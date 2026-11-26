Chief Justice Jo Hee-de arrives for work at the Supreme Court in Seocho District, Seoul, on the morning of Nov. 24. NEWS1





Suspicions are growing over the Democratic Party's (DP) push to impeach Chief Justice Jo Hee-de. The party appears intent on securing political benefits by suspending the chief justice through an impeachment motion despite insufficient grounds for his removal.

DP lawmakers openly acknowledge this objective. Seo Young-kyo, chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, said impeachment was intended to prevent Jo from undermining fair trials through inappropriate judicial appointments. Rep. Noh Jong-myun previously argued that merely preventing Jo from influencing regular judicial appointments while suspended pending the Constitutional Court's ruling would yield tangible benefits.

Exploiting the unprecedented impeachment of a chief justice for such political calculations, thereby undermining the separation of powers and judicial independence, constitutes a clear abuse of authority.

Under the Constitution, judges, including the chief justice, may be impeached for violating the Constitution or laws in the performance of their duties. Violations must be sufficiently serious to justify removal. The DP itself recognizes the weakness of its case.

Rep. Yang Bu-nam, who leads the party's impeachment task force, acknowledged that individual allegations might lack sufficient gravity but argued that collectively they were more than serious enough.

The DP initially pursued impeachment after the Supreme Court's full bench issued a ruling favoring partial acquittal for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. It subsequently excluded the ruling itself from its impeachment grounds to avoid questions about legality.

DP leader Kim Min-seok's proposal Wednesday for a five-party coalition to expedite impeachment, linking Jo's removal to ending the insurrection, is equally contradictory. The Supreme Court under Jo explicitly characterized the Dec. 3 martial law declaration as an insurrection in its ruling on Han.

Judges at the Changwon District Court expressed deep concern Wednesday over attempts to jeopardize the separation of powers and constitutional order, including impeaching judges over judicial rulings. Lower court judges are now resisting an impeachment drive whose justification is difficult to reconcile with democratic norms.

Last year, the Constitutional Research Institute, affiliated with the Constitutional Court, warned in a report that automatic suspension following parliamentary impeachment could become an instrument for the legislative majority to control state affairs. The warning seems particularly pertinent to the DP's current strategy.

Using that mechanism against the chief justice for political advantage would go beyond controlling state affairs. It would undermine the constitutional order itself. Parliamentary impeachment powers must not become a means of interfering with judicial administration. This is precisely why public opposition to the DP's impeachment initiative substantially exceeds support for it.









대법원장 직무정지용 탄핵 추진…명백한 권한 남용이다

더불어민주당의 조희대 대법원장 탄핵 속도전에 대한 의구심이 커지고 있다. 탄핵 사유가 충분하지 않은데도 탄핵소추안 통과로 대법원장 직무를 정지시켜서 정치적 실익을 챙기려 한다는 것이다. 민주당 의원들이 공공연하게 언급하고 있다. 서영교 국회 법제사법위원장은 “(조 대법원장이) 잘못된 인사를 통해 판결을 공정하게 못 하게 하는 일을 막아내기 위해 탄핵하는 것”이라고 말했다. 사법부 독립의 헌정 질서를 뒤흔드는 초유의 대법원장 탄핵을 이런 정치적 셈법으로 악용하는 것 자체가 명백한 권한 남용이다.

헌법상 대법원장(법관)의 탄핵 사유는 ‘직무집행에 있어서 헌법이나 법률을 위배한 때’다. 법 위배는 파면을 정당화할 정도로 중대해야 하는데, 민주당 스스로도 그 허점을 인식하고 있다. 민주당 양부남 탄핵추진단장은 “하나하나 떼어놓고 보면 중대성이 없다고 볼 수 있지만, 뭉뚱그려 보면 중대성은 충분히 넘쳐 흐른다”고 했다. 민주당은 애초 한덕수 전 국무총리에 대한 대법원 전원합의체의 일부 무죄 취지의 판결을 계기로 탄핵을 추진했다가 위법성 시비를 피하려고 판결 내용은 탄핵 사유에서 제외하기도 했다. 어제 김민석 민주당 대표가 대법원장 탄핵 신속 추진을 위한 5당 연대를 제안하면서 내란 종식과 조 대법원장 탄핵을 연결지은 것도 앞뒤가 안 맞는다. 정작 조희대 대법원은 한 전 총리 판결에서 12·3 비상계엄을 내란으로 규정했기 때문이다. 어제 창원지법 판사들은 “재판을 이유로 한 법관 탄핵 등 권력분립과 헌법 질서를 위태롭게 하는 시도에 깊은 우려를 표한다”고 밝혔다. 민주국가에서 전례를 찾기 힘든 민주당의 억지 탄핵에 일선 판사들까지 반발하고 나선 것이다.

지난해 헌재 산하 헌법재판연구원은 탄핵소추 시 권한정지 제도가 국회 다수파의 국정 통제 수단으로 작동할 수 있다고 경고하는 보고서를 냈다. 민주당의 노림수를 꿰뚫은 듯하다. 그걸 대법원장 탄핵에 악용하면 국정 통제를 넘어 헌정 질서 파괴가 된다. 민주당의 탄핵 추진에 찬성보다 반대 여론이 훨씬 높은 이유가 바로 그것이다.