추진단장인 양부남 의원은 “한덕수 판결이 인내심을 한계에 이르게 했다”며 연내 탄핵소추안 의결 계획을 내놨다. 여당이 대법원장 탄핵을 밀어붙이는 본심은 재판 불복이라고 볼 수밖에 없는 이유다. 집권 세력이 재판에 불복하고 이를 이유로 대법원장 탄핵에 나서는 것은 사법제도의 신뢰를 크게 떨어뜨릴 뿐만 아니라 삼권분립에 정면으로 반한다.

민주당이 다수 의석으로 탄핵안을 국회에서 처리할 경우 조 대법원장의 직무는 정지된다. 여권에선 이미 탄핵소추를 통해 조 대법원장이 내년 2월 정기 법관 인사권을 행사하는 것을 막아야 한다는 주장을 일부 의원들이 내놓았었다. 야당은 그저께 대구 집회를 시작으로 대법원장 탄핵과 조작기소 특검 강행을 규탄하는 장외 집회를 이어갈 예정이다. 대법원장 탄핵 발의는 진영 간 극한 대립을 부르고 국론 분열의 씨앗이 될 수 있다. 민심에 거스르는 것은 물론, 재판 불복이란 본심과 달리 어정쩡한 사유를 내걸 수밖에 없는 탄핵을 강행함으로써 헌법 질서의 기초인 삼권분립을 뒤흔드는 것이 과연 떳떳한 일이라 할 수 있나 민주당은 자문해 보기 바란다.